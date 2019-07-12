7 Summer Staples Just Launched at Walmart and Everything’s Under $30

Scroll To See More Images

Though we’re almost halfway through another month (slow down summer!), Walmart has somehow managed to keep my credit card busy in the beauty aisle. This month, there aren’t too many new products to wax poetic about, but what has debuted are a few staples you almost always need. And of course, the best part of finding must-haves in a store like Walmart is knowing that the price tag won’t be hefty.

Skin and hair are the focus for July; specifically, the health of your skin and hair. As anyone with a pulse living in a place with four seasons knows, the summer heat will wreak havoc on your face and strands. More often than not, even with sunscreen and a hair mask, you’re dealing with dryness, irritation, and plenty of frizz by the end of a hot day. So this new fleet of overnight face masks, a softening cleanse and care hair system, cooling mist, and flavored chapstick are clutch, to say the least. Keep reading to see each one.

ChapStick S’mores Collection

All of a sudden, I want to go to summer camp. This 3-pack includes “Chocolate,” Marshmallow,” and “Graham Cracker” flavors so you can use individually or layer to get the full smores effect.

$3.33 at Walmart

Olay Cooling Mist

The skin health benefits of a facial mist have long been disputed, but one thing’s for sure: they just feel good; especially on a hot summer’s day. Olay’s newest one is a cooling blend of cucumber water and white mint to soothe and hydrate.

$9.94 at Walmart (in-store)

Olay Overnight Gel Mask With Vitamin C

The brand is also launching a trio of overnight face masks, because that post-beach dryness is too real. First up is a brightening treatment infused with vitamin C and orange flower extract.

$24.75 at Walmart

Olay Overnight Gel Mask With Vitamin E

If you need more hydration, this moisturizing version is infused with vitamin E and honeysuckle extract to give your skin a dewy boost.

$24.75 at Walmart (in-store)

Olay Overnight Gel Mask With Vitamin A

Finally, if you’re all about an anti-aging routine and want to look impossibly fresh when you wake up, this overnight treatment is made with vitamin A and a witch hazel complex to encourage firmer skin.

$24.75 at Walmart

Suave Lavender + Almond Oil Frizz Calming Shampoo

Just in time for humid summer nights, Suave has launched a cleanse and care system for smoothing out frizz and flyaways. The shampoo and conditioner are made with lavender for calming brittle hair follicles and almond oil for next-level softness.

$2.94 at Walmart

Suave Lavender + Almond Oil Frizz Calming Conditioner

Plus, who can resist the relaxing scent of lavender? I can’t think of a better product to have in the shower.

$2.94 at Walmart

