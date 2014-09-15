Miss Ladyfinger’s New Take On the French Manicure

Miss Taryn Multack, producer and nail artist of Miss Ladyfinger, is a creative fashion professional painting away in New York City. Taryn’s resume highlights experiences with fashion superstars, such as Oscar de la Renta, W Magazine and Macy’s. To ensure everyone lives a stylish and polished life, she provides designer and brand highlights and simple step-by-step instructions. Taryn is a self-taught nail artist who is committed to inspiring the most fashionable ladyfingers.

One of the most exciting nail trends I saw backstage at Fall ’14 Fashion Week is the new take on the age-old favorite: the French manicure. Let’s just call it “The New Classic” and cue Iggy as we paint, shall we?

The look scoots us out of our white-based comfort zone, and into embracing any two colors we choose— one for the base color and one for the tip. If the freedom is overwhelming to you, I recommend choosing two polishes in the same color family. I like to opt for the rusts, bricks, and quirky textured metallics that are big for fall, but the options are endless! Switch in textured polish, like Color Club’s Seven Deadly Sins collection, for added effect. This simple nail look is incredibly chic and the easiest transition into nail art you can make. Here I’ll take it even one step further and show you how to create an edgier version of “The New Classic”.

Materials Used:

ColorClub ‘Seven Deadly Sins Collection in ‘Dirty Money’ and ‘Under Your Spell’

Click through the slideshow above for a step-by-step guide on how to get this new take on the classic French manicure.

For more information about our relationship with ColorClub cosmetics click here: cmp.ly/3