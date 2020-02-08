Over 50 New Products Land at Ulta This Month—These Are Our Top Faves

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to the newest products at Ulta Beauty this month, there is a lot to take in. And that’s an understatement. Anyone familiar with the retailer’s never-ending stream of sales, daily deals and in-store perks knows that there is never a shortage of launches to keep track of. But this month, love is clearly in the air because for every brand making its overall debut is another brand with new collections or products being added to their inventory—we’re getting spoiled and definitely not complaining.

Beyond that, it seems spring and summer are already top of mind. From Neutrogena’s new body sunscreen to Coola’s scalp mist to Kestral and Kitsch’s chic travel accessories, one look at our list of favorite February drops will have you ready to book a vacation. Keep scrolling and try not to add at least one of these to your cart.

Botanics’ new Simply Calm range utilizes the soothing properties of cannabis sativa seed oil to calm dry and irritated skin. Make sure you check out the matching overnight mask and hydrating serum too.

It’s all about floral notes in this new perfume inspired by rosebuds on the verge of blooming.

This UK-based brand is new to stateside Ulta shelves and besides the minimal, science lab-esque packages, most of the range is focused on solutions for common issues like acne.

We’ve recommended CeraVe’s anti-itch lotion countless times and now, there is finally a matching body wash, creamy oil and moisturizing cream for the treatment of excessively dry and eczema-prone skin.

This lightweight, plant-based mist provides sun protection for the oft-forgotten hair and scalp areas.

Colourpop’s sister skincare brand is new to Ulta shelves and if you’ve never tried, we recommend starting with one of the face milks.

Hello is constantly upping the oral care game with new innovation and this month, they’ve unloaded a handful of standout products to try, including CBD-tea tree oil toothpaste, charcoal mouthwash and toothpaste tablets.

If you’re wary of the drying aspects of matte foundation, allow us to introduce you to SPF-infused matte moisturizer, chock full of skin-nourishing ingredients that won’t leave behind a greasy finish.

(Available online 2/9, in-store 2/16)

One of Joico’s new haircare collections is dedicated to protecting and enhancing heat-styled hair from start to finish.

Joico’s HydraSplash collection is dedicated to longer-lasting hydration with a patented SmartRelease technology that ensures benefits stay put for up to 24 hours.

Lastly, the Moisture Recovery Range is infused with ingredients that will breathe life back into dry and damaged strands.

This water-like formula truly does it all. Whether you want to use it as a weekly treatment, prime your hair before heat-styling or need a boost of shine, its versatility is sure to be a hit with people of all hair textures.

Besides looking chic and totally high-fashion, Kestrel’s range of travel accessories are built to carry more than meets the eye.

If you’re always worried about going beyond TSA requirements, snag any of Kitsch’s new travel sets for your carry-on.

MyChelle is also a new kid on the Ulta block and every single product in the range is dedicated to sun protection.

16 new Oh K! products are on Ulta shelves, but we’re especially intrigued by this salicylic acid-infused foot mask for dry, patchy heels.

Not only did Sexy Hair update the package for some of its most beloved products; they’re on sale too.

SheaMoisture’s hair and skincare collections are always wide-ranging and the latest is no different. The cannabis seed oil line includes everything from a daily moisturizer to face oil to cream cleanser.

Straight from down under, the Australian brand The Fox Tan is new to Ulta stores and already commanding attention with its tanning formulas and fun packaging.

Six new TONYMOLY products are up for grabs, including this lavender- and calendula extract-infused night mask for soothing and hydrating irritated skin.

Neutrogena’s newest sun protection product is suitable for the face and body, fragrance-free and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes with each application.

This ultra-black mascara formula is waterproof for up to 24 hours and infused with jojoba oil and vitamin B5 to condition the lashes.

Hempz just added to its Ulta inventory with over 10 new products, including this CBD-infused moisturizer with built-in UV protection.

Miss Spa’s sheet masks are already big hits, but the new fleet of topical masks are sure to be just as popular in the coming months.

Available in two shades, this high-impact blush promises to deliver a natural-looking flush.

Scunci’s newest range is a collection of barrettes, scrunchies and more in neutral tones that will go with every part of your wardrobe.

Jergens’ new Sol by Jergens range is dedicated to sunless tanning and includes water mousse, towelettes and body bronzer.

Of all the new Olay skin serums, the one we’re most excited to try is this even tone version, infused with vitamin C to brighten and balance blemish-prone skin.

Winter is notorious for being cruel to our hands, making this nourishing balm a must-have for our work bags.

The newest cleansing product from Carol’s Daughter is a water-to-foam shampoo infused with a micellar water and aloe formula that acts as a magnet, pulling dirt from the surface of the scalp.

Pacifica’s plant-based BB cream provides a slight hint of color while also nourishing the skin with healthy ingredients including hyaluronic acid.

