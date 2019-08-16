Walmart Launched the Chicest Skincare Line and Everything’s Under $10

Scroll To See More Images

Truth be told, there are always new beauty products hitting Walmart stores, but this month, the ones worth talking about are small in number. For one, we’re a couple weeks away from the start of transitional weather. No, I’m not talking the end of summer into existence (because there’s plenty hot weather left to enjoy), but that cool breeze you were literally desperate for in July will come a lot easier in the coming weeks.

For that reason, most of our favorite brands are doing their yearly tightrope walk, also known as launching products that cater to both our summer and fall needs. And then there are brand launches that deliver year-round essentials for a price we can actually feel okay committing to. This month, that honor belongs to Earth to Skin, a Walmart-exclusive brand that definitely doesn’t look like it belongs in a discount store.

The packaging is clean and minimalist, just like the naturally-derived ingredients, combined without the addition of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, mineral oil, sulfates, and gluten. Oh, and no animal testing either. The best part? Every single product is under $10, which means you can put together an entire routine for no more than $30-ish bucks. After you’ve checked out new drops from a few other, equally trustworthy brands, keep scrolling to see every single Earth to Skin product, organized by collection (Super Fruits, Honey, Super Greens, Tea Time).

RE-fresh Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

If scalp care is a major concern, this line of shampoo and conditioners is formulated with ingredients that diminish acne, buildup, and the itchiness caused by both.

$7.98 at Walmart

SheaMoisture Mineral Body Cream SPF 35

The hair and skin brand just launched a Sun Care collection, dedicated to protecting you, head to toe, from UV rays. First up is this sunscreen formulated with jojoba oil and Vitamin E.

$10.97 at Walmart

SheaMoisture After-Sun Body Gelee

This post-beach day gel is lightweight and formulated with fruit-derived oils to hydrate and calm skin after laying out all day.

$10.97 at Walmart

SheaMoisture Pre-Swim Leave-In Protection

Whether your hair is color-treated or sensitive to the elements, this treatment will form a shield around your strands so you can get your laps in without the worry of extreme damage.

$10.97 at Walmart

Tom’s of Maine Natural Strength Deodorant

The natural brand has launched an aluminum-free, botanical-infused odor fighter, available in three refreshing scents (Fresh Powder, Sage, Eucalyptus).

$5.97 at Walmart

Tom’s of Maine Sea Salt Toothpaste

And if you’re so over the charcoal toothpaste craze, be one of the first to co-sign the detoxifying powers of sea salt.

$5.79 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Tea Time Matcha Sheet Mask Set

The brand’s “Tea Time” range utilizes the restorative powers of all different types of tea, including matcha, green tea, white tea, and black tea.

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Tea Time Black Tea Anti-Aging All Over Serum

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Tea Time Chamomile Eye Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Tea Time Black Tea Night Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Tea Time White Tea Day Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Tea Time Green Tea Toner

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Tea Time White Tea Cleanser

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Starter Set

Come winter, you’ll definitely want any of the products from this honey- and royal jelly-infused range.

$9.98 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Manuka Moisturizing All Over Serum

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Manuka Royal Jelly Eye Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Manuka Night Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Manuka Day Gel Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Manuka Toner

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Manuka Cleanser

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Honey Manuka Sheet Mask Set

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Greens Starter Set

The brand’s “Super Greens” range harnesses the beauty benefits of kale, broccoli, cucumber, and green pumpkin.

$9.98 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Greens Nourishing All Over Serum

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Greens Nourishing Eye Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Greens Nourishing Night Gel Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Greens Nourishing Day Gel Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Greens Cucumber Jelly Mask

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Greens Green Pumpkin Enzyme Peel

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Greens Nourishing Cleanser

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Fruits Starter Set

The brand’s “Super Fruits” range includes a blend of nature’s most powerful fruits, including hydrating watermelon and brightening citrus.

$9.98 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Fruits Watermelon Hydrating Juicy Serum

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Fruits Banana Brightening Eye Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Fruits Citrus Day Gel Cream

$8.94 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Fruits Avocado Overnight Mask

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Fruits Blueberry Exfoliating Cleanser

$6.96 at Walmart

Earth to Skin Super Fruits Watermelon Sheet Mask Set

$6.96 at Walmart

