Stop Everything—It’s Raining Fall Beauty Essentials at Walmart This Month

When all else fails, Walmart comes through with new beauty products that help shrink the list of seasonal essentials we keep on hand. Come fall and winter, most of us are trading out our tinted moisturizer for liquid foundation, wash-and-go-styles for hot tool ‘dos, and a summer shade for something a bit darker. So now more than ever, we need to stock up on plenty of makeup remover, shampoo and conditioner with color protection, and makeup brushes for mess-free application.

This month, we can literally get all of those things and more at an affordable price. There’s also the launch of a vegan gummy supplements that I am already obsessed with, a sleek electronic toothbrush (because it’s probably time to replace you current one), and a CBD-infused body wash for soothing chapped skin once that cold front truly settles in. What else is there to say except stock up before it’s time to bundle up? Check out all of the new drops below.

Glow Habit Probiotic Gummies

Glow Habit vegan gummy supplements were developed with the help of a registered dietitian and nutritionist to tackle a slew of common wellness concerns. I’ve already started using these probiotic gummies and love the taste.

$9-$13 at Walmart

Glow Habit Sleep Well Gummies

These gummies are infused with 5mg of melatonin for a better night’s sleep.

$8.98-$25.22 at Walmart

Glow Habit Good Skin Gummies

This daily supplement includes hyaluronic acid, silica, and vitamin C for improving your skin’s moisture retention and brightness.

$8.98-$25.22 at Walmart

Glow Habit Happy Hair Gummies

Want stronger and longer strands? These supplements are infused with biotin, silica (like the skin gummies), vitamins C and E, and amla fruit.

$8.98-$25.22 at Walmart

Bioderma Sébium Micellar Wipes

The newest addition to the brand’s wildly successful Sebium line are makeup wipes specifically for combo and acne-prone skin.

$9.90 at Walmart (TBD)

Bioderma Sébium Lotion

And if wipes aren’t your jam, there’s also a matching micellar water (infused with salicylic acid) for combo and acne-prone skin.

$14.90 at Walmart (TBD)

Dove Color Protect Shampoo

This is the brand’s first-ever sulfate-free system for color-treated hair.

$6.25 at Walmart

Dove Color Protect Conditioner

Both shampoo and conditioner are infused with keratin repair actives to address breakage and root damage.

$6.25 at Walmart

Gleem Electronic Toothbrush

This sleek oral care system comes with a two-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds to help guide an even, thorough cleansing.

$24.97 for brush/$9.97 for Replacement Heads at Walmart

Goody Heat 101 Medium Thermal Round Brush

This thermal tool includes both boar (for smoothing) and nylon (detangling/static reduction) bristles.

$8.84 at Walmart

JĀSÖN De-Stress Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Body Wash

This soothing cleanser is infused with cold-pressed hemp seed oil, oatmeal, and lavender and hops extract help to de-stress itchy, irritated skin.

$8.98 at Walmart

MODA Mythical 6PC Frozen Flight Set

Hold tight for a fleet of totally Instagrammable (and expertly built) makeup brushes from one of today’s top brush brands.

$14.84 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Mythical 6PC Celestial Blue Travel Kit

$16.84 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Mythical EZGlam Duo: Magic Eye Kit

$7.97 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Mythical Rose Quartz Angled Blender

$6.97 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Pro Triad Eye Brush

$6.97 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Pro EZGlam Trio: Bold Brows Kit

$10.97 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Totally Electric 6PC Bright Eye Kit

$9.98 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Pro Face Perfecting Kit

$16.84 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Pro Blend Brush

$7.97 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Pro Crease Brush

$6.97 at Walmart (October 14)

MODA Pro 4PC Iconic Glow Kit

$16.84 at Walmart (October 14)

Physicians Formula Organic Wear Silk Foundation

This nourishing coverage option delivers a sheer or buildable finish, all while delivering essential nutrients to the skin, including jojoba oil, aloe vera, and cactus flower.

$11.98 at Walmart

