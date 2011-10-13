New Survey Says Blondes Really Do Have More Fun

A Tresemm survey of 3,000 women reported that blondes (natural or dyed) have a “sunnier” outlook.

In the study, reported by the Daily Mail, three-quarters of women who dyed their hair lighter felt sexier and more glamorous opposed to thefour out of ten who have immediately regretted dying their hair brown.

According to the article: “Most also reported a significant confidence boost while a large percentage said they experienced a ‘better outlook’ on life after turning blonde.”

Based off of the results from the survey,16 percent of blondes confessed to being of a bubbly nature, while38 percent of brunettes think they look ‘drab’.

