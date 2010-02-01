Streamline Your Smile

Have you ever wandered down the beauty aisles in your local drugstore and just been completely overwhelmed? There are just so many items to choose from on everything from your toothpaste to your conditioner. I like having options as much as the next girl, but when it takes you 30 minutes to find a face wash, you know things have gotten out of control. Which is why I appreciate a new initiative by Crest to streamline their teeth whitening products.

The brand is introducing 3D White, a new line of products that will replace all existing Crest whitening products. The five new products include 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips, Vivid Toothpaste, MultiCare Whitening Rinse and two new toothbrushes from Oral-B.

3D White is set to launch in March, but Crest wants to give you the opportunity to experience it yourself before the official launch. Starting today, you can log on to the 3D White website and purchase the Professional Effects Whitestrips before it hits stores. Even better, when you purchase the Whitestrips, you’ll receive a free, full-size bottle of the MultiCare Whitening Rinse AND the Vivid Toothpaste. What’s not to love about that?