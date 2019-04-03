This Month’s Best Ulta Drops Are Everything You Need for Festival Season

Scroll To See More Images

Though I’ll be watching Coachella from my couch (thank goodness for YouTube) this year, I’m convinced the new Ulta products for April 2019 would be all I need to conquer the festival circuit. Compared to most events, outside concerts always present the unique challenge of having to stay sun-protected despite being, well, directly under the sun. There’s also the looming threat of melting makeup and a humidity-prone hairstyle. And that doesn’t even scratch the surface when you consider navigating crowds, standing in long lines for food, and keeping track of all your friends.

Thankfully, crafting a beauty look that fits a boho chic or glittery aesthetic can be the least of your concerns. As someone who always has her eye on the New Arrivals section of Ulta, I can confirm that literally everything you would need to survive the elements is in the first few pages. For instance, my favorite lip balm brand is expanding its repertoire with “face base” cleansers and moisturizers, while two other makeup brands have created some of the most vibrant eye palettes I’ve seen so far this year. And as with nearly all of Ulta’s products, these are affordable so you don’t have to let it sit in your cart while you contemplate spending more money than you anticipated.

Keep scrolling and just. do. it.

Catrice Cosmetics Liquid Camouflage High Coverage Concealer

This creamy, full-coverage concealer is a cult favorite that’s just expanded to include even more shades, totaling 17 in all.

$5.99 at Ulta

ApotheCARE Essentials PhytoDefend Anti-Pollution Spray

This new-ish brand just hit Ulta shelves in February and it may be the best thing to happen to your face all year. Each ingredient in the entire range is derived from the most powerful part of multiple plants so you can see tangible results sooner than later. For instance, this spray is boosted with niacinamide and bark to reenergize and protect against the elements.

$20 at Ulta

Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Dryer

This hot tool has the Jenner-approved stamp, thanks to an 1875 motor that ensures super quick drying time, as well as dual heat and air control settings.

$119 at Ulta

IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm

IGK just launched a handful of products into Ulta stores, including my personal favorite: a lightweight, leave-in conditioning balm, made with coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil to moisturize and tame flyaways.

$29 at Ulta

John Frieda Day 2 Revival Curl Reset Spray

If you just did a twist-out or washed your hair and don’t want to wet it again, simply spritz your curls with this spray to give it that fresh-out-the-salon feel.

$8.99 at Ulta

Lano Face Base Vitamin E Day Cream

When you’re spending multiple days in the sun, this deeply-penetrating cream will restore damaged lipids and moisturize dry patches.

$24 at Ulta

Lano Face Base Gel Cream Cleanser

This sulfate-free cleanser feels gentle to the touch, but the gel formula deep-cleans to restore whatever moisture was stripped from your skin during the day.

$22 at Ulta

Lipstick Queen Medieval Lipstick Intense

With the same pigment payoff of the original Medieval lipstick, this new version is also full coverage and in a blood-red shade that flatters all skin tones.

$24 at Ulta

Mario Badescu Witch Hazel and Lavender Toner

This online exclusive combines aloe, lavender water, and lavender oil to diminish soap residue from your cleanser without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

$14 at Ulta

Ulta Beauty x The Avengers Lip Gloss

We’re in love with Ulta’s entire Avengers-themed collection, especially this color gloss, available in four flattering shades.

$10 at Ulta

NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette

Use any of these shimmer and matte shades as a shadow or liner, applied wet or dry, to create a multidimensional makeup look.

$59 at Ulta

Pur Festival Eyeshadow Palette

This limited-edition palette includes a hodge-podge of glitter, metallic and matte colors for mixing and matching until you find a combo you love.

$36 at Ulta

Schick Silk Touch-Up

When you need to touch-up your brows of shave off a little peach fuzz, these teeny tools are an on-the-go godsend.

$4.99 at Ulta

Smith & Cult Veiled Threat Foundation

Available in 42 shades, this mousse-to-cream formula delivers just enough coverage to disguise blemishes, while also providing deeply-penetrating nourishment (aloe vera gel and chlorophyll) for an illuminating finish.

$42 at Ulta

the good stuff No-Rinse Conditioner

This minimalist, eco-friendly brand just launched and our must-try is definitely this leave-in. Made with coconut oil, glycerin, and micro-silicones, it smoothes, hydrates and protects hair before you even step out the door.

$8.99 at Ulta