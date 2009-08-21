New Twilight Makeup

Love Twilight?- and all of it’s beautiful, ethereal stars? You can achieve the same unearthly splendor yourself, now that the Twilight phenomenon, after taking over the entertainment industry, is turning its fangs to the beauty biz. Lambus Partners, owners of DuWop, Lola and other cosmetics and skin care brands, is getting ready to introduce two new exciting, vamp-inspired lines, Luna Twilight and Volturi Twilight.

Both lines are created with the otherworldly, delicate beauty of the film’s stars in mind, but Luna will be directed more to an older audience, while Volturi will appeal more to teens (the packaging will feature the Volturi clan’s official crest for extra gothic appeal). Luna offers a subdued, sophisticated and natural palette, while Volturi is brighter, more youthful and spirited. So whether you prefer the dramatic and striking look of Victoria, or the relaxed, unpretentious prettiness of Bella, the line will offer a perfect product. Starting mid-September, Luna will be sold at Dillards and Nordstrom, while Volturi will be available at Ulta, Hot Topic, and Torrid locations.