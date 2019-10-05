15 New Ulta Launches You Would Be Crazy to Skip This Month

Scroll To See More Images

It’s about that time. No, I’m not talking about cuffing season. Bae (or your Hinge date) can wait. An impressive amount of new Ulta products just made their debut and if the lineup is any indication, fall and winter are poised to gift us with some of the year’s biggest and best product drops. And as far as I’m concerned, glowy skin is way more enticing than a series of predictably bad dates that will leave me frustrated and nursing a stress pimple (or ten).

Jokes aside, Ulta shelves are never without the essentials I need. Not only is the brand selection wide-ranging with labels as luxe as Chanel and affordable as Tony Moly. There’s almost always something I’ve never seen and have to try immediately. This month, a slew of my personal faves are launching must-haves that will probably save my skin from getting flaky, my makeup from creasing, and my dark circles from getting darker. Keep scrolling to see the products that should definitely be on your wishlist and don’t miss the exclusive holiday sets either.

BCRF beautyblender

Every time one of these limited-edition blenders sells (glitter canister included), the brand will donate to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation to fund researchers helping breast cancer survivors everywhere.

$20 at Ulta

Derma E Ultra Hydrating Alkaline Water Eye Gel

This eye treatment combines hyaluronic acid, glycerin, peptides, alkaline water, and more to depuff and hydrate the eyes.

$13.26 at Ulta

Derma E Ultra Hydrating Alkaline Gel Booster Serum

Like the eye gel, similar ingredients are used to calm and hydrate the face.

$15.75 at Ulta

Derma E Vitamin C Gentle Daily Cleansing Paste

If vitamin C serums easily irritate your face, this natural alternative delivers the same benefits to the skin via turmeric and ancient rice.

$9.76 at Ulta

Derma E Vitamin C No Dark Circles Perfecting Eye Cream

Vitamin C, turmeric and vitamin B5 address discoloration around the eyes for a brighter, more even complexion.

$13.26 at Ulta

Dose of Colors Meet Your Hue Concealer

Come next week, the brand will launch a concealer to match its hugely successful Meet Your Hue Foundation, available in 30 shades.

$24 at Ulta (October 13)

Frank Body Cinna-buns Scrub

This yummy body exfoliant is made with pore-shrinking coffee and antibacterial-packed cinnamon.

$18.95 at Ulta (Ulta.com on October 6 and in-stores on October 20)

It Brushes for Ulta Love is the Foundation Brush

For every one of these brushes sold, It Cosmetics will donate one to the Look Good Feel Better® program to help woman face the appearance-related side effects of cancer

$30 at Ulta

Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Water Cream

This lightweight, ultra-hydrating version of the brand’s cult range also doubles as a makeup primer.

$39 at Ulta

Tree Hut Limited Edition Marshmallow Lodge Shea Sugar Scrub

Your winter baths aren’t complete without this body scrub, made with Certified Shea Butter, Evening Primrose oil, Safflower Seed oil, Sweet Almond oil, Avocado oil, and Orange Oil.

$8.99 at Ulta

Benefit Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil & Powder Duo

This two-in-one wax pencil and powder duo is waterproof and promises up to 18-hour wear.

$34 at Ulta

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash

This fragrance-free and soap-free cleanser is made with oat to soothe and cleanse sensitive skin.

$8.99 at Ulta

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

This K-beauty brand is finally available on Ulta shelves and its makeup remover is a cult favorite you have to try at least once.

$19 at Ulta

Beauty Bakerie Spray Your Grace Baking Spray

This ultra-fine mist is infused with aloe and ginger extract to soothe and hydrate while keeping your makeup in place.

$18 at Ulta

Revolution Skincare London 0.5% Retinol With Rosehip Seed Oil

This totally underrated skincare gem is also new to Ulta and its lineup includes this retinol oil for smoother, blemish-free skin.

$14 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.