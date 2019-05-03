A Game of Thrones-Style Eyeshadow Palette Just Launched at Walmart and I Need it ASAP

You might just head to Walmart for food or paper towels but you’d be remiss to skip its beauty aisle—even digital ones. The chain carries items from some really great brands that won’t empty your wallet if you want to try a few. In fact, the new Walmart beauty products for May 2019 are too good to miss and feature surprisingly cool launches from CoverGirl, Aveeno and Flower Beauty.

You can pretty much shop for your whole life at Walmart. Just make sure you save money to treat yourself to a foot mask, a shimmery eyeshadow made for festival season or hair gummies to help give you shine and length. Hey, if Walmart shadow palettes are good enough for Issa Rae, they’re absolutely good enough for us. (And at less than $15? Yes, please.) Because a store like Walmart can be pretty overwhelming, we narrowed down the launches to 11 that excite us, below. Try not to shop them all at once.

Adria by Thalia All-In-One Spray

Did you know the singer Thalia has a stellar line of hair products at Walmart? Give this new one a try. It helps detangle and smooth any hair type while leaving behind maximum shine.

$9.97 at Walmart

Amope Pedimask Foot Mask Socks

If the Baby Foot peel is a little too scary for you, this moisturizing foot mask will leave you with smooth skin without all the shedding.

$3.97 at Walmart

Aveeno Positively Radiant MaxGlow Infusion Drops Serum

We already love the daily moisturizer from the same line and now Aveeno is #blessing us with a glowy face serum.

$17.97 at Walmart

Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

This lightweight, non-whitening sunscreen has parabens, no active chemicals, no synthetic fragrances and no animal products. What it does have is broad spectrum UVA/UVB.

$18.49 at Walmart

Clairol Root Touch-Up Color Blending Gel

When you just can’t find a minute to get in with your colorist, grab this semi-permanent gel that blends greys for up to 10 washes. It comes in six natural shades.

$9.98 at Walmart

CoverGirl Reign Eyeshadow Palette

A pigmented eyeshadow palette that looks like it came out of Game of Thrones? Sign us up.

$14.98 at Walmart

E.L.F. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer

This new full-coverage concealer is so affordable, you can grab a few shades for a super-easy way to highlight, cover and contour.

$5 at Walmart

Flower Beauty Warrior Princess Mascara

The next mascara is Drew Barrymore’s Warrior line promises to create such lush fullness, everyone will think you’re wearing falsies.

$9.98 at Walmart on May 6

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick

This hydrating lipstick line is named after badass women, including model Doutzen Kroes and actress Eva Longoria.

$5.97 at Walmart

Milani Hypnotic Lights Eye Topper

Give your eyelids a not-so-subtle hint of shimmer that won’t budge even in the heat.

$9.97 at Walmart

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream

We fell in love with the line’s face cream featuring hyaluronic acid, and now there’s a lotion to make your body just as soft and supple.

$8.93 at Walmart

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.