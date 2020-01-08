Walmart Has the Best Post-Holiday Beauty Essentials for Over-Spenders

Scroll To See More Images

Overspending is fun while it’s happening, but dealing with the aftermath? Not so much. Most of us are prone to spending beyond the holiday budget, whether we’re shopping strictly for others or splurging on ourselves too. Come January—right around the time rent and all the other bills are due—we’re either in complete denial about those last-minute purchases or completely unsurprised, but still disappointed in our lack of impulse control. Thankfully, we have the good ol’ drugstore and places like Walmart with new beauty must-haves we can still afford while cutting back on the pricier stuff.

It’s pretty common for budget-friendly stores to kick off the New Year with new drops, but Walmart has seriously upped the ante with entirely new brands. The best part is virtually all of them aren’t filled with the harmful ingredients we typically associate with cheap prices and the packaging is so pretty. Besides these new kids on the block (some of which are below), there are also collections from old faves that could easily help check off the most important parts of your daily beauty routine. Keep scrolling for a closer look at some of our top picks from this month’s very long list of new launches.

Milani Cosmetics has consistently made some of my favorite affordable makeup (like the Color Statement Matte Lipstick), but I’m very intrigued by this Green Goddess collection. All three products, including this lip balm, are formulated with organic cannabis sativa oil, the buzzy beauty ingredient said to address a host of common skincare concerns (though the research is still being done).

The Glow Oil is a 100 percent plant-based, fast-absorbing facial oil also infused with vitamin E, rosemary extract, sunflower extract and various essential oils.

This multitasking sleep mask and primer is an overnight treatment that will prep your skin for smooth and even makeup application, thanks to ingredients including hyaluronic acid and vegan squalene.

YouTuber Mindy McKnight just launched a line of clean hair products (all under $8), but don’t try to look for them anywhere else because they’re exclusive to Walmart shelves.

SmileDirectClub is coming to mass retailers for the first time ever and Walmart has the distinct honor of being its exclusive retail partner with a line of products, including a teeth whitening kit.

Cleen Beauty is a sleek-looking and skin-nourishing clean beauty brand that just hit Walmart shelves and is already a hit, thanks to products like this sleepy time moisturizer.

The New Zealand-based Kiwi Botanicals has been in Walmart for a couple of months and following the success of its honey-based cleansers, the brand has just launched a trio of skincare essentials. There’s this daily AM moisturizer….

A hydrator for the under-eye area…

And a rich and creamy moisturizer for bedtime.

OGX came all the way through for the New Year with a handful of new collections, so I’m sharing a couple of my faves. First is this volumizing conditioner formulated with biotin and collagen to promote growth.

There’s also an entire line of products infused with pracaxi oil, a buzzy ingredient straight from below the equator–Brazil, to be exact. So far, I am thoroughly impressed by this super rich, 60-second hair mask.

For those of us who live for non-hairspray-spray, this lightweight mist is a must.

Finally, turmeric isn’t just a miracle ingredient for the skin. It’s also an excellent strengthener and growth promoter for hair.

