Literally Every Beauty Product You Need For the Beach Hits Walmart This Month

It’s no secret that Walmart houses a criminally underrated treasure trove of beauty products. I’ve known this since my summer camp days when it was the only store outside of the convenience mart. There, with a McDonald’s McFlurry in hand, I would stock up on all the drugstore makeup I could hoard for those rare nights out. Now, the secret is out and every month, I’m predictably surprised that the new beauty drops are either from brands I would have never expected or wrapped in packaging so sleek, I wonder what it’s doing in a discount destination (#NoShade, I promise.)

This month is especially gratifying because although the number of launches is pretty small, the ones making their debut are basically a starter pack for surviving and thriving at the beach. First up, sunscreen from a clean beauty brand that has a selfie secret weapon: a holographic, iridescent finish. Next, a deodorant that not only keeps BO from killing the vibe, but is aluminum-free for anyone with a green thumb and available in a set of refreshing scents.

Last, but certainly not least, L’Oreal has created a set of face and body products made specifically for the beach. The only caveat is that you’ll have to wait another week for it to hit Walmart shelves. Keep scrolling for a first look at your new sun kit.

BARE Republic Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

Once you can get over the adorable packaging, you’ll fall in love with the shimmery finish on the newest fleet of BR’s sunscreens. All of them are non-nano Zinc oxide formulas blended with mica for that subtle, sun-kissed glow. The options include Diamond Dust (above), Golden Daze, and Sparkling Rose.

$14.96 at Walmart

Dr. Teal’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant

The brand’s epsom salt baths has always been a top-seller, but I have a feeling these new sticks may give them a run for their money. There’s a lot of aluminum-free formulas on the market, but what sets this one a part is its unique blend of ingredients for absorbing wetness: magnesium, arrowroot powder, and baking soda. The four scents available are Coconut Oil, Eucalyptus, Charcoal, and Lavender.

$4.72 at Walmart

L’Oreal Beach Bae Face & Body Luminizer

Walmart collaborated with L’Oreal to create Summer Belle, an exclusive, 4-piece collection of bronze and blush products for a head-to-toe glow-up that doesn’t go overboard with the shimmer, but still delivers a nice amount of sparkle. It won’t hit Walmart stores of the website until the week of June 16, so consider this a preview.

First up is this hydrating liquid luminizer available in two shades (light to medium & medium to dark).

$14.97 at Walmart (week of June 16)

L’Oreal Paris Blush Please! Shimmering Blush

You’ll never forget to wear blush again after test-driving this rosy powder blush available in two shades (Blushin’ in Saint-Tropez & Blushin’ in Riviera).

$9.97 at Walmart (week of June 16)

L’Oreal Paris Bronze Please! Face & Body Sun Powder

Available in three shades (Portofino – light, Amalfi – medium, Taormina – dark), this matte bronzer is a low-key way to get sunkissed before you even hit the sand.

$14.97 at Walmart (week of June 16)

L’Oreal Paris Glow Me a Kiss Lip Gloss

These cherry-scented glosses are available in four shades (Sun-Day Funday, Sea You Soon, Tropic Like It’s Hot, Shell We Dance) and infused with a cool-down technology that you’ll appreciate on warm days.

$9.97 at Walmart (week of June 16)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.