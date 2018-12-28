The Quick-and-Dirty Workout for Recovering Your Body on New Year’s Day

Though we consider going out on New Year’s Eve a workout in itself, we admit that drinking champagne, dancing in six-inch heels and eating copious amounts of finger food probably isn’t the healthiest way to exert energy in such a short period of time. So instead, we’re mentally preparing ourselves for a New Year’s Day workout that’ll conquer whatever hangover we’re nursing without making us want to jump right back into the bed.

To be honest, waking up the next day to go to the gym (if it’s open) or even peeling ourselves from the bed feels like punishment. But with a quick workout that can be done in front of the TV, the task doesn’t seem as daunting. If you, like us, are determined to have a semi-productive New Year’s Day, get moving with this 3-move workout, crafted by Vince Sant, cofounder and lead trainer for V Shred, and V Shred trainer Nichole Tipps.

Do 5 sets of each, with 30-second rests in between each one at home or at the gym.

Choose a flat bench and place a dumbbell on each side of it. Place the right leg on top of the end of the bench, bend your torso forward from the waist until your upper body is parallel to the floor, and place your right hand on the other end of the bench for support. Use the left hand to pick up the dumbbell on the floor and hold the weight while keeping your lower back straight. The palm of the hand should be facing your torso.

Pull the resistance straight up to the side of your chest, keeping your upper arm close to your side and keeping the torso stationary. Breathe out as you perform this step. Finally, the upper torso should remain stationary and only the arms should move. The forearms should do no other work except for holding the dumbbell; therefore do not try to pull the dumbbell up using the forearms. Lower the resistance straight down to the starting position. Breathe in as you perform this step. Repeat the movement for each rep then switch sides and repeat again with the other arm. Do 10 times on each arm.

Start with one foot placed on the center of the bench, your back straight and your chest open. Pull your body up through your heal, push through your quad and explode into a step-up. Do 15 times on each leg.

To begin, start standing tall with your feet staggered, your left foot slightly in front of your right. Making sure you’re not too stiff, keep your stance active with your knees bent in a slight but not full lunge. With your core engaged, push off the bottom of both feet into a jump, switching the position of your feet in midair, landing in a basic lunge with your right leg in front. Without rest, repeat this movement alternating which leg is in front.

To prevent injury, make sure your back leg is bent directly underneath your body and your front leg is bent at 90 degrees at the knee and hip. Do 20 times.

Lie down on your back, facing up. Place both your hands underneath your buttocks. Keep your lower back on the ground as you lift the right leg off the ground slightly past hip height, and lift the left leg so it hovers a few inches off the floor. Hold for 2 seconds, then switch the position of the legs, making a flutter kick motion.