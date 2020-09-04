I’m About to *Add to Cart* Every September Launch at Ulta

It’s possible you haven’t been shopping much for the past few months and we don’t blame you. Plus, many brands have been putting their big launches on hold during the pandemic. But now, beauty is rolling out and the new Ulta products for September 2020 are good. They include all-new items as well as best-selling brands just new to the retailer. There are so many to choose from but we narrowed it down to some of our faves worth shopping now.

Did you know Kat Von D Beauty rebranded to KVD Vegan Beauty and it launched at Ulta? It’s true. Plus, GlamGlow, Kinship, Sand & Sky and Bondi Sands are hitting the retailer. Some are online-only, some are in all stores and others are in select retailers. It’s worth grabbing these goodies at Ulta where you can rack up all those Ulta Rewards points. Redeem those points on all of Ulta Beauty’s services, including its salon, Skin Bar and makeup counters. Score.

While you’re on Ulta.com checking out these newbies, hit up the 21 Days of Beauty sale, as well. You can score half-off best-selling products from Tarte, ABH and more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen Zinc Oxide SPF 32

Clean beauty brand Kinship just launched at Ulta and we couldn’t be more stoked. Try the ultra-popular SPF first. It has Reef-safe, non-nano Zinc Oxide at twice the usual levels. That’s some serious sun protection.

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay – Porefining Face Mask

This Australian beauty brand just launched its best-selling pink masks at Ulta, along with body scrubs, face oils and more.

KVD Vegan Beauty Go Big or Go Home Volumizing Mascara

Say hello to the new KVD Vegan Beauty, now at Ulta. After the brand severed ties with Kat Von D, it’s relaunched with its best-sellers and new items. Remember how great the mascara is? It’s time to bring it back into your life.

GlamGlow GlowStarter Mega Illuminating Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Another favorite brand at Ulta? Yes! GlamGlow is available at the retailer now, including its hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizer with pearl particles.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

Now you can get a streak-free tan with select Bondi Sands self-tanner at Ulta.

Becca Cosmetics Hydra-Light Plumping Lip Mask

This leave-on balm is infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides for hydration and plumping.

Kitsch Volumizing Blow Dry Brush

Everyone’s favorite hair accessories brand is rolling out a big brush collection at Ulta: the Biodegradable Hair Brush Collection. Pick up this blow-dry blush for all the volume. Available September 15.

Ellis Brooklyn West Eau de Parfum

The holidays are just around the corner and Ellis Brooklyn’s fragrances will be a hit with anyone on your list. They’re available online now and at select Ulta locations. We recommend this fresh citrus scent.

Mophe 2 Gleamcatcher Illuminator

Morphe 2 is back already with round two, including this lightweight liiquid highlighter in three glowy shades. Available September 15.

Illuminator $14 buy it

Lano Holographic Watermelon Lip Water

This non-sticky lip balm gives lips a dose of hydration with a hint of color.

Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil

Strengthen strands, boost color and tame frizz all at the same time with this new hair oil.

Nudestix Nudefix Cream Concealer

Nudestix has two big launches at Ulta this month. First up is this sheer-to-medium cream concealer formulated with skin-loving botanicals. It promises to hydrate, soothe and even help reduce redness and inflammation. It’s perfect for under your cloth face mask. The brand also rolled out the Smokey Nude Glow Set By Taylor Frankel, which includes everything you need for a glowy smokey eye.