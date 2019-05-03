Bet You Didn’t Know These Hidden Beauty Gems Just Launched at Target

Scroll To See More Images

Going to Target is both amazing and amazingly dangerous. You head into the store fully expecting just to grab some toilet paper, snacks and maybe one of Chrissy Teigen’s kitchen items. Somehow you leave with bags full of blankets, and books and whatever else sucked you in. (For me, it’s the $1 seasonal section every. single. time.) Well, we’re about to make Target a whole lot harder to resist. Because the new beauty products Target has right now for May 2019 are just too good to pass up.

It used to be the products you grabbed at the chain were just everyday essentials like body wash and nail polish—things you’d grab at any drugstore. In recent years, Target has upped its beauty offerings with exclusive lines, natural products and some of the best Korean beauty brands. Even cult-favorite personal care products such as Megababe’s Thigh Rescue and Flex Menstrual Discs you can now get at Target. The real question is: what can’t you get? Below, we rounded up 12 of the newest items you might just want to add to your cart.

Conair The Pro Wet & Dry Detangler

Protect your strands from damage caused by brushing too hard with this flexible-bristle brush that moves with your hair instead of against it.

$14.99 at Target

Girl + Hair Nourishing Leave-In Conditioner

This new brand at Target was created by a woman sick of not finding products for her natural hair while it’s in a protective style. This leave-in conditioner contains shea butter and tea tree oil for a healthy scalp and strong strands.

$15.99 at Target

Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant+ Refresh Sunscreen Mist

With SPF 30 and green tea antioxidant complex, this sunscreen spray is both a skin protector and healer in one.

$7.99 at Target

Love Beauty & Planet Rosehip & Patchouli Body Wash

Who says body wash needs to be boring? Not with this nourishing formula that smells like a unique blend of rosehip and patchouli.

$6.99 at Target

Makeup Geek Brow Duo

This pair contains everything you need for an Insta-worthy brow, in six shades. A pigmented brow pencil defines and fills-in brows and a matching skinny liner helps you create hair-like strokes for a natural finish.

$12.99 at Target

Nügg Watermelon Face and Sleep Mask

With watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid, this sleep mask will have you waking up with glowing skin.

$8.99 at Target

Red Earth Pink Coconut Cloud Cream

This daily moisturizer is made with coconut oil and pomegranate extracts to hydrate skin and help fight free radicals at the same time.

$24 at Target

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Headwrap with Rainbow Stones

The flower crown is pretty much over. For your next summer festival, try this affordable stone headwrap that can be worn a dozen different ways making it truly unique.

$9.99 at Target

W3ll People Nudist Lip Butter

Summer is all about dewy skin and hydrated lips. This tinted balm comes with SPF 15 for sun protection in a place most people forget.

$13.99 at Target

Yuni Yunicorn Celestial Jelly Daily Mask + Facial Cleanser

You can use this luminescent gel as a mask or a cleaner, making it a two-for-one product for all skin types. Plus, it gets the Target Clean Beauty seal of approval.

$25 at Target

Zoey Sweet 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette

With 12 shades and a variety of finishes, you’re sure to bust out this rosy palette for both day and night.

$6.99 at Target

Zuzu Luxe Blush

Zuzu is another new brand to Target that hawks highly pigmented makeup that’s totally vegan. We love the way this rich blush has a silky feel and slight shimmer.

$22.99 at Target

