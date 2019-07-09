14 New Products Are Dropping at Target and I Want Every Single One

Scroll To See More Images

Target is the gift that keeps on giving and in 2019, its beauty section the main attraction. So much so, that every time I walk into a store to get one thing that will inevitably turn into ten, I’m completely distracted by a new product in the hair or makeup aisle. At first, I thought its attempts (and success) at expanding were limited to natural hair brands, but au contraire; I definitely spoke too soon. If this month’s new Target beauty launches are any indication, the store for literally everything is giving your other favorite beauty spot a run for its money with standout skincare too.

For instance, Pacifica’s got an entire fleet of booster serums for addressing concerns we all deal with; I’m talking dryness, dullness, and pores that are inexplicably annoying. There’s also a pretty well-known, all-natural brand making its Target debut and another one is showing off new packaging. I would gladly take all of these drops, but keep scrolling to see everything for yourself.

Bliss Green Tea Wonder Clarifying Overnight Gel Mask With Azelaic Acid

This sleepytime treatment is a cooling, exfoliating formula that promises to tighten the appearance of pores and reset skin that’s been harshly impacted by hot temps.

$15 at Target (July 14)

Bliss What A Melon Water Jelly Hydrator for Combination Skin

The brand is also expanding its crazy popular What A Melon collection to include two newbies. First up is this lightweight jelly formula infused with watermelon extract, electrolytes, and willow bark to hydrates and balance combo skin.

$20 at Target (July 14)

Bliss What a Melon Replenishing Watermelon Toner

Before you use the hydrator, be sure to try out this matching toner made with the same ingredients to replenish the skin’s barrier and remove any excess dirt and oil that isn’t caught by your cleanser.

$15 at Target (July 14)

Conair The Knot Brush

What separates this detangling brush from others is its ability to withstand heat styling and 212 Flexalite™ Bristles that are even strong enough to handle hair extensions.

$14.99 at Target

EDEN Bodyworks Papaya Castor Nourishing Curl Jam

EDEN Bodyworks is an OG in the natural hair space, but I’m personally excited to see it not only debut a new collection, but fresh, updated packaging as well. The Papaya Castor line combines the scalp-nourishing properties of papaya with the strengthening powers of castor oil for 5 products that cover a bevy of all too common concerns. First up is this lightweight jelly for adding moisture and light hold to curls.

$9.29 at Target

EDEN Bodyworks Papaya Castor Foam Conditioner

This sulfate-free and vitamin-infused conditioner will smooth down flyaways deliver frizz-free definition to curls and kinks–no rinse required.

$9.29 at Target

EDEN Bodyworks Papaya Castor Scalp Massaging Serum

Whether your scalp needs relief under a protective style or a quick fix for dandruff, this serum with a nozzle applicator is a godsend for those days when you just…can’t.

$9.29 at Target

EDEN Bodyworks Papaya Castor Conditioning Hairdress

If your curls are on the finer side, this nourishing balm will add shine while strengthening your strands.

$9.29 at Target

EDEN Bodyworks Papaya Castor Scalp Cleanser

Buildup is no match for this cleanser, formulated to specifically treat a scalp covered in gunk.

$9.29 at Target

Missha Green Tea Milk Sheet Mask

All you need is 20 minutes for this soothing, green tea- and witch hazel-infused mask to lock in moisture and calm irritation.

$2.50 at Target

Nexxus Clean & Pure Conditioning Foam

For those with fine hair, this lightweight conditioner promises to add volume without weighing your strands down.

$11.99 at Target

Olive + M Face Oil

Target’s natural hair selection continues to grow by the month and next week, this olive oil-based skincare line joins its ranks. A total of six products will be available: the best-selling Face Oil (above), Cleansing Oil, Body Oil, Shimmer + Glow Body Oil, Antioxidant Balm(available online only), and Face Polish (available online only).

$27.99 at Target (July 14)

Pacifica Water Bounce Booster Serum

When it comes to eco-conscious drugstore beauty, few brands are doing it better than Pacifica. Later this month, its summer lineup will include a set of booster serums meant to compliment your current routine. Each one caters to a specific concern. For example, the Water Bounce serum is a must-have for dry skin types.

$15.99 at Target (mid-July)

Pacifica Dream Shot Booster Serum

The Dream Shot, infused with ceramides and rose, will make for the perfect overnight, moisturizing treatment.

$15.99 at Target (mid-July)

Pacifica Glow Baby Booster Serum

Who doesn’t want a bright, glowy complexion? This may be the most affordable Vitamin C treatment I’ve seen yet.

$15.99 at Target (mid-July)

Pacifica Pore Warrior Booster Serum

While you can’t technically change the size of your pores, this serum will at least improve their appearance (aka make them appear smaller).

$15.99 at Target (mid-July)

Tangle Teezer Peach Combat Brush

An on-the-go brush is essential, so it might as well have a cute design if it’s going to claim real estate in your purse.

$16 at Target

