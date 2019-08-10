Stock Up—Over 20 New Products Are Coming to Ulta This Month

Scroll To See More Images
I’m not sure what we did to deserve so many new products at Ulta this month, but the universe is working in our favor, so I won’t complain. The summer’s been relatively chill in terms of debut drops, as most of our seasonal essentials were already introduced earlier this year. Fortunately, the summer-to-fall transition has also left a little wiggle room so we can get a head start on test-driving the staples we’ll need once the weather cools down.
For instance, if you’re already thinking about what foundation you’ll be using once your BB cream runs dry, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Flesh Beauty both unveiled their first-ever liquid formulas. And if hot tools are on your wishlist, Revlon has a fleet of affordable straightening brushes suited for a variety of hair lengths. Personally, I’m excited to see one of my favorite brands finally make a line for textured hair and an eyeshadow for us “no-makeup makeup” enthusiasts. Keep scrolling for a closer look at all of the newness.
AG Hair Colour Savour Mask
The newest additions to the brand’s colour care line include this deep conditioner for enhancing your shade.
$26 at Ulta
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
In addition to loose setting powder, the brand is also releasing its first-ever liquid foundation in over 50 shades.
$38 at Ulta
Flesh Beauty Pure Flesh Liquid Foundation
This aloe vera- and glycerin-infused formula is a second skin-like formula for your most natural-looking complexion. Available in 40 shades.
$32 at Ulta
IGK Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Anti-Frizz Conditioner
This hydrating conditioner is made with a hyaluronic acid technology that’ll give your strands the same benefits HA delivers to the skin.
$60 at Ulta
Ulta Eau de Juice Perfume
This collection includes four different scents, all housed in adorable, Instagrammable packaging.
$55 at Ulta
Kenra Professional Strengthening Shampoo
The brand’s new and improved formulas–including the newest Strengthening line–are all finally available to shop at Ulta.
$16 at Ulta
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray
This ultra-fine mist sprays evenly and will protect your hair against hot tools that go up to 450 degrees.
$28 at Ulta
Pacifica Crystal Lavender Crushed Quartz Body Scrub
This 100 percent vegan shower must-have will make your next bath just a little more magical.
$16 at Ulta
Perricone MD No Makeup Eyeshadow
Whether you wear it alone or under makeup, this liquid formula will give your lid a more even-toned luminosity that looks effortless and camera-ready.
$35 at Ulta
PÜR x Barbie Collection
This glitzy and glamourous collab includes everything you need to be a standout, from shimmery lipstick to long and luscious lashes.
$14-$34 at Ulta
Revlon Short Hair Straightening Brush
The narrow build of this brush will help deliver the tension you need while styling a shorter ‘do.
$8.99 at Ulta
Revlon Detangle and Smooth Out Cushion Brush
This small, circular brush was designed especially for shorter hair.
$5.99 at Ulta
Revlon 2-in-1 Detangler and Blow Dry Hair Brush
The bristles and two vents make it easier to remove excess water from the hair as you blow-dry.
$9.99 at Ulta
Revlon Short Hair Blow Dry Brush
When your bob needs some polishing, grab this brush for precise placement of smoothed-down strands.
$4.99 at Ulta
Revlon Pixie and Bang Styler
The shortened handle means no more awkward brushing with an oversized brush while styling your bangs or big chop.
$6.99 at Ulta
Sexy Hair High Tide Texturizing Finishing Spray
Sexy Hair has finally created a range for textured hair and so far, I am obsessed with this hairspray that provides a non-crunchy hold you can still brush through.
$10.99 at Ulta
SheaMoisture Purple Rice Water Body Wash
The natural hair and body care brand’s latest range is infused with purple rice water, wild orchid, and sweet violet extract for gentle hydration.
$10.99 at Ulta
Stila Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation
This lightweight “shake to activate” formula is made with plant collagen extract, baobab seed extract, and Irish sea moss for coverage that also delivers nutrients to the skin.
$39 at Ulta (August 11)
The Hair Edit Geometric Pins
This line of hair accessories includes options for all hair textures and lengths.
$6.99 at Ulta
Zoeva Liquid Light Drops
Zoeva is new to Ulta shelves, and its range includes a plethora of color products and expert makeup brushes.
$22 at Ulta
Kopari Coconut Melt Wipes
These travel-friendly wipes come 20 in a pack for on-the-go hydration, whether you need it on your face or body.
$20 at Ulta (August 13)
Catrice x Eman Bronzed AF Eyeshadow Palette
The affordable makeup brand teamed with up influencer Eman to create a capsule collection of makeup products designed to give your face a bronze glow.
$11.99 at Ulta
Nars Lipstick
The brand recently launched a gang of new lipsticks to celebrate its 25th anniversary–score. They include the original 12 shades unveiled when the brand made its debut.
$26 at Ulta
