New Trend To Try: Brick-Colored Lipstick

Too tawny to be red and too pink to be brown, this brick-colored lipstick is the latest trend to make its way down the red carpet. Makeup Artist Kelsey Deenihan used a soon-to-be-released Nars new satin lip pencil in Het Loo on Kate Bosworth to get the gorgeous color.

While Kate’s color isn’t available yet, you can get the look by trying Revlon Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick in Rum Raisin ($7.99, drugstore.com) and MAC lipstick in Après Chic ($15, nordstrom.com).

Are you willing to try this latest trend?