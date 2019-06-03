Ulta’s Newest Drops Include a Rainbow Polish Set I Can’t Stop Staring At

Scroll To See More Images

No beauty destination keeps me on my toes the way Ulta does. Besides offering that perfect mix of drugstore and fancy brands that require me to actually save money, it’s also constantly adding new ones into the fold. In short: my credit card is always booked and busy. Now, just a few weeks after announcing The Ordinary would be making its debut, a handful of other new drops are here to cover every aspect of your summer beauty routine.

I’m most excited about Sally Hansen’s Ulta-exclusive collection for Pride Month. Rainbow manicures have been all over my Instagram feed for months and this set is the perfect excuse to hop on the bandwagon. There’s also a travel-friendly kit from my absolute favorite curly hair brand and a thickening mascara that I’d happily test-drive since it’s infused with castor oil. I could keep going here…or you can keep scrolling for an up-close look at each one.

Matrix Biolage ColorLast Purple Shampoo

If you’re a new blondie, this toning shampoo is your new secret weapon for toning down brassy tones and protecting your strands from future breakage.

$19 at Ulta

COVERGIRL TruNaked Queenship Cream Shadow Sticks

This Ulta-exclusive, available in eight regal shades, makes it insanely easy to finally master eyeshadow. With the pen applicator, you can easily sweep it along the lash line for an eyeliner look or smudge out to cover the entire lid.

$9.99 at Ulta

Dashing Diva Magic Press Press-On Manicure in Treat Yourself

This brand’s press-on nails aren’t new to Ulta shelves, but this funfetti variation is.

$8.29 at Ulta

Dermalogica AGE Bright Clearing Serum

This week, the skincare brand is launching two new products for tackling breakouts and a dull complexion: a two-in-one brightening spot treatment and this highly-concentrated serum infused with salicylic acid and niacinamide.

$65 at Ulta (June 6)

DevaCurl Curly Curls On-The-Go Kit

This is the first time the brand has combined four of its top-sellers into a convenient, travel-friendly kit. It includes the No Poo Cleanser, One Condition Decadence conditioner, Supercream, and Ultra Defining Gel.

$30 at Ulta

eos Flavor Lab Lavender Latte Sphere Lip Balm

This month, the brand is unleashing a fleet of colorful lip balms made with ingredients that embody summer vibes, like watermelon, Thai coconuts, and spearmint.

$4.99 at Ulta

Naturally G4U Glow Girl High-C Brightening Serum

Though this formula is 20 percent Vitamin C, it also includes soothing rosehip oil since Vitamin C has a reputation for being volatile on certain skin types.

$19.99 at Ulta

Sally Hansen Pride Collection

This colorful set was created alongside GLAAD in honor of Pride Month and includes six, bold and beautiful shades.

$16.99 at Ulta

Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil

Castor oil’s most popular property is its ability to promote growth, making this tube a must-have for smooth, non-clumpy lashes.

$25 at Ulta