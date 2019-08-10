Stock Up—Over 20 New Products Are Coming to Ulta This Month

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not sure what we did to deserve so many new products at Ulta this month, but the universe is working in our favor, so I won’t complain. The summer’s been relatively chill in terms of debut drops, as most of our seasonal essentials were already introduced earlier this year. Fortunately, the summer-to-fall transition has also left a little wiggle room so we can get a head start on test-driving the staples we’ll need once the weather cools down.

For instance, if you’re already thinking about what foundation you’ll be using once your BB cream runs dry, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Flesh Beauty both unveiled their first-ever liquid formulas. And if hot tools are on your wishlist, Revlon has a fleet of affordable straightening brushes suited for a variety of hair lengths. Personally, I’m excited to see one of my favorite brands finally make a line for textured hair and an eyeshadow for us “no-makeup makeup” enthusiasts. Keep scrolling for a closer look at all of the newness.

AG Hair Colour Savour Mask

The newest additions to the brand’s colour care line include this deep conditioner for enhancing your shade.

$26 at Ulta

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation

In addition to loose setting powder, the brand is also releasing its first-ever liquid foundation in over 50 shades.

$38 at Ulta

Flesh Beauty Pure Flesh Liquid Foundation

This aloe vera- and glycerin-infused formula is a second skin-like formula for your most natural-looking complexion. Available in 40 shades.

$32 at Ulta

IGK Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Anti-Frizz Conditioner

This hydrating conditioner is made with a hyaluronic acid technology that’ll give your strands the same benefits HA delivers to the skin.

$60 at Ulta

Ulta Eau de Juice Perfume

This collection includes four different scents, all housed in adorable, Instagrammable packaging.

$55 at Ulta

Kenra Professional Strengthening Shampoo

The brand’s new and improved formulas–including the newest Strengthening line–are all finally available to shop at Ulta.

$16 at Ulta

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray

This ultra-fine mist sprays evenly and will protect your hair against hot tools that go up to 450 degrees.

$28 at Ulta

Pacifica Crystal Lavender Crushed Quartz Body Scrub

This 100 percent vegan shower must-have will make your next bath just a little more magical.

$16 at Ulta

Perricone MD No Makeup Eyeshadow

Whether you wear it alone or under makeup, this liquid formula will give your lid a more even-toned luminosity that looks effortless and camera-ready.

$35 at Ulta

PÜR x Barbie Collection

This glitzy and glamourous collab includes everything you need to be a standout, from shimmery lipstick to long and luscious lashes.

$14-$34 at Ulta

Revlon Short Hair Straightening Brush

The narrow build of this brush will help deliver the tension you need while styling a shorter ‘do.

$8.99 at Ulta

Revlon Detangle and Smooth Out Cushion Brush

This small, circular brush was designed especially for shorter hair.

$5.99 at Ulta

Revlon 2-in-1 Detangler and Blow Dry Hair Brush

The bristles and two vents make it easier to remove excess water from the hair as you blow-dry.

$9.99 at Ulta

Revlon Short Hair Blow Dry Brush

When your bob needs some polishing, grab this brush for precise placement of smoothed-down strands.

$4.99 at Ulta

Revlon Pixie and Bang Styler

The shortened handle means no more awkward brushing with an oversized brush while styling your bangs or big chop.

$6.99 at Ulta

Sexy Hair High Tide Texturizing Finishing Spray

Sexy Hair has finally created a range for textured hair and so far, I am obsessed with this hairspray that provides a non-crunchy hold you can still brush through.

$10.99 at Ulta

SheaMoisture Purple Rice Water Body Wash

The natural hair and body care brand’s latest range is infused with purple rice water, wild orchid, and sweet violet extract for gentle hydration.

$10.99 at Ulta

Stila Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation

This lightweight “shake to activate” formula is made with plant collagen extract, baobab seed extract, and Irish sea moss for coverage that also delivers nutrients to the skin.

$39 at Ulta (August 11)

The Hair Edit Geometric Pins

This line of hair accessories includes options for all hair textures and lengths.

$6.99 at Ulta

Zoeva Liquid Light Drops

Zoeva is new to Ulta shelves, and its range includes a plethora of color products and expert makeup brushes.

$22 at Ulta

Kopari Coconut Melt Wipes

These travel-friendly wipes come 20 in a pack for on-the-go hydration, whether you need it on your face or body.

$20 at Ulta (August 13)

Catrice x Eman Bronzed AF Eyeshadow Palette

The affordable makeup brand teamed with up influencer Eman to create a capsule collection of makeup products designed to give your face a bronze glow.

$11.99 at Ulta

Nars Lipstick

The brand recently launched a gang of new lipsticks to celebrate its 25th anniversary–score. They include the original 12 shades unveiled when the brand made its debut.

$26 at Ulta

