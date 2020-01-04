Cheers to the Weekend…and All the New Products at Ulta This Month

Scroll To See More Images

Every day is a holiday at Ulta. If there isn’t a massive markdown event like the Friendsgiving Sale or Holiday Beauty Blitz, there’s a cult-favorite brand finally joining the ranks or an exclusive drop you can’t find anywhere else. Case in point: the holiday season may be officially over, but the new Ulta products hitting shelves in January make it feel like anything but. And because we know Ulta appreciates a high-low routine, there are options for every type of budget, including the “I just maxed out a credit card for holiday gifts and new winter fits” kind.

Though I’m excited to get my hands on the new M.A.C. Lunar Illusions collection and Gucci Guilty Love fragrances (among many other launches), the skincare drops are giving me life on a whole other level. I am already weeks into using the new CeraVe retinol serum and my face couldn’t be smoother. The scalp scrub I couldn’t stop using before my sister’s summer wedding is finally within arm’s reach of my other Ulta faves.

And I’ve yet to try CBD deodorant, but I feel like Kopari’s new collection is the universe telling me to take the plunge. Anyways, enough about me: keep scrolling to see the new products I think are worth adding to cart.

belif is practically synonymous with skin hydration, so I guarantee Ulta shoppers will fall head over heels for this brand. I highly recommend newbies start with The Aqua Bomb, a moisturizer that literally feels like a cup of cold water for the skin.

I have never been shy about my love for CeraVe’s effective formulas and drugstore prices. One of the brand’s newest drops is this creamy face cleanser, formulated with the brand’s signature essential ceramides as well as benzoyl peroxide for targeting breakouts and acne.

I’ve also been using this new retinol formula for weeks and am already seeing some of those barely visible bumps smooth out. In addition to encapsulated retinol that’s released over an extended period of time to smooth the skin, there’s also licorice root extract to diminish acne scars and niacinamide for brightening and soothing irritated skin.

After learning that coconut oil, the foundational ingredient for all of its products, is an incredible binding agent and delivery system for CBD, they decided to go all in with a full collection. The first of three products is a rich balm formulated with peppermint essential oil for cooling relief to sore muscles and skin irritation.

There’s also a lighter cream formulated with lavender essential oil.

And then there’s my personal favorite: a CBD-infused deodorant blended with coconut oil and sage water to conceal odor and nourish the skin.

Milani is second to none when it comes to affordable eyeshadow palettes and the newest range is no exception. All six of the Most Wanted palettes offer velvety smooth, hyper-pigmented mix-and-match matte and metallic shades for any occasion.

Like belif, Jen Atkin’s beauty brand is finally hitting Ulta shelves, making the products more accessible than ever. I recommend starting with a tub of this multi-tasking scrub that can be used all over the body or before shampooing your hair.

Soap & Glory’s new lip mask is enriched with hyaluronic acid and coconut water to not only hydrate your precious pout, but deliver the nutrients it needs so that over time, you won’t have to keep reapplying your lip balm throughout the day.

Anyone who lives for a bold lip will want every shade of this ultra-shiny lacquer, enriched with argan oil and hyaluronic filling spheres to hydrate the lips too.

Pair this liquid brightener with the brand’s iconic shape tape concealer to get that soft-filter focus that makes it look as though you got a full night’s sleep.

The newest addition to Urban Decay’s All Nighter range is this primer that promises to grip your makeup in place so setting spray doesn’t have to do all the work.

And if you’ve always loved the All Nighter setting spray but wished it delivered a matte finish, consider it handled with this new matte formula.

