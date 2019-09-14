Of Course I Want Every Product Launching at Ulta This Month

Scroll To See More Images

It’ll be a sad day when I walk out of an Ulta store or exit the website without seeing at least 10 things I want. Seriously, if you’re anything like me and have an addiction to face oil, body scrub and mascara (because you’re still looking for the perfect one), you may want to slowly step away and stop scrolling. Or you can also be like me and throw all caution to the wind as you peruse every new product hitting shelves, both virtual and IRL, this month.

For starters, there’s a new haircare brand that infuses actual whiskey into its products. And if that weren’t enough to grab your attention, the packaging looks like a flask, too. Oh, and The Ordinary has once again come through with ridiculously affordable skin serums that will fit nicely into anyone’s fall routine. Plus, Urban Decay’s Lizzo-approved Naked Honey Palette is truly a sight to behold. Give in and keep reading–your credit card will just have to get over it.

Ardell Magnetic Gel Liner

Hallelujah–no more dealing with tweezers! Thanks to Ardell, now we only need to swipe on a few layers of gel liner to get our falsies to stick (and stay put).

$15 at Ulta

Batiste Divine Dark Dry Shampoo Plus

This classic water-free formula now deposit a hint of color to dark hair so you don’t have to worry about white, ashy residue.

$9.99 at Ulta

florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Eye Pads

Controversial skincare routine video aside, Millie Bobby Brown’s Gen-Z-focused beauty line is already a hit, with these totally Instagrammable eye masks being a top-seller.

$34 at Ulta

Lanolips Minty Foot & Leg Balm

The first of four new launches from this female-owned brand is a TSA-friendly balm for moisturizing the legs and toes with a silky veil that stays put.

$18.95 at Ulta

Lanolips The Original Lanostick

This travel-friendly stick makes it easier than ever to moisturize on-the-go without having to squeeze anything out of tube.

$16.95 at Ulta

Lanolips Lemonaid Scrubba-Balm Lanostick

This Ulta-exclusive scrubs away dead skin on the lips and leaves behind a protective balm for long-lasting moisture.

$16.95 at Ulta

Lanolips Milk & Honey Hand Cream Intense

Not a hint of sliminess left behind when you wrap your hands in this ultra-luxurious hydrator.

$14.95 at Ulta

Lorac Lux First Class Lash Mascara

The precision, tapered brush promises to lift your lashes without clumping.

$24 at Ulta

Lorac Lux Diamond Creme Eyeshadow

This crease- and smudge-free formula provides long wear and intense pigment payoff.

$22 at Ulta

Lorac Lux Diamond Palette

20 matte and metallic shades infused with chamomile and cornflower extracts for skin-soothing benefits.

$39 at Ulta

Marc Anthony Professional Volumizing Clay Hair Mask

Moroccan Lava, Bentonite and Kaolin clays combine to detoxify the scalp and strands for a stronger root lift.

$8.99 at Ulta

Marc Anthony Professional Damage Rescue Hair Mask

Get up to 8 uses out of this Grapeseed Oil, Avocado Oil, Wheat Protein and Keratin treatment for addressing breakage and split ends.

$8.99 at Ulta

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer

Olay’s new retinol range is made of a proprietary blend of Vitamin B3 + retinol to keep the skin moisturized (and eventually, smoother) for 24 hours.

$38.99 at Ulta

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Serum

Combine this serum with the moisturizer to further hydrate, as well as diminish dark spots and fine lines.

$38.99 at Ulta

We Are Paradoxx Hangover Hair Elixir

We Are Paradoxx recently made its Ulta debut and includes this Irish whiskey-infused oil for addressing hair damage.

$35 at Ulta

Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15

This all-in-one foundation, concealer and powder is now available in 26 shades (from its original 11).

$29.50 at Ulta

Pur 4-in-1 Correcting Primer 4-in-1 Correcting Primer Anti Blemish & Mattify

This pre-makeup base is infused with salicylic acid and charcoal to help minimize blemishes.

$33 at Ulta

tarte Limited Edition lights, camera, lashes! 4-in-1 mascara

Same game-changing mascara, but in a Clueless-inspired plaid tube.

$23 at Ulta (TBD)

The Ordinary Argireline Solution 10%

This peptide serum is clinically proven to help diminish those age lines around the eyes and mouth.

$7.90 at Ulta

The Ordinary “Buffet” + Copper Peptides 1%

This new version of the cult-favorite “Buffet” now includes Copper Peptides, which help deliver ample hydration.

$28.90 at Ulta

The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalane

This is the non-irritating alternative to traditional retinoids that tend to irritate sensitive skin.

$13.90 at Ulta

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

When you have a bad breakout, salicylic acid clears grime from the pores while squalane delivers moisture back into the skin.

$12 at Ulta

Urban Decay The Ultimate Brush-Off Translucent Setting Powder

A finely-milled powder that extends the wear of your makeup without giving it a cakey finish.

$36 at Ulta

Urban Decay Lip Plumper

Available in three different colors, this oil-infused lip treatment gives your pout a fuller appearance minus the irritation that comes with traditional plumpers.

$22 at Ulta

Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette

12 golden neutrals just in time for fall.

$49 at Ulta

Viktor & Rolf BONBON Eau de Toilette

The perfect marriage between floral and oriental scents, including mandarin oil, jasmine, and caramel.

$68-$158 at Ulta

