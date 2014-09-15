StyleCaster
Miss Ladyfinger’s New Take On the French Manicure

Miss Ladyfinger
by
Miss Taryn Multack, producer and nail artist of Miss Ladyfinger, is a creative fashion professional painting away in New York City. Taryn’s resume highlights experiences with fashion superstars, such as Oscar de la Renta, W Magazine and Macy’s. To ensure everyone lives a stylish and polished life, she provides designer and brand highlights and simple step-by-step instructions. Taryn is a self-taught nail artist who is committed to inspiring the most fashionable ladyfingers.

One of the most exciting nail trends I saw backstage at Fall ’14 Fashion Week is the new take on the age-old favorite: the French manicure. Let’s just call it “The New Classic” and cue Iggy as we paint, shall we?

The look scoots us out of our white-based comfort zone, and into embracing any two colors we choose— one for the base color and one for the tip. If the freedom is overwhelming to you, I recommend choosing two polishes in the same color family. I like to opt for the rusts, bricks, and quirky textured metallics that are big for fall, but the options are endless! Switch in textured polish, like Color Club’s Seven Deadly Sins collection, for added effect. This simple nail look is incredibly chic and the easiest transition into nail art you can make. Here I’ll take it even one step further and show you how to create an edgier version of “The New Classic”.

Materials Used:

Click through the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide on how to get this new take on the classic French manicure.

For more information about our relationship with ColorClub cosmetics click here: cmp.ly/3

1 of 4

Step 1: Apply two coats of ‘Dirty Money’ onto clean nails prepped with base coat. The grainy texture of this polish dries instantly, so no need to wait as long as you normally would with regular polish.

Photo: Miss Ladyfinger

Step 2: Using ‘Under Your Spell’ by Color Club and a small amount of paint on your brush, paint a short diagonal line starting from slightly up the left side of your nail and having the end reach the center of your tip. For a more dramatic effect, start your diagonal line further up your nail.

Photo: Miss Ladyfinger

Step 3: Mirror the diagonal you just made on the right side of your nail and have the shapes meet at the point in the center of your tip. Feel free to layer on more ‘Under Your Spell’ on both sides to make sure the polish is evenly distributed.

Photo: Miss Ladyfinger

Step 4: That’s it! No need for top coat to maintain that awesome texture.

Photo: Miss Ladyfinger

