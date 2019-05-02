Ulta’s Summery May Drops Include Hot Sauce Gloss and Buzzy Butt Masks

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one place that can convince me to try the latest and greatest Insta-famous beauty brands, it’s Ulta. The store is a perfect blend of higher-end brands I enjoy splurging on every once in a while and those affordable staples that never get old, like Maybelline mascara and Mario Badescu toner. But if the new Ulta drops for May 2019 are any indication, it looks like I’ll be experimenting a lot more than I’m used to. (Not that I’m complaining.)

For starters, there’s the can’t-miss, in-your-face debut of Uoma Beauty. Uoma means ‘beautiful’ in Igbo, the native language from South-Eastern Nigeria, and that’s also the best way to describe what’s being called the first “Afropolitan” line. The packaging is sleek AF and the products cover the gamut of everyday basics and special occasion finds. I’m personally all over the matte red lipstick inspired by one of my all-time faves, Sade Adu.

There’s also Bawdy Beauty, whose butt masks you’ve probably seen at least once on your Instagram feed, and a couple of new self-tanning products just in time for summer. Here’s a closer look at everything hitting shelves this month.

Bawdy Squeeze It Butt Mask

The Insta-famous brand has finally made its Ulta debut and the choices (and price tag) don’t disappoint. If I had to choose between the four, I’m going with the yellow one because it’s got lemon for skin brightening, aka my number one goal for summer.

$9 at Ulta

Flesh Hot Sauce Lip Gloss

Sweet, not sticky is the best way to describe the brand’s latest lip drop, a collection of 10 natural-looking hues with a glassy shine finish.

$18 at Ulta

Fountain of Truth Magic Wand: Sculpting Eye Roller

Giuliana Rancic’s sleek and grown-up beauty line includes eye-opening formula of green tea, caffeine and probiotic-derived ingredients, all applied via a cooling rollerball applicator.

$60 at Ulta

Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Mascara

Set to hit Ulta shelves any second now, this ultra-black formula is infused with castor oil for strengthening and conditioning your lashes with each use.

$25 at Ulta (May 2)

HauteBronze Sun Drops Self Tan Anti-Aging Serum

This new self-tanning brand just launched at Ulta and it includes five products for a full body bronze, including these drops which can be added to your body lotion of face moisturizer.

$39 at Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics Momager Kit

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Jenner’s latest drop is a tribute to Kris Jenner; a palette with 12 pressed powders, as well as a Todd Kraines Velvet Liquid Lipstick.

$49 at Ulta

Not Your Mother’s Blonde Moment Seal & Protect Leave-In Conditioner

This post-cleansing treatment is infused with a pastel violet pigment to combat brassiness days and even weeks after you’ve dyed or highlighted your hair blonde.

$7.99 at Ulta

Sara Happ Let’s Glow Lip Illuminator

This brand makes the Rolls Royce of lip scrubs and balms, so it’s guaranteed I’ll be obsessed with these sweet almond oil-infused glosses, made in shades that are universally flattering to all skin tones.

$24 at Ulta

Bali Body Watermelon Tanning Oil

I’m ecstatic to see this crazy popular tanning brand finally expand its reach to include Ulta stores, just in time for summer, also known as #getglowy season.

$22.95 at Ulta

UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick

I have yet to try everything from the world’s first “Afropolitan” beauty brand, but the packaging alone has me excited to swipe and swatch everything I can get my hands on. That includes this lipstick range, where each shade is named after a black beauty icon.

$24 at Ulta

Australian Gold Botanical SPF 70 Lotion

The newest addition to this natural sunscreen brand is a powerhouse lotion made with a whopping SPF of 70.

$15.99 at Ulta

YUNI Yunicorn Daily Mask & Cleanser

YUNI Beauty is another new brand hitting Ulta shelves this month and its hero product is bound to be this dual-use product, made with a slew of gentle, but effective ingredients.

$25 at Ulta