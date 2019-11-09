StyleCaster
Share

20 Must-Try Products That Aren’t Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Must-Try Products That Aren’t Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

by
20 Must-Try Products That Aren’t Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

Though many consider Thanksgiving the official start of the holiday season, our favorite stores would probably say otherwise. Take one look at the newest Ulta products already hitting shelves and it’s clear that the mistletoe went up as soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1. Now we have an overwhelming, but ultimately satisfying amount of launches to sift through before our obligatory family gatherings and white elephant parties at work.

We’ve already gushed over the holiday gift sets that are exclusive to the retailer. There’s a gorgeous gingerbread-inspired collection from Too Faced, a glitzy eyeshadow set from Stila, Lipsmackers vault and more to choose from. Black Friday deals are also coming in hot, with a slew of early discounts on best-sellers before the official sale even begins. And of course, there are always new products hitting shelves online and in-store just because. With that being said, here are 20 to keep your eye on.

ulta november bambi 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Bambi Eye Mascara

The widespread bristles and velvety formula ensure that doe-eyed effect you’ll especially appreciate when you’ve gotten no sleep.

$10.99 at Ulta (online November 10, in-store December 22)

ulta november bambi waterproof 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Waterproof Bambi Eye Mascara

And what’s even better is a waterproof version you can utilize once the weather warms up again.

$10.99 at Ulta (online November 10, in-store December 22)

 

ulta november becca palette 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Becca.

Becca Pearl Glow Luster Glow Powder

This limited-edition, online-only highlighter delivers a pearlescent finish.

$38 at Ulta (November 15)

ulta november becca powder 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Becca.

Becca Pearl Glow Shimmering Eyeshadow Palette

A limited-edition, online-only mix of pearlescent shades to pair with the highlighter.

$46 at Ulta (November 15)

ulta november beis 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Beis.

Beis On The Go Essentials Case Beige

We have Shay Mitchell to thank for this ultra-chic collection of travel essentials.

$48 at Ulta

ulta november conair 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Conair.

Conair True Glow Ladies Dual Foil Shaver

This four-blade system will give you the closest shave ever without causing irritation.

$24.99 at Ulta

ulta november derma tranquility cream 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Derma E.

Derma E Cool Calm & Corrected Tranquility Cream

Oleanolic acid, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and more are included in this calming face cream for redness and rosacea.

$85 at Ulta

ulta november inked by dani 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Inked by Dani.

Inked by Dani Temporary Tattoos

These sophisticated black-and-white designs are chicer than the sticker versions you wore as a kid.

$12.99 at Ulta

ulta november leandro limited 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Leandro Limited.

Leandro Limited Glossy Gradient Comb Trio

This hair accessories label just launched at Ulta and includes a slew of tools you’ll want to use and keep on display.

$20 at Ulta

ulta november love wellness 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Love Wellness.

Love Wellness Sex Stuff Personal Lubricant

Lo Bosworth’s wellness brand just launched a slippery, pH-balanced lube for your next sexy time sesh.

$19.99 at Ulta

ulta november makeup eraser 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Makeup Eraser.

The Original Makeup Eraser

This is the ultimate “I’m too tired to take off my makeup tool.” Simply wet, wring it out and wipe away.

$20 at Ulta

ulta november maybelline liner 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Maybelline.

Maybelline Hyper Easy Waterproof Liquid Liner

A liquid liner with an applicator tip so fine, you can create a smooth glide right on the lash line without your hand shaking.

$8.99 at Ulta (online November 10, in-store December 22)

ulta november microink pen 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Paris Micro Ink Brow Pen

A brow tint with a comb tip applicator so you’re getting a hair-like effect you don’t have to blend out.

$10.99 at Ulta (online November 10, in-store December 22)

ulta november ofra 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Ofra Cosmetics.

Ofra Cosmetics Soul Palette

This warm-toned palette includes an exclusive highlighter called Sahara Dawn.

$59 at Ulta

ulta november petite pretty 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Petite ‘N Pretty.

Petite ‘N Pretty 9021-Glow! Eye & Cheek Palette

This Gen Z-inspired makeup brand just launched, but this 30-something definitely has her eye on the palettes.

$34 at Ulta

ulta november sweet polish 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Sweet & Shimmer.

Sweet & Shimmer Nail Polish

This brand’s bold polish colors make for excellent stocking stuffers.

$4.99 at Ulta

ulta november the route 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

The Route.

The Route The Party Peel – Golden Iluminizing Peel

This medical range skincare brand is another Ulta newbie that already has good word-of-mouth.

$65 at Ulta

ulta november uoma baby hair 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Uoma Beauty.

Uoma Beauty BROW-FRO Baby Hair

This new brow pencil is for makeup wearers who prefer micro-fine application.

$22 at Ulta

ulta november uoma blow out 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Uoma Beauty.

Uoma Beauty BROW-FRO Fro To Go

There’s also this all-in-one brow tool, complete with a highlighter to lift and define your arches.

$26 at Ulta

ulta november uoma brow fro 20 Must Try Products That Arent Holiday Gift Sets Launching in Ulta This Month

Uoma Beauty.

Uoma Beauty BROW-FRO Blow Out Gel

And what good is a brow pencil without a long-lasting brow gel to hold it in place?

$22 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share