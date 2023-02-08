9 Beauty Brands That Are New to Target This Month — Including TikTok Favs That Start at $13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The people demand more! And by people, I mean TikTokkers, and by more, I mean more beauty products at Target. Target finds are blowing up on the app as shoppers simply can’t resist giving full breakdowns of their favorite products—including the price they scored them at. They’re bargain braggers at their finest, and I for one, love watching people shop and call out their favorite beauty products that rival the more expensive brands. Since the beauty section at Target has skyrocketed in popularity, it only makes sense that the store is adding even more brands to its roster in the new year.

Starting off strong in 2023, Target has already revealed massive launch news with Gen-Z favorite brands like Selfless by Hyram, Saltair and much more. We’ve been keeping track of them all, of course, and here are the best picks from each brand that just launched at Target. Check them out during your next beauty haul or random visit to Target where you have one thing on your list and end up leaving with 50 things. Hey, we’re not here to judge! Do what makes you happy!

BioRepublic

BioRepublic is the organic skincare line that uses science-backed clean ingredients to supercharge their sheet masks. One of the best selling BioRepublic products is the Lost Baggage eye patches that refresh tired eyes in a flash. The brand recently launched this T-zone activated charcoal sheet mask that’s the first mask of its kind specifically made to target T-zone problem areas. And did we mention nothing in the line is more expensive than $7?

Vamigas

Vamigas is the first clean beauty brand that focuses on Latina’s skincare needs, as well as the general population. Vamigas uses natural ingredients like yerba mate, maracuja, rosa mosqueta, prickly pear and more to help correct hyper pigmentation in the skin and to repair the skin’s barrier. The line of face oils and facial sprays are now at Target for $17.99 to $25.

Chillhouse

For those who don’t know, Chillhouse is an uber-popular salon in New York City that specializes in chic nail art. While you’re there, you can even get a massage or sip on a latte in the store-front cafe. Now the brand, led by founder Cynthia Ramirez-Fulton is at Target offering easy-to-use press on nail kits for just $15.

Selfless by Hyram

When Hyram Yarbo swapped Sephora for Target, the “Gen-Z whisperer” was able to offer their complete skincare line to shoppers for its lowest price ever. The line, which includes serums, moisturizers, cleansers and more starts at just $13.

Neostrata

Neostrata is a brand that’s been around for 40 years, but has never been available in stores until its Target launch this month. The drop at Target focuses specifically on uneven skin tone, and has products to help correct dark spots like acne scars and brighten the overall appearance of your face with products like the vitamin C serum.

Loops

Loops is in Target for the first time after already being available at Ulta. The brand’s hydrogel face masks allow the mask to sit comfortably on your skin without slipping, while also allowing the ingredients to penetrate the skin’s surface even deeper. You can get these fast-acting masks for just $6 at Target starting this month.

Michiru

The clean haircare brand Michiru puts all its focus on the scalp so your hair will come out shinier, fuller and healthier than ever. Michiru means “fullness” in Japanese, and the brand believes that you can’t get healthy hair without a healthy scalp, and we agree. This line has been available in Japan for about two years now, but this is the first time it’ll land stateside at Target stores and online at Target.com.

Current State

Current State comes to Target from Holifrog founder Emily Parr, who believes a one-size-fits-all daily routine doesn’t work because the “current state” of your skin is constantly changing. Each product description matches the current state of your skin: dryness, dullness, breakouts? And provides an antidote for the future: glowing, fresh, clear skin. Each of the nine products in the line are all under $22.

ColourPop

Colourpop launched at Target stores at the end of last year, and the cult-favorite makeup brand expanded its offerings even further as of February. Now you can find gel eyeliners, mascaras, palettes and more.

Of course we can’t take about new beauty brands without honorably mentioning a few brands that launched in January in stores and online, like Saltair (seriously check out their deodorants), Function of Beauty (grab their moisture-boost styling shots!) and Curology (for all of your non-comedogenic skincare needs).

Target is quickly becoming your one-stop skincare shop and these clean formulas at affordable price points are leading the way.