Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

I’ve been to Target three times since the start of 2020 and somehow managed to have enough money for rent and groceries too. There’s no telling what you’ll walk out with when you walk into the store that has everything you need (and don’t need). Long story short: if you don’t put aside money for the bills, it will go into the hand of the cashier bagging your new throw blanket and heels from the clearance section. Thankfully, the new Target beauty products for January qualify as daily essentials so you don’t have to feel completely bad for going overboard.

Personally, I’m most excited about the skincare drops, including an SPF oil that eliminates the need for a sunscreen that will inevitably leave behind a white cast.  If you’re looking for a fragrance-free shampoo that won’t assault your nostrils or foundation that feels like a second-skin, you’re in luck too. Ahead, a closer look at everything to check out on your next Target run.

new target beauty january 2020 cerave retinol serum Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

CeraVe.

Retinol is renowned for its ability to promote smoother skin and CeraVe’s new formula does not disappoint. To counter the often tingling side effects of the vitamin derivative, the brand’s signature three essential ceramides are included to keep your skin nourished and irritant-free.

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $17.99
new target beauty january 2020 kinky curly come clean shampoo Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Kinky Curly.

The natural haircare brand’s newest cleanser is formulated with phytic acid, a corn- and soy-derived ingredient that softens faucet water by removing hard water trace minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron.

Kinky Curly Come Clean Shampoo $9.99
new target beauty january 2020 kristin ess cleansing tonic Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Kristin Ess.

Kristin Ess’ namesake haircare line is one of the chicest brands you’ll see on Target shelves and now, you can also count it as a must-try range for those highly sensitive to smell. The newest collection includes 7 hair essentials, all of which are fragrance-free. Keep scrolling to see the others before we get into the rest of this month’s drops.

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Detangling… $9.99
new target beauty january 2020 kristin ess daily shampoo Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Kristin Ess.

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Daily… $12
new target beauty january 2020 kristin ess deep treatment mask Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Kristin Ess.

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Deep… $13.99
new target beauty january 2020 kristin ess dry shampoo powder Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Kristin Ess.

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Dry Shampoo… $11.99
new target beauty january 2020 kristin ess grooming cream Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Kristin Ess.

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Grooming… $11.99
new target beauty january 2020 kristin ess shine conditioner Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Kristin Ess.

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Shine… $11.99
new target beauty january 2020 kristin ess texture paste Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Kristin Ess.

Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Texturizing… $10
new target beauty january 2020 physicians formula natural defense foundation Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Physicians Formula.

This month, expect to see a handful of new Physicians Formula makeup essentials on Target shelves. Everything in the Natural Defense line, including this foundation, is formulated with a 360 degree Total Defense Complex that protects against UV exposure, blue light, and pollution.

(Coming Soon in January 2020)

Physicians Formula Natural Defense… $15.99
new target beauty january 2020 physicians formula natural defense oil Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Physicians Formula.

I am already obsessed with the quick-absorbing primer oil that includes built-in SPF, eliminating any concern about sunscreen that leaves a white cast.

(Coming Soon in January 2020)

Physicians Formula Natural Defense… $15.99
new target beauty january 2020 physicians formula natural defense powder Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Physicians Formula.

And if you want even more sun protection, top off your entire makeup look with this SPF-infused finishing powder.

(Coming Soon in January 2020)

Physicians Formula Natural Defense… $14.99
new target beauty january 2020 soap glory day cream Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Soap & Glory.

Looking for a lightweight moisturizer? This daily SPF day cream is enriched with vitamin C for a brighter complexion and green tea, a multitasking antioxidant that hydrates and protects against the environment’s harshest elements.

(Coming Soon in January 2020)

Soap & Glory Antioxidant Day Cream $18
new target beauty soap glory puffy eye attack remover Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Soap & Glory.

If you don’t like the greasy feel of a cleansing oil or the harsh pull of a makeup wipe, this new gel eye makeup remover makes for satisfying middle ground.

(Coming Soon in January 2020)

Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Makeup… $10
new target beauty january 2020 sweet chef lip scrub Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Sweet Chef.

Glow Recipe’s affordable little sister brand is kicking off the New Year with two new launches. Up first is a petrolatum-free, vegan rice-bran based lip mask that utilizes sugarcane for natural exfoliation, vitamin E for extra moisture, and plant-based squalane for hydration.

Sweet Chef Lip Sleeping Mask $15
new target beauty january 2020 sweet chef vitamins oil Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Sweet Chef.

And then there’s this fast-absorbing face oil that utilizes Sweet Chef’s signature superfood blend (beet+vitamin A, kale+vitamin B, ginger+vitamin C) as well as other nutrients to nourish and deeply hydrate skin.

Sweet Chef Superfood+Vitamins Beauty Oil $24
new target beauty january 2020 the good stuff curl cream Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

The Good Stuff.

The Good Stuff has finally expanded to include products just for curls. First, a no-rinse conditioner formulated with coconut oil.

The Good Stuff Curl Hydration Butter $7.99
new target beauty january 2020 the good stuff curl jelly Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

The Good Stuff.

There’s also a lightweight jelly that defines and softens curls.

The Good Stuff Curl Definition Jelly $7.99
new target beauty january 2020 urban skin rx even glow mask Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Urban Skin Rx.

I’ve already had a chance to test-drive this pro-level exfoliant mask and let me tell you: it’s the real deal. Consider this a powerhouse blend of every all-star ingredient that experts recommend for your best skin ever: vitamin C, glycolic acid, lactic acid, papaya and an exclusive ClearTone Advanced Technology that includes even more exfoliants and skin brighteners.

(Available 1/26/2020)

Urban Skin Rx Smooth&Glow Enzyme… $22.99
new target beauty january 2020 urban skin rx glowing moisturizer Over 20 New Beauty Products Are Hitting Target Shelves This Month

Urban Skin Rx.

This new moisturizer also includes the brand’s ClearTone Advanced Technology along with hyaluronic acid for moisture, vitamin E for healing scars and collagen amino acids for quicker cell turnover.

(Available 1/26/2020)

Urban Skin Rx Radiant & Bright Glowing… $22.99
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

