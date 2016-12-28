StyleCaster
11 Insanely Pretty New Year’s Eve Hair Ideas

11 Insanely Pretty New Year’s Eve Hair Ideas

11 Insanely Pretty New Year’s Eve Hair Ideas
Photo: Getty Images / STYLECASTER

If you’re like us, New Year’s Eve is both the most-exciting beauty holiday, and the most annoyingly stressful. It’s literally the one time a year when you’re practically expected to go crazy with glitter, bold makeup, and insanely intricate hairstyles and accessories, yet as soon as December 31 hits, you’re struck with zero hair ideas (and, let’s be honest, energy) to try anything new. So you do the same curling-ironed curls you’ve done a billion times before. Yaaaaay.

But not this year. No, this year, you’re going to put on your party pants and and actually try something fun and insanely gorgeous with your hair to ring in the new year. And to help you out, we turned to our favorite celebrities, like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Blake Lively, for their sleekest blowouts, springiest curls, and princess-level updos to get you inspired. Keep reading to see every party look, and then test them out on yourself today. (A practice run never hurt anyone, right?)

1 of 11
Rolled-and-Pinned Chignon
Rolled-and-Pinned Chignon
Photo: Getty Images
Sleek and Center-Parted
Sleek and Center-Parted
Photo: Getty Images
Soft and Smooth Topknot
Soft and Smooth Topknot
Photo: Getty Images
Curled Bob
Curled Bob
Photo: Getty Images
Textured Waves
Textured Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Soft and Wispy French Twist
Soft and Wispy French Twist
Photo: Getty Images
Slicked-Back Wet Look
Slicked-Back Wet Look
Photo: Getty Images
Voluminous, Picked-Out Curls
Voluminous, Picked-Out Curls
Photo: Getty Images
Five-Pinned Side Part
Five-Pinned Side Part
Photo: Getty Images
Mini-Braided and Woven Chignon
Mini-Braided and Woven Chignon
Photo: Getty Images
Sleek, Center-Parted Ponytail
Sleek, Center-Parted Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images

