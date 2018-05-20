StyleCaster
The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine

The Newest Beauty Products for Your Summer Routine
Photo: Allison Kahler

Regardless of how long, short, or product-packed your beauty routine is, keeping up with the newness is definitely helpful. In addition to getting a crash course on the latest innovation and buzzy ingredients, keeping the latest products in stock gives us all an excuse to shop, an activity we rarely object to. And with the official start of summer just one month away, our favorite brands have already started unveiling what they have to offer in the coming months.

As usual, we’ve got all bases covered with a wide range of price points because not everyone is a fan of the drugstore, and sometimes, a girl just wants to splurge, too. Peruse the best summer 2018 hair, skin, and makeup launches ahead.

STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

Modeled after the cult favorite All Nighter Setting Spray, this weightless, waterproof, and translucent powder provides a matte finish over foundation.

$34 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | ARM&HAMMER Invisible Foot & Body Spray Powder
Arm & Hammer Invisible Foot & Body Spray Powder

These quick-dry sprays are formulated with baking soda and other odor-neutralizing ingredients to absorb moisture and sweat without the mess.

$6.99 at Target

Photo: ARM&HAMMER
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Tan-Luxe Wonder Oil
Tan-Luxe Wonder Oil

The oil-based self-tanner is available in two shades and infused with organic tanning actives and a blend of six pure plant and omega oils to deliver a glow in four to six hours.

$71 at Tan-Luxe

Photo: Tan-Luxe
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Kinky-Curly Pool Party
Kinky-Curly Pool Party

This is a is leave-in conditioner designed to shield textured hair from the damaging effects of the sun and chlorinated water.

$12 at Sleek Shop

Photo: Kinky-Curly
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Giorgio Armani Lip Vibes
Giorgio Armani Lip Vibes

A collection of bold, highly pigmented liquid lipsticks that dry into a matte finish.

$38 at Giorgio Armani Beauty

Photo: Giorgio Armani
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick-Gemini
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick—Gemini

The next drop from the food-grade beauty brand's Astrology series is a dual-colored lippie inspired by the Gemini spirit.

$26 at Sephora (May 21)

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Glossier Lash Slick Mascara
Glossier Lash Slick Mascara

A "no makeup" mascara for lengthening the lashes without creating an over-the-top falsies effect.

$16 at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick
Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick

This full-coverage lip color is made with 100 percent natural ingredients, including shea butter, apricot, and babassu oil.

$10 at Burt's Bees

Photo: Burt's Bees
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Col-Lab Fairy Nude Face & Eye Highlighting Palettes
Col-Lab Fairy Nude Face & Eye Highlighting Palettes

This limited-edition quad, available in cool or warm tones, is available exclusively at Sally Beauty.

$16.99 at Sally Beauty

Photo: Col-Lab
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Dermelect Microfacial Exfoliating Masque
Dermelect Microfacial Exfoliating Masque

A combo of kaolin clay, salicylic acid, and essential oils restores a dull complexion and absorbs excess oil.

$38 at Dermelect

Photo: Dermelect
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

These mild lactic acid pads, which lift dead skin cells from the face, are gentle enough for twice-a-day use.

$59 at Elemis

Photo: Elemis
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Sézane x Fresh La Vie En Rose Capsule Collection
Sézane x Fresh La Vie En Rose Capsule Collection

The beauty brand's first-ever collab with a fashion brand includes this beautifully decorated bag, filled with the Sugar Rosé Lip Treatment SPF 15, travel-size Rose Face Mask, travel-size Soy Face Cleanser and samples of the Rose Face Cream and Rose Floral Toner.

$64 at Fresh

Photo: Fresh
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Grace Eleyae Satin Lined Turban
Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Turban

The originator of satin-lined hats just expanded its lineup to include a set of stylish turbans.

