The Latest and Greatest Products to Shop at Ulta for Fall

Big-name stores like Sephora and Ulta are constantly shuffling in new products for us to try, but there’s no better time to slow down and take them all in than a seasonal transition. By now, most of us are throwing away expired products, using the last of our go-to faves and making room for the newness that’ll both protect our skin and hair and allow them to flourish in the cooler months.
And of course, Ulta, the more affordable beauty destination, is stacked with products that’ll check both boxes without completely draining our bank accounts… because we need funds for fresh fashion, too. From brightening powder that’ll elevate dull-looking skin to storage for your makeup sponges and a new K-beauty moisturizer, here are the latest product drops to hit Ulta aisles.
Morphe M536 Under Eye Bullet Brush
An affordable tool for applying your under-eye concealer.
$8 at Ulta
Photo:
Morphe
Drybar Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
Detangle, dry and straighten your hair in one fell swoop.
$145 at Ulta
Photo:
Drybar
Pravana Intense Therapy Cleanse Lightweight Healing Shampoo
A unique blend of malachite, Egyptian blue lotus and algae deliver vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to damaged hair.
$19.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Pravana
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
Incorporate this rinse into your cleansing routine to rid the scalp of buildup.
$35 at Ulta
Photo:
dpHUE
Dolce & Gabbana The One Grey Eau de Toilette
Treat the man in your life (or yourself) to this warm blend of cardamom, vetiver and tobacco notes.
$88 at Ulta
Photo:
Dolce & Gabbana
Too Faced Tutti Frutti — It's Bananas Brightening Setting Powder
The yellow undertones in this lightweight powder bring light to a dull complexion.
$30 at Ulta
Photo:
Too Faced
Neutrogena Force of Nature Eyeshadow Palette X Kerry Washington
5 buildable earth tones created with the help of Washington herself.
$12.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Neutrogena
Ouidad VitalCurl+ Soft Defining Mousse
Made with chia seed, Japanese camellia and sunflower oils to provide ample hold without the crunchy after-effect.
$26 at Ulta
Photo:
Ouidad
Foreo UFO Mini
This preprogrammed cleansing tool is equipped with LED light therapy to stimulate collagen production.
$179 at Ulta
Photo:
Foreo
Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream
A hypoallergenic formula made with olive to soften, hydrate and smooth the sensitive under-eye area.
$72 at Ulta
Photo:
Perricone MD
DevaCurl Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator
The ultimate cure for shrinkage will lengthen your curls without compromising their definition.
$30 at Ulta
Photo:
DevaCurl
Rebels Refinery Geometric Pineapple Lip Balm
An adorable lip balm made with coconut oil, sweet almond oil and beeswax to keep in your purse.
$5.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Rebels Refinery
Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir
Flower Beauty's first-ever skin-care product is made with pearlescent pigments so your skin can literally glow with or without makeup.
$15.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Flower Beauty
beautyblender Blender Defender
Finally, a hygienic place to store your makeup sponge.
$12 at Ulta
Photo:
beautyblender
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
The K-beauty retailer's first foray into skin care includes this moisturizer, infused with niacinamide to promote a more even skin tone and fight inflammation.
$40 at Ulta
Photo:
Peach & Lily
Nivea Aloe Vera In Shower Lotion
The ultimate lifesaver for those days when you're running late and don't have time to moisturize after your shower.
$7.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Nivea
NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation
Lightweight, waterproof and available in more than 40 different shades.
$14.99 at Ulta
Photo:
NYX
C&C by Clean & Clear Don't Flake Gel Moisturizer
Clean and Clear's new sister brand includes this water-based formula for oily skin types.
$16 at Ulta
Photo:
C&C by Clean & Clear