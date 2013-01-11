3 New Ways To Dress Up Your Nails

Whether you like to stick to the classics, dabble in nail art, or go all out with your mani, there are new products out this month for everyone. And the best part about nail polish — with its quick application time and low price — is that you can try them all.

Urban Decay Naked Nail Set ($26, Sephora.com)

Nude nails have been a staple for quite some time. But until now, we’ve never seen such a fun collection of neutrals. This set of nail polishes based on Urban Decay’s bestselling Naked eyeshadow palettes includes six mini-sized cream, metallic and shimmer shades in beiges, browns and even a charcoal gray. Personally, I love the subtle combination of pairing two of them together for a soft accent nail.

Liquid Sand by OPI ($9, Opi.com)

In the bottle, OPI’s new Liquid Sand polishes (part of the Mariah Carey collection) look like any other glitter lacquer. But the polish actually applies thick layers to the nail, creating a semi-matte, sandy texture when dry (hence the name). My favorite part is how the nails seem to change color under different lighting, thanks to a mix of glitter in the polish. The Impossible, a classic red shade, actually has dashes of stars throughout as well.

Nails Inc Bling It On Kit – Rebel ($25, Sephora.com)

Another new addition to the texture trend, Nails Inc. has a complete kit to embellish “leather” effect nail polish with Swarovski crystals, studs and 3D crystal-skull buttons. If your style isn’t normally too bold, this a fun, yet safe, way to go a little edgy without donning thick liner or ripped-up tights.

Which new nail polish collections are you dying to try?

Read more: The Easiest 3D Nail Art Ever