Target’s Beauty Aisle Has Everything You Want for the Holidays

If you need a reason to spend money on something besides the bills this weekend, consider the newest Target beauty drops for November your answer. It’s hardly groundbreaking to say that we (you included—don’t deny it!) live for those “just because” Target runs. There’s never a wrong time for one. However, with the holidays on the horizon and end-of-the-year launches from some of our favorite brands colliding, I actually think now, as in right now, is the perfect time to get everything you need on your shopping list…and a little something for yourself too.

Target is currently rolling out dozens upon dozens of holiday gift sets that are unsurprisingly affordable and high-quality. There’s spa day kits from Burt’s Bees, mascara bundles from the store’s namesake beauty brand, and makeup mashups from e.l.f., and so much more. Plus, there’s always a stream of otherwise “normal” launches hitting shelves that cover those daily essentials we’ve grown to count on. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

Burt’s Bees Spa Collection Holiday 2019 Gift Set

This 5-piece set is a spa day for a fraction of the price, complete with a candle so you can really set the mood.

$14.99 at Target

e.l.f. 5-Piece Better Not Pout Lip Set

Three lip lacquers and two glosses enriched with vitamin E and gorgeous rosy tints.

$14.99 at Target

Everspring Winter Citrus and Pine Candle

A 100 percent natural candle that smells like the holidays and promises 25 hours of burn time.

$5.99 at Target

Flamingo Holiday Set

My favorite part of this kit is the hydrating body lotion enriched with squalane (one of my favorite moisturizers) and white willow bark for gentle exfoliation.

$14.99 at Target

Quip Electric Toothbrush

This crazy popular subscription brush and toothpaste brand is finally in Target stores, just in time for the holidays.

$40 at Target

Real Techniques Mini Powder Brush Ornament

The cutest limited-edition brush for finishing powder or highlighter.

$5 at Target

Ruby + Cash Faux Leather Makeup Bag Organizer

This is just one of many patterns you can choose from when you shop this stylish bag made of eco-conscious material.

$5 at Target (November 10)

Target Beauty Gardenia and Fig Bath Salt Jar

When you’re not using these gently-fragranced salts for a relaxing bath, the jar is pretty enough to keep on display.

$7.99 at Target

Target Beauty Give It a Wink Gift Set

A sampling of the best drugstore mascaras out this year.

$14.99 at Target

Tri-Coastal Design 24-Piece Brush Set

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal for such a wide assortment of brushes.

$20 at Target

The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Star Ornament

I can’t think of a cuter way to introduce someone to this top-selling lipstick brand.

$10 at Target (November 10)

Versed Twice as Nice Serum Rolling Gift Set

Two of the brand’s best-selling serums paired with a facial massager to release facial tension and decrease puffiness.

$16.99 at Target

Yes To Joy to Your Skin Masking Set

Two peel-off masks and two single-use paper masks are included in this spa-inspired gift set.

$9.99 at Target

Arm & Hammer Invisible Spray Foot Powder

This quick-dry spray will keep your feet from getting sweaty and blistery under thick winter socks.

$6.99 at Target

Biore Rose Quartz + Charcoal Daily Purifying Cleanser

This deep cleanser combines charcoal and rose quartz for an elevated skincare experience with a side of self-care.

$6.49 at Target

Biore Rose Quartz + Charcoal Gentle Pore Refining Scrub

The accompanying scrub is an exfoliant that’s especially effective for oily skin.

$6.49 at Target

CAI Dark Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette

CAI’s launching a slew of sweet palettes that make for gorgeous, affordable holiday gifts. First up is a chocolate-scented palette with matte and metallic finishes.

$10 at Target (November 10)

CAI Makeup Your Mind Eyeshadow Palette

There’s also a set of eyeshadow palettes housed in leopard print packaging.

$10 at Target (November 10)

CAI White Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette

The white chocolate palette is also chocolate-scented, but includes a lighter spectrum of shades.

$10 at Target (November 10)

eos Shea Better Hand Cream

15% of the proceeds from this affordable hand cream, available in 5 scents, go toward the brand’s SheaBetter™ Sustainability Program.

$2.99 at Target

Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glo

I have long been obsessed with the original Finishing Touch Flawless tool and now, this new dermaplaner might take its place.

$19.99 at Target

Goodfellow & Co. Premium 5-Blade Razor

Target’s in-house grooming brand just launched a chic razor with 5 blades and a vitamin E-infused strip for curbing irritation.

$8.99 at Target

Goodfellow & Co. 5 Blade Razor with 5 Cartridges Gift Set

And if you love the razor, spread the love with this holiday kit.

$15 at Target

Kristin Ess Detangling Brush + Sectioning Clips Hair Styling Set

This holiday kit is a must-have for anyone obsessed with their hot tools.

$15 at Target (November 10)

Native Mistletoe Holiday Mini Deodorant

Native just launched the most adorable set of mini deodorants that could also be stocking stuffers.

$2.99 at Target

Schmidt’s Here + Now Natural Deodorant

The personal care brand teamed up with Justin Bieber for this new deodorant made of activated charcoal.

$7.99 at Target

