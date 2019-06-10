I Want to Instagram All of Target’s New, Adorably-Packaged Beauty Drops

Scroll To See More Images

Just when I think I’m done with Target for at least a month, it pulls me back in…to the beauty aisles specifically. Perhaps more than any other discount store, it’s upgraded the cosmetics section to include products that even a beauty editor like myself–with plenty of freebies sitting at her desk–would spend her hard-earned money on. And as far as June is concerned, the new Target beauty drops aren’t just practical; they’re also too cute to not show off.

Though pretty packaging isn’t my sole motivation for actually buying something, I’m not ashamed to admit that it definitely helps. Plus, #shelfies are too irresistible and even the most skeptical, laid-back beauty enthusiast (aka me) wants to indulge every once in a while. If you find yourself in the same scenario, these products are camera-ready, but won’t put you in the debt as you quite literally do it for the ‘Gram. For instance, why spend $40 on a gel manicure that will be a pain to remove anyway when you can just use $12 nail stickers to accessorize your nail beds in half the time (polish optional)?

And who needs to spend money on an expensive facial when you can pick up a brightening mask and elevate a dull complexion from the comfort of your couch? In case you can’t tell, we’re thinking smarter, not harder. Keep scrolling and try not to buy each and every one of Target’s latest beauty debuts.

INKED by Dani Temporary Tattoos

Dani Egna’s hand-drawn, celebrity-inspired creations are hitting Target shelves and I couldn’t be more excited. The pack options available are: “Black and White,” “Trendy,” “Luck & Magic,” “Geometric,” “Inspired,” and “Expression.”

$12 at Target

Olive & June Fruit Salad Nail Art Stickers

The Los Angeles-based brand launched some of these nail stickers on their site two months ago, but now Target shoppers can add them to cart too.

$7.50 at Target

Olive & June Lovely Day Nail Art Stickers

My personal faves are these summer-themed ones, complete with rainbows, florals, and cherries.

$7.50 at Target

Olive & June My BFF is a Llama Nail Art Stickers

And now I’m dreaming of a southwest road trip. How can you not love tiny cacti?!

$7.50 at Target

Sonia Kashuk™ Clutch Makeup Bag

Kashuk has been Target staple for years, so I’m hardly surprised to see her adding new essentials just in time for summer. This time around, it’s all about beauty storage.

$9 at Target

Sonia Kashuk™ Makeup Bags And Organizer Classic Kit

Keep it cute and organized in this floral dream.

$14.99 at Target

Sonia Kashuk™ Traveller Makeup Bag

And how could you not love a two-fer, especially when it’s time to catch a flight?

$14.99 at Target

Tanologist Face + Body Drops

Makeup artist and beauty influencer Lottie Tomlinson is the brain behind this clean, customizable, and most importantly–affordable–tanning brand. The best part of this Target exclusive is that every product is formulated so you don’t have to worry about streaks or transfer.

$19.99 at Target

Tanologist Express Tan Self-Tan Mousse

Each product comes in a light, medium, or dark formula and upon application, it adjusts to your natural tone for a faux glow that looks real.

$16.99 at Target

Tanologist Express Tan Self-Tan Water

Spray this odorless formula onto dry skin for gradual color or use as a hydrating makeup setting spray.

$16.99 at Target

Versed Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream

The little-sister brand to Target’s Who What Wear fashion label just debuted and all of the products are vegan and cruelty-free, as well as color-coded so you can easily identify when you forget a name.

$17.99 at Target

Versed Photos, Please Brightening Tightening Mask

This kaolin clay mask is the express route to a brighter complexion. The packaging reminds me of a Capri Sun; in other words, I’m sold.

$10.99 at Target

Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil

Ditch that heavy lotion and get with this luxurious, lightweight oil instead.

$14.99 at Target

Minnie by OLIKA Robin’s Egg Natural Hand Sanitizer

This adorable bird-shaped hand sanitizing spray is an all-natural formula made with aloe vera and soothing essential oils.

$6.49 at Target