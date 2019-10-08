Target’s Newest Beauty Drops Are Here to Save Dull Skin and Boring Hairstyles

Scroll To See More Images

No beauty trend has made a bigger comeback in recent years than the hair accessory. No, I’m not talking about your basic headband or ponytail holder. Everything is bigger and bolder; from exposed bobby pins covered in rhinestones to jumbo-sized scrunchies covered in animal print to delicate pearl barrettes. And now, our collective obsession has been confirmed by the newest Target beauty products.

Aside from a set of glow-in-the-dark, Halloween-inspired nail polishes from Sally Hansen and a duo of skin-saving serums from Bliss, scünci came through with two Target-exclusive collections that will speak to your inner maximalist. The first is a Back to School set of scrunchies that have enough colors and patterns to match literally anything in your closet. The brand also collaborated with fashion blogger Julie Sariñana (aka @SincerelyJules) for another collection.

This time, it’s a 13-piece set of fall essentials inspired by her laidback California style; cheetah print headbands, neutral hair ties, crystal barrettes, and no-damage silk scrunchies, to name a few. Oh, and everything’s under $10 because Target never fails to deliver a good bargain. Check out all of the hair, skin, and nail newness below.

Bliss Glow & Hydrate Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid Day Serum

By now, you probably know niacinamide is a coveted multitasker for brightening and antioxidant protection from the elements, while hyaluronic acid is the ultimate, deeply-penetrating hydrator. Combine the two and you have a daily treatment for glowing on-the-go.

$16.99 at Target

Bliss Renew & Smooth Glycolic + Polyhydroxy Acid Night Serum

The accompanying night treatment also includes hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. However, the addition of glycolic acid and polyhydroxy acid (for gentle exfoliation) ensures your skin can work to diminish blemishes and smooth texture while you sleep.

$16.99 at Target

Goody H. Goodman Rubber Base Styler

Goody’s new 4-piece collection is an homage to the brand’s founder, Henry Goodman, and the characteristics of its original brush designs. Each one has a unique part so you can have all 4 for every type of hair need or just one that caters to your unique concerns.

$12.99 at Target

Goody H. Goodman Mixed Bristle All Purple Styler Brush

$11.99 at Target

Goody H. Goodman Small Round Boar Brush

$11.99 at Target

Goody H. Goodman Mixed Bristle Purse Brush

$9.99 at Target

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Glow in the Dark Polish: Glowing Night

The best part of Sally Hansen’s 4-piece Halloween collection is that each color includes a built-in base and topcoat so you can cut your application time in half without the worry of damage or short wear time.

$4.09 at Target

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Glow in the Dark Polish: Happy Hollow-een

$4.09 at Target

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Glow in the Dark Polish: Hallo-Green

$4.09 at Target

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Glow in the Dark Polish: Boooo-tiful

$4.09 at Target

scünci Back to School Collection

scünci went H.A.M on its fall collections, one of which is back-to-school-themed and exclusive to Target stores.

$5.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Jumbo Scrunchie

There’s also the next installment of their collaboration with fashion blogger Julie Sariñana (aka @SincerelyJules): a set of bold fall essentials so you can finally upgrade from that basic hairstyle you’re probably tired of. Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite picks.

$7.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Cheetah Scrunchie with Bow

$6.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection 3-Strand Jewel Headband

$9.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Satin Elastics

$2.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Circular Pearl Barrette

$7.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Double Twist Satin Pink Headwrap

$9.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Faux Leather Floral Headwrap

$9.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Leopard Headband

$9.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Knotted Cheetah Print Headband

$9.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Rhinestone Jeanwire Bobby Pin

$7.99 at Target

Sincerely Jules x scünci Fall Collection Leopard Scrunchie With Tail

$6.99 at Target

