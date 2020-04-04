Budget-Friendly Products Making Their Ulta Debut This Month

There is no telling what the next week, let alone the next couple of months, hold. But if there’s one piece of advice worth repeating right now, it’s this: stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. And as someone who is all about protecting her positive vibes, I’m going to assume the upcoming summer will include plenty of nights out and day trips to the beach, all of which I’ll want to get gussied up for, just because. Thankfully, the universe appears to be on my side, because an avalanche of new Ulta products launching in April is not only summer-ready but affordable too.

Beyond that, some of these drops are undeniably unique and worthy of a double-take alone. For instance, I just have to know if the body version of tarte’s Shape Tape concealer is as good as the under-eye makeup. And AG Hair has harnessed the brightening benefits of vitamin C in a way I couldn’t have predicted. Ahead, more on these two newbies and other budget-friendly products you can shop on Ulta Beauty’s website this month and beyond.

AG Hair Reconstruct Vita C Mask

If you thought vitamin C was only beneficial to the skin, think again. AG Hair’s latest haircare range has already got me excited for summer with an intense reparative mask, as well as cleanser and conditioner, all infused with vitamin C, squalane and protein for stronger and shinier hair.

Alterna My Hair My Canvas Glow For It Universal Gloss

Included in Alterna’s new vegan “My Hair My Canvas” line is a antioxidant-rich multitasking hair gloss that not only locks in moisture but provides heat protection when you want to use a flat iron, blow dryer or other hot tools.

Carol’s Daughter Monoi Repair + Protect Multi-Styling Milk

If you’re anything like me and have been a fan of the brand’s monoi mask for years, you’re going to love the brand’s newest addition to the long-running range: this lightweight leave-in conditioner that allows you to get the rich moisturizing benefits of the heavier mask every day.

China Glaze Trolls World Tour Collection

Less than a month after the debut of Pur’s vibrant Trolls-themed makeup collection, China Glaze comes through with the assist: an equally colorful collection of nail polish colors.

Honest Vitamin C Radiance Serum

Of all the Honest Beauty Ulta launches ( over a dozen, to be exact), I’m most eager to get my hands on this brightening serum, also infused with hyaluronic acid for moisture retention and artichoke extract for minimizing the appearance of pores.

KKW Beauty Loose Shimmer Powder For Face & Body

Kim Kardashian is also in a summer state of mind with her latest range of body makeup products, including this subtle, vitamin E-infused illuminator available in three different shades.

Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream

Whether your hair color is done in a salon or at home, this hair strengthener and split end repairer is meant to be a targeted solution for bleached hair.

RoC Daily Resurfacing Disks

Textured on one side and smooth on the other, these daily pads remove makeup and impurities, while also improving tone and texture in just a few weeks.

tarte Shape Tape Waterproof Body Makeup

The brand’s iconic Shape Tape is no longer just for the under-eye area. This new skin-perfecting formula is a no-fuss way to cover up body blemishes, varicose veins and more, while also nourishing the skin with its antioxidant-rich formula.

Tula Balanced Beauty Gummy Vitamins for Strong Hair, Skin & Nails Plus Probiotic

These vegan and gluten-free supplements are filled with probiotics for improving digestive issues, biotin for healthier hair and nails, and more.

