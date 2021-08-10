5 Fall Wig Trends You’ll Want To Try, Stat

There’s something about fall’s fresh, crisp air that evokes not only a change of season, but also maybe even a change in yourself. Right at the top of that autumn-ready list could be a go-to warm beverage and even a new ‘do. These new wig styles for fall 2021 can help satisfy that sudden urge to switch up your look, particularly with extensions that don’t require any commitment. (Even easier!)

We chatted with the pros to find out the hottest hairstyles and most anticipated fall looks. They can be achieved just with hair extensions—some even by yourself at home. Wigs have been a moment, but other hair enhancements are swooping in, too. Keep reading to learn more about the (faux) fall hair trends you’ll catch us rocking in the coming months.

Rich-Colored Wigs With Bangs

If you’re in the mood to play around with color this fall, particularly shades of red, good news. Red hair is in the forecast, says Tamika Gibson, celebrity stylist and founder of Bold Hold products. Plus, she says, bangs are becoming popular again and can quickly transform a person’s vibe. “With a dark-colored wig in mahogany or red and a bang, a person can create a whole new look for the cooler months,” she says.

Sleek, Straight Sew-Ins

If you haven’t considered a sew-in weave since 2010, we get it. The style takes quite some time to achieve, and finding the perfect stylist to help can be like dating after a dry spell. However, sew-ins are a great protective style that you can wear for 4-to-6 weeks while your hair rests. Whether you opt for closure with your sew-in or prefer to go laceless with a leave-out, consider a sleek, straight sew-in for fall.

Clip-In Extensions

Hairstylist Brittany Johnson, who works for Mayvenn, wants clip-in extensions to be on your radar for the fall. You can install them easily whenever you feel like it, making them great for those who prefer a temporary enhancement. But there are some things you need to know first.

“The best way to blend clip-ins with your natural hair depends on the texture of the clip-ins as well as how they’re manufactured,” explains Johnson. “Clip-Ins with a seamless weft are easier to blend at your root because they tend to lay flatter.”

If your clip-ins are straighter than your natural hair, you’ll either need to straighten your hair or curl your clip-ins, depending on your desired end result. “For curly hair with curly clip-ins, doing a twist or braid-out while your clip-ins are already installed is a great way to make both natural textures blend,” she adds. And be sure to wash your clip-ins after every second or third wear and to take them out when sleeping.

Crimped Hair

Much like many early-2000s fashion trends, Y2K-inspired hair is making a solid comeback. Next on the radar for fall is a resurgence of crimped hair. One celebrity fan of this style is none other than Queen Nicki Minaj. You can buy a crimped wig or extensions, or do the crimping yourself with a tool like the Revlon 3Barrel Ceramic Jumbo Hair Waver ($22.65 at Amazon). Don’t forget to add subtle baby hair to get all of the retro vibes out of this look. We like The Hair Diagram Bold Hold Lace Jelly to get the perfect swirls and swoops to enhance the style.

Short, Bold Cuts

Short hair, do care. If quarantine put your dreams of rocking a short wig on hold, Ngozi Opara, founder of Heat Free Hair, assures us that showing out this fall with a short haircut is something to add to your fall beauty bucket list.

“After [more than a] year of quarantine and now having to adjust to this new ‘normal,’ I think people are going to be excited to experience fall this year and show up and show out!” she says. “It’s the perfect time of year for edgy, short cuts, bobs and pixies.”