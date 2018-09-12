The Latest and Greatest Products to Shop at Ulta for Fall

Big-name stores like Sephora and Ulta are constantly shuffling in new products for us to try, but there’s no better time to slow down and take them all in than a seasonal transition. By now, most of us are throwing away expired products, using the last of our go-to faves and making room for the newness that’ll both protect our skin and hair and allow them to flourish in the cooler months.

And of course, Ulta, the more affordable beauty destination, is stacked with products that’ll check both boxes without completely draining our bank accounts… because we need funds for fresh fashion, too. From brightening powder that’ll elevate dull-looking skin to storage for your makeup sponges and a new K-beauty moisturizer, here are the latest product drops to hit Ulta aisles.