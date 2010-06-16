New Viktor & Rolf Mini Scents Pack A Potent Punch

Viktor & Rolf Eau Mega set, available at Nordstrom.com

There are a lot of things that get smaller in the summer. Our clothing, for instance. Rest assured that every year on the first hot day in New York, girls city-wide hit the streets eagerly wearing the skimpy ensembles that have been gathering dust in their closets during the winter months. Accessories seem to shrink too clutches replace carry-alls because no one wants to schlep around an oversize bag in the summer heat. Even appetites dwindle heavy comfort food and humidity arent exactly a winning pair. And so too, it seems, do fragrances.

Designing duo Viktor & Rolfs summer fragrance releases are both of the miniature variety. Their potently lush Eau Mega scent, a blend that includes pear, violet leaf, basil and cedar, is re-imagined in a smaller format, dubbed Mini Mega. And their widely popular Flowerbomb, a super-feminine floral mix of Centifolia rose, Cattleya orchid and Sambac jasmine, is now available in a chic rollerball format. Both are highly portable small enough to fit into those aforementioned pocket-sized summer bags making high-noon re-application sessions a much easier task.



Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb eau de parfum rollerball, $22 at Sephora, and Mini Mega, $50 at Nordstrom.

Related beauty news:

Pump Up the Volume with Ojon’s Hair Mask

Zoe Kravitz Picks the Best Scents To Match Your Style

Scent Hive