28 Brands Launching New Products at Ulta This Month

March took forever to end, April flew by and now we’re in May, otherwise known as the month we can see light at the end of the tunnel, otherwise known as summer. If you live in a place that experiences all four seasons, this is when those 70-degree days start creeping in and everything in your winter beauty routine all of a sudden feels wrong. And like clockwork, new Ulta products for May come through to replace the products you’re ready to part ways with.

Stay-at-home orders may still be in place, but in my opinion, treating yourself is still essential work. Plus, glowy goals don’t begin and end outside anyway. Together, all of the newest drops at Ulta this month are the ultimate summer pre-game. NYX, Becca Cosmetics, and florence by mills have the highlighter game on lock. Ouidad, TGIN, and Design Essentials are rescuing curls everywhere. I even spotted a fleet of oil-infused hairbrushes—and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Ahead is just a fraction of new products from some of our favorite brands, all of which prove to be buzzworthy and worth the splurge.

Brite Vegan Ice Cream Hair Mask

A lightweight, low-irritant vegan hair treatment for targeting damage (and available in 11 different “flavors”).

Sugarfina x Coola Stay Tropical Gift Set

The award-winning skincare brand and candy boutique collaborated to create a travel-ready set of sunscreen and sweets.

(Launches 5/11)

Bio Ionic 3 in 1 Styling Iron

The exclusive technology in this multitasking hot tool (a flat iron, curling iron and wand in one) includes a mineral complex that helps better deliver hydration to the hair.

essence what the fake mascara

Enriched nylon fibers deliver length, durability and intense color payoff to short, sparse lashes.

Becca Own Your Light Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

A limited-edition version of the brand’s iconic skin illuminator whose purchases go toward supporting Becca’s mental health initiative.

Ouidad Bye-Bye Breakage! Strengthening + Thickening Serum

A fleet of curl repairing products from Ouidad just landed at Ulta, including this lightweight niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, plant collagen, and Irish moss-infused serum or reducing shedding and boosting growth.

NYX California Beamin’ Face & Body Liquid Highlighter

Of all the shimmering products from NYX’s summer 2020 collection, we’re most excited to get our hands on this head-to-toe illuminator, available in four different color finishes.

Dermalogica Clear Start FlashFoliant

This leave-on acne treatment, whose spokesperson is TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, contains salicylic acid for clearing pores, tangerine peel extract for brightening, and grape extract for exfoliating dead skin cells.

florence by mills Bouncy Cloud Highlighter

This dreamy drop from Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty line is an ultra-lightweight, second-skin-like illuminator for a natural-looking flush of color.

The Mane Choice POW! Mask

The Mane Choice is making its Ulta debut with an impossible-to-ignore collection of “POW!” (short for Products Obsessively Working) hair essentials, including this creamy mask for easier detangling and sealing in moisture.

Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask

A fruity, derm-tested pick-me-up face mask made with shea butter, vitamin E and superfruits to nourish and calm the skin.

Wet Brush Go Green Oil Infused Coconut Brush

The boar bristles in this innovative line of new brushes is infused with a variety of natural oils to target different hair issues; coconut oil, tea tree oil, and watermelon oil.

StriVectin Full Screen SPF 30 Clear Finish

Reef-safe and light as air, this sun protectant is also infused with vitamins to target strengthening the skin barrier.

CHANEL N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray

A gang of Chanel fragrances and skincare products are making their Ulta debut as well, so you can finally see what the No. 5 hype is all about.

Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer Pump

Megababe is lending a hand to the hand sanitizer shortage with this FDA-approved option, made with plant-based alcohol that takes up at least 60 percent of the overall formula, as recommended by the CDC.

Kiss Le French Pop Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

You won’t find chicer press-ons beyond this collection of designer tips, one of which was inspired by a certain Met Gala gown.

ULTA Beauty Wannabe Active SPF 50 Setting Spray

Ulta’s namesake brand just dropped a line of targeted setting sprays, including an active formula for those sweltering summer days ahead.

Kitsch Satin Sleep Pillowcase

A cost-effective way to prevent hair breakage and any unwanted frizz while you sleep.

Vitabath Lavender Chamomile Cleansing & Foaming Shower Oil

A lightweight, creamy shower oil infused with a slew of all-natural essential oils, including lavender to promote a better night’s sleep.

TGIN Rose Water Sulfate-Free Hydrating Shampoo

If the brand’s cult-favorite Honey Miracle Hair Mask is a bit too heavy for your textured strands, you’ll love everything in the new rose water-based collection which provides gentler cleansing and conditioning with the same kind of benefits.

SCRATCH Monochrome Nail Wraps

Nail artist @ninanailedit is responsible for the elevated, minimalist design of these vegan and cruelty-free nail wraps.

essie Summer 2020 Nail Polish Collection

essie’s newest collection is a diverse range of bright and poppy colors to match your sunny summer vibes.

Vita Liberata Fabulous Sunless Tanning Mist

This beginner-friendly mist dries down in just two minutes and delivers natural, subtle color in 4-6 hours.

Design Essentials Almond & Avocado Wash Day Deep Moisture Masque

Design Essentials’ new Almond & Avocado range is all about delivering deeply-penetrative moisture by way of nourishing almond and avocado.

L’Oréal Magic Root Rescue 10 Minute Permanent Coloring Kit

If you’re desperate to cover up your roots, this time-saving, low ammonia gel kit is best for covering grays that have been around three weeks or less.

PÜR 4-In-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

Ready to trade in your heavy winter foundation for lighter summer coverage? This SPF-infused tinted moisturizer delivers a camera-glow and hydrators to keep your complexion nourished throughout the day.

Nexxus Clean & Pure Nourishing Detox Conditioning Foam

Foam conditioner is undoubtedly the new leave-in, making this protein-rich styler a must-try.

CND Vinylux English Garden Collection

Four dainty and ultra-feminine shades for a low-key chic manicure.

