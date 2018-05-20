The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

Regardless of how long, short, or product-packed your beauty routine is, keeping up with the newness is definitely helpful. In addition to getting a crash course on the latest innovation and buzzy ingredients, keeping the latest products in stock gives us all an excuse to shop, an activity we rarely object to. And with the official start of summer just one month away, our favorite brands have already started unveiling what they have to offer in the coming months.

As usual, we’ve got all bases covered with a wide range of price points because not everyone is a fan of the drugstore, and sometimes, a girl just wants to splurge, too. Peruse the best summer 2018 hair, skin, and makeup launches ahead.