StyleCaster
Share

Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

What's hot
StyleCaster

Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

by
Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

The countdown to 2020 has officially begun and as always, the newest Ulta products for December have us ready to take everything with us into the New Year. It’s an otherwise normal month at one of our favorite big-box retailers, albeit the onslaught of holiday sales, gift sets and other random markdowns we catch in-between. There are more than enough new products to choose from, plenty of prices we can actually work with and lots of newness we can also snag as last-minute holiday presents.

Truth be told, it would take more time than any of us have to deliver a full haul on each and every drop coming between today and the 31st. So instead, we’ve gathered a curated group of things that immediately caught our eye while perusing the Ulta website. From eczema-friendly cream to vacay-inspired fragrance to donut-shaped makeup, here are the newest Ulta drops we’re currently obsessing over.

ulta-december-aveeno

Aveeno.

This fragrance-free and allergy-tested lotion has been clinically proven to relieve the most common symptoms of eczema and decrease the recurrence of scaly, dry skin.

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Cream $13.49
buy it
ulta december escada Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

Escada.

This summery fragrance will remind you of a Mexican getaway inspired by fresh notes of Dahlia blossom and sandalwood.

Escada Flor del Sol $83
buy it
ulta december essie Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

essie.

The brand’s newest formula in years promises to dry in under a minute after painting onto your nails.

essie Expressie Polish $9
buy it
ulta december first aid beauty Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

First Aid Beauty.

First Aid Beauty is known for its fragrance-free, sensitive skin-friendly products, but this new version of its top-selling moisturizer is enriched with grapefruit for those who want a subtle scent.

FAB Ultra Repair Grapefruit $32
buy it
ulta december john frieda Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

John Frieda.

Silk Protein and Seaweed Extract are included in this extra-strength version of the drugstore serum that smooths down flyaways without weighing down the hair or leaving a greasy residue behind.

John Frieda 6 Effects Serum $11.99
buy it
ulta december laura mercier Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

Laura Mercier.

A handful of new Laura Mercier products are coming to Ulta.com on December 8 and the one I’m looking most forward to is this lightweight, transparent powder that brightens the appearance of dark circles, covers fine lines and extends makeup wear.

Laura Mercier Brightening Powder $28
buy it
ulta december nars Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

Nars Cosmetics.

Nars’ Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation is a medium to full coverage product that just so happens to be a top-seller for the brand. Now, skeptics who want to try it out can do so with this more affordable mini version.

NARS Mini Radiant Foundation $24
buy it
ulta december nexxus Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

Nexxus.

Gone are the days when you had to sacrifice a touch-up for hairspray. This new Comb Thru Finishing Mist from Nexxus is made with an exclusive Fluid-Fix Technology that increases volume and delivers hold you can still run a brush through after it dries down.

Nexxus Comb-Thru Mist $13.99
buy it
ulta december nyx Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

NYX Professional Makeup.

A couple of new Nyx products just hit Ulta.com, including this gel-powder (available in three shades) that utilizes micro-pearls to deliver a mirror-like sheen wherever applied.

NYX High Glass Powder $12
buy it
ulta december perricone md Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

Perricone MD.

You’ll want to save your pretty pennies for this luxe day and night serum, enriched with a polyamine technology that is clinically proven to lift, plump and smooth the skin.

Perricone MD Firming Serum $129
buy it
ulta december philosophy Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

philosophy.

Come December 15, Ulta shoppers will be able to get their hands on a couple of new philosophy products, including this agave-rich, nature-inspired facial cleanser.

philosophy Nature in a Jar $29
buy it
ulta december revolution Here Are Some of Our Favorite Products Launching at Ulta This Month

I Heart Revolution.

This won’t exactly satisfy your sweet tooth, but the donut-shaped eyeshadow, blush and bronzers included in this tasty-looking palette smell good enough to eat. And yes, there’s even a donut-shaped makeup sponge included.

I Heart Revolution Donut Palette $18
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share