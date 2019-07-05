Here’s Every Single New Product Launching at Ulta This Month

Scroll To See More Images

Sheet masks. Next-level mascara. SPF setting spray. These aren’t just the summer essentials for anyone with a beauty routine and a beach trip on the horizon. They’re also just three of many, many new products launching at Ulta this month; don’t you just love when the timing is perfect? Truthfully, I can almost never keep up with the store’s revolving door of newness, but I think I’ve got a handle on it this time around.

Some will hardly surprise you, like Stila’s newest mascara. It has a special Curl Flex technology for lashes that look as good as falsies with half the effort. And I’m personally excited about CHI debuting a range that finally caters to textured hair with natural ingredients. On the other end of the spectrum are a couple of brands making their Ulta debut, including a cult-favorite from Canada. Keep scrolling to see it all.

CHI Curls Defined Detangling Conditioner

You may know the brand best by its fleet of game-changing hot tools, but don’t sleep on its curly girl essentials. CHI just launched a new 7-piece line for textured hair called CHI Aloe Vera with Agave Nectar and its hero ingredients promise to soften and de-frizz strands without compromising definition.

$21 at Ulta

DevaCurl DevaFresh Scalp & Curl Revitalizer

Whether you’re sporting a protective style or a wash-and-go, this refresher will eliminate odor and boost second-day curls with the help of prickly pear and kombucha.

$24 at Ulta (July 19)

essie Universe in Reverse Collection

Just in time for Mercury in retrograde, our favorite polish brand has launched a set of two colors for staying fly while the universe throws everything into chaos.

$9 each at Ulta

Frank Body Superfood Scrub

The latest in this brand’s range of cult-favorite body scrubs is an option infused with spirulina, green tea, and avocado oil for fighting redness and UV damage.

$18.95 at Ulta (July 20)

Naturally G4U Be Well Illuminating Facial Oil

This is just one of six CBD products coming to Ulta this month and its raw hemp seed oil, pomegranate seed oil and CBD components are a powerhouse combo for brightening your complexion.

$24.99 at Ulta

Indeed Labs Nanoblur Cream

This brand is crazy famous in Canada and now, America can finally see for themselves if every product is worth the hype. We’re personally excited to try the best-selling Nanoblur Cream, which claims to soften the look of pores on bare skin and over makeup.

$19.99 at Ulta

Lanolips Lip Water

Lano isn’t new to Ulta shelves, but come mid-July, they’ll be a newbie taking the attention away from its best-sellers. If the name doesn’t give it away, this day cream is the equivalent of a glass of water for the lips, with added peppermint oil for coolness and a holographic tint for barely-there color.

$17 at Ulta (mid-July)

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ SPF 30 Sun Spray

MAC’s Prep + Prime Spray is an oldie, but a goodie, so to say we’re happy it finally includes SPF protection would be an understatement.

$28 at Ulta

Milani Gilded Rouge Palette

Milani’s eye products never disappoint and this new 16-shade palette is no exception. Available in foil, matte, and shimmer finishes, each one delivers a silky, buttery texture that’ll blend seamlessly into the skin.

$19.99 at Ulta

Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein

If you’d rather drink your beauty than wear it, get excited because this top collagen brand is hitting Ulta shelves with new packaging to boot. In case you didn’t know, all of Ancient Nutrition’s products include five types of collagen from four different sources, so you’re getting a truly full-spectrum experience.

Prices vary at Ulta (July 14)

Miss Spa Cactus Flower Hydrating Sheet Mask

Cactus flower extract is renowned for its ability to help skin retain moisture and lock in hydration, so this new mask is a must for decompressing after a long day at the beach.

$3.99 at Ulta

Pacifica Crystal Bronze Shimmering Body Oil

This eco-conscious body illuminator, infused with jojoba, avocado and argan, ensures you can get your glow on and stay moisturized at the same time.

$15 at Ulta

Stila XXX Magnum Mascara

For full-bodied, clump-free lashes, be sure to grab Stila’s latest drop. It includes a special “Curl Flex” technology for flexible lash hold and diamond powder for an intense black hue.

$23 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.