20 Must-Try Products That Aren’t Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Though many consider Thanksgiving the official start of the holiday season, our favorite stores would probably say otherwise. Take one look at the newest Ulta products already hitting shelves and it’s clear that the mistletoe went up as soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1. Now we have an overwhelming, but ultimately satisfying amount of launches to sift through before our obligatory family gatherings and white elephant parties at work.

We’ve already gushed over the holiday gift sets that are exclusive to the retailer. There’s a gorgeous gingerbread-inspired collection from Too Faced, a glitzy eyeshadow set from Stila, Lipsmackers vault and more to choose from. Black Friday deals are also coming in hot, with a slew of early discounts on best-sellers before the official sale even begins. And of course, there are always new products hitting shelves online and in-store just because. With that being said, here are 20 to keep your eye on.

L’Oreal Bambi Eye Mascara

The widespread bristles and velvety formula ensure that doe-eyed effect you’ll especially appreciate when you’ve gotten no sleep.

$10.99 at Ulta (online November 10, in-store December 22)

L’Oreal Waterproof Bambi Eye Mascara

And what’s even better is a waterproof version you can utilize once the weather warms up again.

$10.99 at Ulta (online November 10, in-store December 22)

Becca Pearl Glow Luster Glow Powder

This limited-edition, online-only highlighter delivers a pearlescent finish.

$38 at Ulta (November 15)

Becca Pearl Glow Shimmering Eyeshadow Palette

A limited-edition, online-only mix of pearlescent shades to pair with the highlighter.

$46 at Ulta (November 15)

Beis On The Go Essentials Case Beige

We have Shay Mitchell to thank for this ultra-chic collection of travel essentials.

$48 at Ulta

Conair True Glow Ladies Dual Foil Shaver

This four-blade system will give you the closest shave ever without causing irritation.

$24.99 at Ulta

Derma E Cool Calm & Corrected Tranquility Cream

Oleanolic acid, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and more are included in this calming face cream for redness and rosacea.

$85 at Ulta

Inked by Dani Temporary Tattoos

These sophisticated black-and-white designs are chicer than the sticker versions you wore as a kid.

$12.99 at Ulta

Leandro Limited Glossy Gradient Comb Trio

This hair accessories label just launched at Ulta and includes a slew of tools you’ll want to use and keep on display.

$20 at Ulta

Love Wellness Sex Stuff Personal Lubricant

Lo Bosworth’s wellness brand just launched a slippery, pH-balanced lube for your next sexy time sesh.

$19.99 at Ulta

The Original Makeup Eraser

This is the ultimate “I’m too tired to take off my makeup tool.” Simply wet, wring it out and wipe away.

$20 at Ulta

Maybelline Hyper Easy Waterproof Liquid Liner

A liquid liner with an applicator tip so fine, you can create a smooth glide right on the lash line without your hand shaking.

$8.99 at Ulta (online November 10, in-store December 22)

L’Oreal Paris Micro Ink Brow Pen

A brow tint with a comb tip applicator so you’re getting a hair-like effect you don’t have to blend out.

$10.99 at Ulta (online November 10, in-store December 22)

Ofra Cosmetics Soul Palette

This warm-toned palette includes an exclusive highlighter called Sahara Dawn.

$59 at Ulta

Petite ‘N Pretty 9021-Glow! Eye & Cheek Palette

This Gen Z-inspired makeup brand just launched, but this 30-something definitely has her eye on the palettes.

$34 at Ulta

Sweet & Shimmer Nail Polish

This brand’s bold polish colors make for excellent stocking stuffers.

$4.99 at Ulta

The Route The Party Peel – Golden Iluminizing Peel

This medical range skincare brand is another Ulta newbie that already has good word-of-mouth.

$65 at Ulta

Uoma Beauty BROW-FRO Baby Hair

This new brow pencil is for makeup wearers who prefer micro-fine application.

$22 at Ulta

Uoma Beauty BROW-FRO Fro To Go

There’s also this all-in-one brow tool, complete with a highlighter to lift and define your arches.

$26 at Ulta

Uoma Beauty BROW-FRO Blow Out Gel

And what good is a brow pencil without a long-lasting brow gel to hold it in place?

$22 at Ulta

