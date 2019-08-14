25 New Beauty Products to Grab During Your Next Target Run

Scroll To See More Images

Last week, I waltzed into Target without a shopping list in hand. Instead, my goal was to simply kill time while waiting for a friend. Instead, I somehow walked out the door with two bags of things I absolutely did not need. This is the gift and curse of everyone’s favorite “walk in looking for one thing, but leave with ten” store. There is always something to buy, whether your credit card likes it or not. With that being said, you might as well plan to splurge this month as a slew of new beauty products are hitting Target shelves.

Though the type of products isn’t necessarily revolutionary, albeit a spray-on hair mask that definitely piqued my interest, what’s most exciting about this month’s drops are that some brands are making their Target debut. Whereas they were previously only available in stores that not everyone shops at, I’m personally happy to know that they’re finally here–because who doesn’t shop in Target? From Dr. Pimple Popper’s acne-fighting collection to Hero Cosmetics’ acne patches and yes, that spray-on mask from Yes To, here’s everything hitting shelves this month.

Soap & Glory Lotion Activated.

Soap & Glory’s newest range, aptly titled “Pretty Active,” is infused with a unique CHILL-XTM and REVITA-COOLTM technology that’ll cool the skin after a sweaty workout.

$8.99 at Target

Soap & Glory Shower Ranger

This body wash is made with the proprietary cooling technology, as well as aloe and cucumber, to leave your skin feeling fresh and odor-free.

$7.99 at Target

Soap & Glory Spritz in the City

An on-the-go body spray that not only deflects body odor, but cools the skin as well.

$4.99 at Target

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Duo

The acne patch brand made its Target debut a few weeks ago and even launched this Target-exclusive duo to celebrate.

$7 at Target

ARC Enamel-Safe Teeth Whitening Kit

Whether you want a one-week treatment or 14-day one, this new teeth whitening system is just three steps: apply the strips, light the teeth, and of course–smile!

$45 at Target

Arch & Halos Eyebrow Products

Celebrity brow expert Tonya Crooks chose Target as the exclusive retailer of her brand new brow line, which includes everything from brow pencils to brow pomade to tweezers.

$4.99-$49.99 at Target

Ethique Gingersnap Face Scrub

Target’s clean beauty section just expanded to include several products from this waste-free brand, including brown sugar-, jojoba oil-, ginger-, vanilla- and cinnamon-infused cleanser.

$16.50 at Target

Honest Liquid Eyeliner

We must thank Jessica Alba for gifting us with a plant-derived liquid eyeliner that still delivers precision and intense color payoff.

$9.99 at Target

Pacifica Alight Clean Foundation

Available in 30 shades, Pacifica’s newest coverage option is non-comedogenic and dermatologist tested to even out skin tone without a cakey finish.

$15.99 at Target

SLMD Acne System

Seven products from Dr. Pimple Popper’s skincare line are making their Target debut, including this all-in-one set for keeping breakouts at bay.

$49.99 at Target

SLMD Daily Moisturizer With SPF 15

Oh, and this sunscreen too. SPF is important, in case I haven’t already told you enough.

$29.99 at Target

Tom’s of Maine Natural Strength Deodorant

The natural brand has finally launched an aluminum-free deodorant in three different scents (Fresh Powder, Coconut, Sage) that promise to banish odor for up to two days.

$5.99 at Target

Tom’s of Maine Sea Salt Toothpaste

Also, who needs charcoal when you have sea salt? This impossibly fresh scent is like an ocean breeze for your mouth…minus all the sand.

$5.79 at Target

Yes To Tighter & Lifted Booty-ful Paper Mask

This month, Yes To went all out with a fleet of new masks for the face, stomach, and backside.

$4.99 at Target

Yes To Tighter & Firmer Belly Up Paper Mask

All of them fit into one of three categories: Tighter & Firmer, Moisturizing & Smoothing, and Glowing & Retexturized.

$3.99 at Target

Yes To Moisturized & Smoother Belly Up Paper Mask

All of them are also made with naturally-derived ingredients.

$3.99 at Target

Yes To Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Brightening Mist

But don’t forget about a few other drops, including this Vitamin C-infused face mist for a brighter complexion.

$12.99 at Target

Yes To Detoxified & Acne-Free Booty-ful Paper Mask

Woops, I almost forgot: there’s even a butt mask for those annoying butt pimples (we all get them at least once).

$4.99 at Target

Yes To Glowing & Retexturized Booty-ful Paper Mask

How cute are these?!

$4.99 at Target

Yes To Plumper & Smoother Booty-ful Paper Mask

A new way to show yourself some love.

$4.99 at Target

Yes To Soothing Spray-On Hair Mask

This hair mask is infused with tea tree and sage oil to soothe a dry and itchy scalp.

$9.99 at Target

Yes To Brightening 2-Step Unicorn Lip Kit

Don’t forget to treat your kissers, too.

$3.99 at Target

Yes To Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Single-Use Mud Mask

There’s nothing more relaxing than a luxurious mud mask.

$1.04 at Target

Yes To Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask

But if that feels too heavy, you’ve got this other paper option.

$3.29 at Target

Yes To Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Mud Mask

However, if you want something with lasting power, this bigger mud mask will do the trick.

$15.99 at Target

