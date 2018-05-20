The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

Regardless of how long, short, or product-packed your beauty routine is, keeping up with the newness is definitely helpful. In addition to getting a crash course on the latest innovation and buzzy ingredients, keeping the latest products in stock gives us all an excuse to shop, an activity we rarely object to. And with the official start of summer just one month away, our favorite brands have already started unveiling what they have to offer in the coming months.
As usual, we’ve got all bases covered with a wide range of price points because not everyone is a fan of the drugstore, and sometimes, a girl just wants to splurge, too. Peruse the best summer 2018 hair, skin, and makeup launches ahead.
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
Urban Decay
Arm & Hammer Invisible Foot & Body Spray Powder
These quick-dry sprays are formulated with baking soda and other odor-neutralizing ingredients to absorb moisture and sweat without the mess.
$6.99 at Target
ARM&HAMMER
Tan-Luxe Wonder Oil
The oil-based self-tanner is available in two shades and infused with organic tanning actives and a blend of six pure plant and omega oils to deliver a glow in four to six hours.
$71 at Tan-Luxe
Tan-Luxe
Kinky-Curly Pool Party
This is a is leave-in conditioner designed to shield textured hair from the damaging effects of the sun and chlorinated water.
$12 at Sleek Shop
Kinky-Curly
Giorgio Armani Lip Vibes
A collection of bold, highly pigmented liquid lipsticks that dry into a matte finish.
$38 at Giorgio Armani Beauty
Giorgio Armani
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick—Gemini
The next drop from the food-grade beauty brand's Astrology series is a dual-colored lippie inspired by the Gemini spirit.
$26 at Sephora (May 21)
Bite Beauty
Glossier Lash Slick Mascara
A "no makeup" mascara for lengthening the lashes without creating an over-the-top falsies effect.
$16 at Glossier
Glossier
Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick
This full-coverage lip color is made with 100 percent natural ingredients, including shea butter, apricot, and babassu oil.
$10 at Burt's Bees
Burt's Bees
Col-Lab Fairy Nude Face & Eye Highlighting Palettes
This limited-edition quad, available in cool or warm tones, is available exclusively at Sally Beauty.
$16.99 at Sally Beauty
Col-Lab
Dermelect Microfacial Exfoliating Masque
A combo of kaolin clay, salicylic acid, and essential oils restores a dull complexion and absorbs excess oil.
$38 at Dermelect
Dermelect
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
These mild lactic acid pads, which lift dead skin cells from the face, are gentle enough for twice-a-day use.
$59 at Elemis
Elemis
Sézane x Fresh La Vie En Rose Capsule Collection
The beauty brand's first-ever collab with a fashion brand includes this beautifully decorated bag, filled with the Sugar Rosé Lip Treatment SPF 15, travel-size Rose Face Mask, travel-size Soy Face Cleanser and samples of the Rose Face Cream and Rose Floral Toner.
$64 at Fresh
Fresh
Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Turban
The originator of satin-lined hats just expanded its lineup to include a set of stylish turbans.
$44 at Grace Eleyae
Grace Eleyae
INC.redible My Dirty Mouth
This hydrating formula, infused with moisturizing coconut and jojoba oil, removes long-wear color without drying or dehydrating your lips.
$8 at Nails Inc.
INC.redible
IsaDora Precise Roll-on Liner
This fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and vegan liner features a roll-on applicator for easy application and precise lines every time.
$17 at Walgreens
IsaDora
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Limited Edition
firstone year anniversary of this best-selling mascara, L'Oreal decided to reissue it in sparkly packaging.
$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris
L'Oréal Paris
Laura Geller Montauk Escape Face Palette
Inspired by the summer sunsets of Montauk, NY, this palette includes a mix of corals, reds, and bronzes for creating a sun-kissed glow.
$32 at Laura Geller
Laura Geller
Lime Crime Wet Cherry Gloss
The newest addition to the brand's lip collection is this high-shine gloss that glides on comfortably without feeling too sticky. And it actually smells like cherries, too.
$18 at Lime Crime
Lime Crime
L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick
These chocolate-scented lipsticks provide an all-day full matte coverage with no sticky residue.
$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris
L'Oreal
Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy
This lightweight limited-edition coconut-infused highlighter has a universally flattering rose-gold hue that can be applied alone or mixed into your primer or foundation.
$44 at Sephora
Marc Jacobs
Mary Kay TimeWise Miracle Set 3D Set
This four-piece set includes a cleanser, day cream, night cream, and eye cream, all of which are formulated to firm aging skin and protect it against environmental stressors, such as air pollution.
$110 at Mary Kay
Mary Kay
Noughty to the Rescue Intense Moisture Treatment
This treatment is packed with argan oil, sweet almond extract, sunflower seed extract, and black oats to replenish moisture, boost elasticity, and blitz frizz.
