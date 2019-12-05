Your Last 2019 Target Run Isn’t Complete Without These Beauty Newbies

Scroll To See More Images

Personally, I’d be interested in seeing a year-end Target roundup for my 2019 purchases; similar to the Spotify lists we love sharing this time of year. (How many times have I streamed Megan Thee Stallion? Let’s just say it’s been a hot girl summer, spring, summer and fall for yours truly.) Anyways, life simply wouldn’t be life if I didn’t wander aimlessly around Target and walk out with a few things at least once every other week. Now that the newest Target beauty loot for December has been revealed, this month will be no different and undoubtedly solidify my top 10 with a few beauty-related finds.

Target’s constantly welcoming new brands or new products from seasoned brands, particularly those that cater to textured hair or clean beauty enthusiasts. Combined with the influx of holiday gift sets and post-Black Friday sales, I’d say now is the best time to make your last Target run of the decade (!) and stock up for the New Year. Here are some of the standout drops that should be on your radar.

The search for a concealer that doesn’t create yucky creases feels like a never-ending one, but Almay may have just changed the game. This hypoallergenic, fragrance-free stick delivers a blurring effect that melts into the skin instead of sitting on top of it.

The matching foundation is longwear (up to 16 hours), available in a decent amount of shades, and dries down matte without sacrificing the type of glow you typically only get with dewy formulas.

2019 was definitely the year of magnetic lashes, as most of us don’t have time or patience for the dry time and steady hand that traditional falsies require. Now, brands like Ardell are making the process even more convenient with eyeliner that lashes can latch onto in mere seconds.

The brand’s first new formula since 2017 is polish that promises to dry in under a minute and doesn’t require a base or top coat. Woah, definitely need to try this one.

This affordable dry shampoo option is enriched with rich starch so you don’t have to deal with white residue and a refreshing Yuzu Fizz (aka fruity) scent that will leave your hair smelling refreshed, even if it secretly doesn’t feel that way.

It looks like a delicious smoothie, but it’s actually shampoo–I promise. This one is formulated with one of my absolute favorite ingredients: aloe. Although it’s often described as soothing, it also does an amazing job of retaining moisture and is safe for chemically- and color-treated hair.

Available in a handful of fun colors, this easy-to-use pen dispenses a waterproof, all-in-one eyeshadow and primer that deliver longwear color and nourishing skin ingredients to the sensitive eye area.

Slovakian makeup artist (and Insta-famous beauty guru) Rady collaborated with Makeup Obsession to create a collection of mesmerizing eyeshadow and highlighter palettes.

NxN Beauty is the newest kid on Target’s skincare block and its focus appears to be providing solutions that are grounded in nature and well-researched science. I recommend starting with this affordable system that allows you to get a taste of the entire range without spending a ton of money.

In addition to its holiday gift sets, Pacifica also just unveiled a set of haircare systems for both wavy and curly hair. The latter set is formulated with hyaluronic acid and fruit oils to retain and lock in moisture.

This antioxidant-rich moisturizer is a must-try for dry skin types during the winter season, as its ingredient list is a who’s who of nourishing, I-need-dewy-skin nutrients, including hyaluronic acid, white tea, and fruit extracts.

By now, you probably know that a lot of the big-name nail polish brands aren’t 100 percent vegan. This year, Sally Hansen took a big step in the right direction by launching good.kind.pure, its first-ever, all-vegan formula. In addition to veggie-inspired shades are a top coat and hardener (above) to hold your color in place.

Affordable, but effective teeth whitening kits are hard to come by, but leave it to Target to save the day. This recently launched system is safe to use over dental work (braces included) and includes a patent-pending technology that accelerates the brightening process.

Weleda has been around for almost 100 years (!), but it’s only just getting inside Target stores. The classic Nourishing Cream is ultra-hydrating, but too greasy for some. In that case, I personally love the lighter formula that feels just as nourishing without the greasy buildup.