$44 at Grace Eleyae

Photo: Grace Eleyae
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | INC.redible My Dirty Mouth
INC.redible My Dirty Mouth

This hydrating formula, infused with moisturizing coconut and jojoba oil, removes long-wear color without drying or dehydrating your lips.

$8 at Nails Inc.

Photo: INC.redible
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | IsaDora Precise Roll-on Liner
IsaDora Precise Roll-on Liner

This fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and vegan liner features a roll-on applicator for easy application and precise lines every time.

$17 at Walgreens

Photo: IsaDora
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara- Limited Edition
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Limited Edition

firstone year anniversary of this best-selling mascara, L'Oreal decided to reissue it in sparkly packaging.

$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris

Photo: L’Oréal Paris
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Laura Geller Hamptons Face Palette
Laura Geller Montauk Escape Face Palette

Inspired by the summer sunsets of Montauk, NY, this palette includes a mix of corals, reds, and bronzes for creating a sun-kissed glow.

$32 at Laura Geller

Photo: Laura Geller
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Lime Crime Wet Cherry Gloss
Lime Crime Wet Cherry Gloss

The newest addition to the brand's lip collection is this high-shine gloss that glides on comfortably without feeling too sticky. And it actually smells like cherries, too.

$18 at Lime Crime

Photo: Lime Crime
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick
L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick

These chocolate-scented lipsticks provide an all-day full matte coverage with no sticky residue.

$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris

Photo: L'Oreal
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy
Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy

This lightweight limited-edition coconut-infused highlighter has a universally flattering rose-gold hue that can be applied alone or mixed into your primer or foundation.

$44 at Sephora

Photo: Marc Jacobs
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Mary Kay TimeWise Miracle Set 3D Set
Mary Kay TimeWise Miracle Set 3D Set

This four-piece set includes a cleanser, day cream, night cream, and eye cream, all of which are formulated to firm aging skin and protect it against environmental stressors, such as air pollution.

$110 at Mary Kay

Photo: Mary Kay
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Noughty To The Rescue Intense Moisture Treatment
Noughty to the Rescue Intense Moisture Treatment

This treatment is packed with argan oil, sweet almond extract, sunflower seed extract, and black oats to replenish moisture, boost elasticity, and blitz frizz.

$12.99 at Noughty

Photo: Noughty
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | NuMe Megastar X
NuMe Megastar X

This new straightener includes an integrated far infrared heat strip to help protect your hair and an ion booster on the base that offers 1000 percent more negative ion therapy, which helps maintain moisture and eliminates frizz.

$179 at NuMe

Photo: NuMe
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Patchology AquaFlash
Patchology AquaFlash

This water-gel moisturizer, made with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe, is like a splash of cold water to the face.

$35 at Patchology

Photo: Patchology
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Priori TETRA SPF 50 Sunscreen
Priori TETRA SPF 50 Sunscreen

This next-level, multilayer sunscreen not only protects against the sun, but also blocks 43 percent of the harmful (HEV) high-energy visible blue light from cell phones, tablets, PCs, and TVs.

$90 at Priori

Photo: Priori
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Stowaway Cosmetics Multi-Stick Trio
Stowaway Cosmetics Multi-Stick Trio

A set of three skin-flattering shades for contouring, highlighting, and color-correcting the skin.

$22 at Stowaway Cosmetics

Photo: Stowaway Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Touch in Sol No Poreblem Eraser
Touch in Sol No Poreblem Eraser

A lightweight silky primer that conceals fine lines before applying makeup.

$14 at Sephora

Photo: Touch in Sol
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Victoria's Secret Bombshell Body Perfect Tan
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Body Perfect Tan

A gradual cocoa butter-infused, self-tanning lotion that glides on evenly and absorbs quickly for a streak-free finish.

$18 at Victoria's Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Wander Beauty Catch The Light Highlighter and Glowtion
Wander Beauty Catch The Light Highlighter and Glowtion

A two-in-one skin-care-enriched hydrating radiance liquid illuminator and highlighter stick that delivers a beautiful champagne pearl finish.