$12.99 at Noughty
Noughty
NuMe Megastar X
This new straightener includes an integrated far infrared heat strip to help protect your hair and an ion booster on the base that offers 1000 percent more negative ion therapy, which helps maintain moisture and eliminates frizz.
$179 at NuMe
NuMe
Patchology AquaFlash
This water-gel moisturizer, made with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe, is like a splash of cold water to the face.
$35 at Patchology
Patchology
Priori TETRA SPF 50 Sunscreen
This next-level, multilayer sunscreen not only protects against the sun, but also blocks 43 percent of the harmful (HEV) high-energy visible blue light from cell phones, tablets, PCs, and TVs.
$90 at Priori
Priori
Stowaway Cosmetics Multi-Stick Trio
A set of three skin-flattering shades for contouring, highlighting, and color-correcting the skin.
$22 at Stowaway Cosmetics
Stowaway Cosmetics
Touch in Sol No Poreblem Eraser
A lightweight silky primer that conceals fine lines before applying makeup.
$14 at Sephora
Touch in Sol
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Body Perfect Tan
A gradual cocoa butter-infused, self-tanning lotion that glides on evenly and absorbs quickly for a streak-free finish.
$18 at Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret
Wander Beauty Catch The Light Highlighter and Glowtion
A two-in-one skin-care-enriched hydrating radiance liquid illuminator and highlighter stick that delivers a beautiful champagne pearl finish.
$34 at Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty
Zoya Sunshine Collection
12 beautiful shades that range from bright coral to lavender cream, poppy red, and more.
$10 at Zoya
Zoya
Cargo Swimmables Longwear Liquid Foundation
Waterproof and sweatproof, this liquid formula is formulated with several fruit extracts such as pineapple, raspberry, and orange—for a smooth finish that also diminishes the appearance of fine lines.
$34 at Ulta
Cargo Cosmetics
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2
The first edition of this mascara was formulated using a blend of nourishing oils and conditioning ingredients. The second edition, released just in time for summer, carries those same ingredients, in addition to being long wear.
$32 at Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Essie Seaglass Shimmers
The shimmery finish on these six shades is inspired by the sea.
$9 at Essie
essie
IGK Blocked Water-Resistant Hair Shield
This creamy formula acts as a swim cap for hair, protecting it from damage and color fading due to water, wind, sweat, and UV rays.
$29 at IGK
IGK
Jane Iredale HandDrink
This ultra-nourishing hand cream is also formulated with built-in sun protection.
$29 at Jane Iredale
Jane Iredale
Joico Beach Shake Texturizing Finisher
Perfect for medium to thick hair, its unique hybrid combines coconut oil, beeswax, sunflower-seed oil and flexible resins for a beachy look, without crunchy strands.
$19.99 at Ulta
Joico
L'Occitane Aqua Reotier Water Gel Cleanser
This fresh gel transforms into a light, supple lather that cleanses the skin while lifting away impurities.
$24 at L'Occitane
L'Occitane
Milani Prep + Soothe Camellia Face Oil
This fast-absorbing oil is a luxurious blend of grapeseed, camellia, sunflower, and sweet almond oils that can be used on the face, hair, and body.
$14 at Milani
Milani
Native Matcha Deodorant
The soothing, herbaceous aroma of green tea leaves with a touch of honey is for anyone who prefers their deodorant aluminum-free.
$12 at Native
Native
OGX Refresh Balance + Teatree Mint Dry Shampoo
Your scalp will thank you for this refreshing burst of tea tree and peppermint oil that breaks up buildup.
$6.97 at Walmart
OGX
OUAI Sun of a Beach Ombre Spray
A sun-activated hair lightener with lemon and pineapple juice to brighten and lighten strands and coconut water to nourish and hydrate.
$24 at OUAI
OUAI
St. Tropez Self Tan Extra Dark Bronzing Mousse
This self-tanner has jojoba esters to keep skin nourished, hydrated, and smooth while tan enhancers and a dual-active tanning system allow the DHA and melanin boosters to penetrate the skin for a longer-lasting tan.
$45 at St. Tropez
St. Tropez
sweatWELLth Good for You Deodorant
Launching on June 1, this all-natural bamboo and charcoal detox deodorant is formulated to help remove bacteria and toxins from the underarm area.
$16 at sweatWELLth
sweatWELLth
Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara
CBD-rich cannabis oil makes this lash formula ultra-hydrating and also aids in building volume.
$24 at Milk Makeup
Milk Makeup
Kat Von D 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade
Available in seven neutral brow tones and seven rainbow colors, this waterproof pomade is the key to drawing on or enhancing natural brows that won't move throughout your day.
$19 at Kat Von D Beauty
Kat Von D Beauty