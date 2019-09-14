Of Course I Want Every Product Launching at Ulta This Month

Scroll To See More Images
It’ll be a sad day when I walk out of an Ulta store or exit the website without seeing at least 10 things I want. Seriously, if you’re anything like me and have an addiction to face oil, body scrub and mascara (because you’re still looking for the perfect one), you may want to slowly step away and stop scrolling. Or you can also be like me and throw all caution to the wind as you peruse every new product hitting shelves, both virtual and IRL, this month.
For starters, there’s a new haircare brand that infuses actual whiskey into its products. And if that weren’t enough to grab your attention, the packaging looks like a flask, too. Oh, and The Ordinary has once again come through with ridiculously affordable skin serums that will fit nicely into anyone’s fall routine. Plus, Urban Decay’s Lizzo-approved Naked Honey Palette is truly a sight to behold. Give in and keep reading–your credit card will just have to get over it.
Ardell Magnetic Gel Liner
Hallelujah–no more dealing with tweezers! Thanks to Ardell, now we only need to swipe on a few layers of gel liner to get our falsies to stick (and stay put).
$15 at Ulta
Batiste Divine Dark Dry Shampoo Plus
This classic water-free formula now deposit a hint of color to dark hair so you don’t have to worry about white, ashy residue.
$9.99 at Ulta
florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Eye Pads
Controversial skincare routine video aside, Millie Bobby Brown’s Gen-Z-focused beauty line is already a hit, with these totally Instagrammable eye masks being a top-seller.
$34 at Ulta
Lanolips Minty Foot & Leg Balm
The first of four new launches from this female-owned brand is a TSA-friendly balm for moisturizing the legs and toes with a silky veil that stays put.
$18.95 at Ulta
Lanolips The Original Lanostick
This travel-friendly stick makes it easier than ever to moisturize on-the-go without having to squeeze anything out of tube.
$16.95 at Ulta
Lanolips Lemonaid Scrubba-Balm Lanostick
This Ulta-exclusive scrubs away dead skin on the lips and leaves behind a protective balm for long-lasting moisture.
$16.95 at Ulta
Lanolips Milk & Honey Hand Cream Intense
Not a hint of sliminess left behind when you wrap your hands in this ultra-luxurious hydrator.
$14.95 at Ulta
Lorac Lux First Class Lash Mascara
The precision, tapered brush promises to lift your lashes without clumping.
$24 at Ulta
Lorac Lux Diamond Creme Eyeshadow
This crease- and smudge-free formula provides long wear and intense pigment payoff.
$22 at Ulta
Lorac Lux Diamond Palette
20 matte and metallic shades infused with chamomile and cornflower extracts for skin-soothing benefits.
$39 at Ulta
Marc Anthony Professional Volumizing Clay Hair Mask
Moroccan Lava, Bentonite and Kaolin clays combine to detoxify the scalp and strands for a stronger root lift.
$8.99 at Ulta
Marc Anthony Professional Damage Rescue Hair Mask
Get up to 8 uses out of this Grapeseed Oil, Avocado Oil, Wheat Protein and Keratin treatment for addressing breakage and split ends.
$8.99 at Ulta
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer
Olay’s new retinol range is made of a proprietary blend of Vitamin B3 + retinol to keep the skin moisturized (and eventually, smoother) for 24 hours.
$38.99 at Ulta
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Serum
Combine this serum with the moisturizer to further hydrate, as well as diminish dark spots and fine lines.
$38.99 at Ulta
We Are Paradoxx Hangover Hair Elixir
We Are Paradoxx recently made its Ulta debut and includes this Irish whiskey-infused oil for addressing hair damage.
$35 at Ulta
Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15
This all-in-one foundation, concealer and powder is now available in 26 shades (from its original 11).
$29.50 at Ulta
Pur 4-in-1 Correcting Primer 4-in-1 Correcting Primer Anti Blemish & Mattify
This pre-makeup base is infused with salicylic acid and charcoal to help minimize blemishes.
$33 at Ulta
tarte Limited Edition lights, camera, lashes! 4-in-1 mascara
Same game-changing mascara, but in a Clueless-inspired plaid tube.
$23 at Ulta (TBD)
The Ordinary Argireline Solution 10%
This peptide serum is clinically proven to help diminish those age lines around the eyes and mouth.
$7.90 at Ulta
The Ordinary “Buffet” + Copper Peptides 1%
This new version of the cult-favorite “Buffet” now includes Copper Peptides, which help deliver ample hydration.
$28.90 at Ulta
The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalane
This is the non-irritating alternative to traditional retinoids that tend to irritate sensitive skin.
$13.90 at Ulta
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
When you have a bad breakout, salicylic acid clears grime from the pores while squalane delivers moisture back into the skin.
$12 at Ulta
Urban Decay The Ultimate Brush-Off Translucent Setting Powder
A finely-milled powder that extends the wear of your makeup without giving it a cakey finish.
$36 at Ulta
Urban Decay Lip Plumper
Available in three different colors, this oil-infused lip treatment gives your pout a fuller appearance minus the irritation that comes with traditional plumpers.
$22 at Ulta
Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette
12 golden neutrals just in time for fall.
$49 at Ulta
Viktor & Rolf BONBON Eau de Toilette
The perfect marriage between floral and oriental scents, including mandarin oil, jasmine, and caramel.
$68-$158 at Ulta
