3 New Year’s Eve Hairstyles You Can Do In 10 Minutes

The party of the year (literally!) begins in a matter of hours, and if you’re anything like us, you still have no idea what you’re going to do with your hair. No worries! We picked up a few brilliant last-minute ideas from Dove Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend, who helps Jennifer Lawrence, Lea Michele and all three Olsens (Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth) look red carpet-ready on the regular.

Your first order of business: Let your outfit help you decide where to start. “I always judge the hair by what the client’s wearing,” Townsend says. If it won’t compete with your outfit, dress up a down ‘do with an accessory and call it a night. Wearing sequins or an embellished neckline? Style your hair up so it doesn’t get caught in the embellishments, Townsend advises. Here are three super simple looks to try. Let us know how it goes!

Wear Jewelry…In Your Hair

If there’s one night of the year that’s made for sporting a sparkly hair accessory, it’s New Year’s Eve. “It doesn’t mean you have to go buy an expensive headband. Just get something out of your jewelry box and repurpose it,” says Townsend, who did just that for Jennifer Lawrence at The Hunger Games premiere earlier this year. To recreate her embellished updo, braid your hair and wrap a necklace around the braid before twisting it into a chignon. “It takes 10 minutes and everyone at the party will be asking you how you did your hair,” Townsend says.

Another idea: Try a bejeweled side braid. “The side braid is sticking around,” Townsend says. “But do it a little bit lower and wrap a bracelet around the ponytail, or a couple earrings throughout the braid. I think it’s a huge conversation starter when you’re at the party.”

Dress Up A Ponytail

Making a ponytail party-worthy is all about the details. Use a small, tight elastic and hide it by wrapping a piece of hair around the base and securing underneath with a bobby pin. “That one thing takes you from a messy pony to a party pony,” Townsend says. He also recommends using a natural bristle toothbrush to clean up the hairs along the hairline. Mist the brush with Dove Style+Care Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray ($4, dove.us) to keep hairs in place.

Reinvent The Bun

The problem with most updos is that the party’s in the back, so to speak — which means none of the cool details show up in pictures. Want to wear your hair up but still give your shiny, gorgeous mane front-and-center action? Townsend recommends a side chignon. “If you have a challenging neckline,” like one adorned with crystals that could catch in your hair, “a side chignon is a great way to still have a hairstyle that’s visible from the front.” To style it, create a side braid and twist it into a knot below your ear; leave a few face-framing pieces loose to keep the effect soft and undone.

How are you wearing your hair for New Year’s Eve?