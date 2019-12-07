Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

Scroll To See More Images

The countdown to 2020 has officially begun and as always, the newest Ulta products for December have us ready to take everything with us into the New Year. It’s an otherwise normal month at one of our favorite big-box retailers, albeit the onslaught of holiday sales, gift sets and other random markdowns we catch in-between. There are more than enough new products to choose from, plenty of prices we can actually work with and lots of newness we can also snag as last-minute holiday presents.

Truth be told, it would take more time than any of us have to deliver a full haul on each and every drop coming between today and the 31st. So instead, we’ve gathered a curated group of things that immediately caught our eye while perusing the Ulta website. From eczema-friendly cream to vacay-inspired fragrance to donut-shaped makeup, here are the newest Ulta drops we’re currently obsessing over.

This fragrance-free and allergy-tested lotion has been clinically proven to relieve the most common symptoms of eczema and decrease the recurrence of scaly, dry skin.

This summery fragrance will remind you of a Mexican getaway inspired by fresh notes of Dahlia blossom and sandalwood.

The brand’s newest formula in years promises to dry in under a minute after painting onto your nails.

First Aid Beauty is known for its fragrance-free, sensitive skin-friendly products, but this new version of its top-selling moisturizer is enriched with grapefruit for those who want a subtle scent.

Silk Protein and Seaweed Extract are included in this extra-strength version of the drugstore serum that smooths down flyaways without weighing down the hair or leaving a greasy residue behind.

A handful of new Laura Mercier products are coming to Ulta.com on December 8 and the one I’m looking most forward to is this lightweight, transparent powder that brightens the appearance of dark circles, covers fine lines and extends makeup wear.

Nars’ Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is a medium to full coverage product that just so happens to be a top-seller for the brand. Now, skeptics who want to try it out can do so with this more affordable mini version.

Gone are the days when you had to sacrifice a touch-up for hairspray. This new Comb Thru Finishing Mist from Nexxus is made with an exclusive Fluid-Fix Technology that increases volume and delivers hold you can still run a brush through after it dries down.

A couple of new Nyx products just hit Ulta.com, including this gel-powder (available in three shades) that utilizes micro-pearls to deliver a mirror-like sheen wherever applied.

You’ll want to save your pretty pennies for this luxe day and night serum, enriched with a polyamine technology that is clinically proven to lift, plump and smooth the skin.

Come December 15, Ulta shoppers will be able to get their hands on a couple of new philosophy products, including this agave-rich, nature-inspired facial cleanser.

This won’t exactly satisfy your sweet tooth, but the donut-shaped eyeshadow, blush and bronzers included in this tasty-looking palette smell good enough to eat. And yes, there’s even a donut-shaped makeup sponge included.

