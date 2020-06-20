The Must-Try New Products on Ulta Shelves This Month

Scroll To See More Images

Summer officially starts in just a few days and as expected, there are plenty of new Ulta products launching this month to replace all of your winter must-haves. The New Arrivals section of the store website is constantly updated, but those transitional weeks between seasons is my favorite time to peruse the pages and pick up the fresh launches that will inevitably sell out later. In the case of this year’s spring-to-summer transition, I’m stocking up on sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, and maybe a couple of tinted lip balms. (“No makeup” makeup never goes out of style in my world.)

Because there are literally dozens upon dozens of new products already on Ulta shelves and more to come before the end of June, it would take me until the middle of July to share each and every one here. So instead, I’m streamlining in a major way. Trust me—it was hard to limit my favorites to just 14 products, but as far as I’m concerned, these are totally worth the double-take and a random splurge. From a DC Comics-inspired soy candle to a classic perfume with a twist to a set of stylish social distancing-friendly face masks (yes, seriously), here are the best products to launch at Ulta this month.

ROC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serum

A fragrance-free skin brightener supercharged with vitamin C and peptides, clinically proven to restore elasticity and firmness in one month.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Dew Eau de Parfum

It’s Flowerbomb—the remix! This version includes a dewy rose top note meant to mimic the aura of a “luxurious rosebud grown in water.”

Milani Ludicrous Matte Lip Crayon

A hydrating shea butter, jojoba, and avocado oil-infused lippie that delivers a non-flaky matte finish available in 13 different shades.

TonyMoly Minions Eucalyptus Calming Night Mask

An overnight treatment TonyMoly’s Minions-inspired collection that soothes, moisturizes, and provides anti-inflammatory properties to the skin.

Perricone MD Acne Relief Retinol Treatment & Moisturizer

A nourishing post-cleansing night treatment that heals blemishes and balances sebum production without over-drying the skin.

Hempz Bery Punch Snow Cone Herbal Body Moisturizer

A summer body lotion that sounds good enough to eat and is enriched with all-natural hemp seed oil to hydrate and soften the skin.

Ulta x Wonder Woman 1984 Scented Soy Blend Candle

Ulta’s capsule collection inspired by the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 includes a candle that smells like a mash-up of white peach, nectarine, briar rose, and sandalwood.

Riviera Crepe Top Knot Headband

This lime green color is my top pick from the line of top knot headbands that just landed on Ulta shelves.

Kitsch Disposable Face Mask Set

Kitsch’s latest launch is a product literally made for current times: non-woven, one-time-use face masks made with non-woven, comfy-wear material.

Maybelline Color Strike Cream-to-Powder Eyeshadow Pen

Here is the brand’s first-ever cream-to-powder eye product, available in 10 colors, all of which are ophthalmologist-tested and smudge-resistant.

Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream

A new version of the brand’s cult-favorite BB cream made with 2% salicylic acid to treat acne-prone skin.

Kiss Limited Edition Pride Lashes

Standout multi-color, tinsel-like lashes created just fo Pride month.

Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil

A multitasking night treatment made with time-release retinol, salicylic acid, and multiple natural oils to nourish, plump, and smooth the skin.

No Mo-Stache Facial Razor

A pocket-sized, stainless steel tool for nixing peach fuzz instead of your standard disposable razor.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.