$34 at Wander Beauty

Photo: Wander Beauty
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Zoya Sunshine Collection
Zoya Sunshine Collection

12 beautiful shades that range from bright coral to lavender cream, poppy red, and more.

$10 at Zoya

Photo: Zoya
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Cargo Swimmables Longwear Liquid Foundation
Cargo Swimmables Longwear Liquid Foundation

Waterproof and sweatproof, this liquid formula is formulated with several fruit extracts such as pineapple, raspberry, and orange—for a smooth finish that also diminishes the appearance of fine lines.

$34 at Ulta

Photo: Cargo Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2

The first edition of this mascara was formulated using a blend of nourishing oils and conditioning ingredients. The second edition, released just in time for summer, carries those same ingredients, in addition to being long wear.

$32 at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | essie seaglass shimmers
Essie Seaglass Shimmers

The shimmery finish on these six shades is inspired by the sea.

$9 at Essie

Photo: essie
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | IGK Blocked Water-Resistant Hair Shield
IGK Blocked Water-Resistant Hair Shield

This creamy formula acts as a swim cap for hair, protecting it from damage and color fading due to water, wind, sweat, and UV rays.

$29 at IGK

Photo: IGK
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Jane Iredale HandDrink
Jane Iredale HandDrink

This ultra-nourishing hand cream is also formulated with built-in sun protection.

$29 at Jane Iredale

Photo: Jane Iredale
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Joico Beach Shake Texturizing Finisher
Joico Beach Shake Texturizing Finisher

Perfect for medium to thick hair, its unique hybrid combines coconut oil, beeswax, sunflower-seed oil and flexible resins for a beachy look, without crunchy strands.

$19.99 at Ulta

Photo: Joico
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | L'Occitane Aqua Reotier Water Gel Cleanser
L'Occitane Aqua Reotier Water Gel Cleanser

This fresh gel transforms into a light, supple lather that cleanses the skin while lifting away impurities.

$24 at L'Occitane

Photo: L'Occitane
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Milani Prep + Soothe Camellia Face Oil
Milani Prep + Soothe Camellia Face Oil

This fast-absorbing oil is a luxurious blend of grapeseed, camellia, sunflower, and sweet almond oils that can be used on the face, hair, and body.

$14 at Milani 

Photo: Milani
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Native Matcha Deodorant
Native Matcha Deodorant

The soothing, herbaceous aroma of green tea leaves with a touch of honey is for anyone who prefers their deodorant aluminum-free.

$12 at Native

Photo: Native
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | OGX Refresh Balance + Teatree Mint Dry Shampoo
OGX Refresh Balance + Teatree Mint Dry Shampoo

Your scalp will thank you for this refreshing burst of tea tree and peppermint oil that breaks up buildup.

$6.97 at Walmart

Photo: OGX
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | OUAI Sun of a Beach Ombre Spray
OUAI Sun of a Beach Ombre Spray

A sun-activated hair lightener with lemon and pineapple juice to brighten and lighten strands and coconut water to nourish and hydrate.

$24 at OUAI

Photo: OUAI
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | St. Tropez Self Tan Extra Dark Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez Self Tan Extra Dark Bronzing Mousse

This self-tanner has jojoba esters to keep skin nourished, hydrated, and smooth while tan enhancers and a dual-active tanning system allow the DHA and melanin boosters to penetrate the skin for a longer-lasting tan.

$45 at St. Tropez

Photo: St. Tropez
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | sweatWELLth Good For You Deodorant
sweatWELLth Good for You Deodorant

Launching on June 1, this all-natural bamboo and charcoal detox deodorant is formulated to help remove bacteria and toxins from the underarm area.

$16 at sweatWELLth

Photo: sweatWELLth
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara
Milk Makeup KUSH High Volume Mascara

CBD-rich cannabis oil makes this lash formula ultra-hydrating and also aids in building volume.

$24 at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Summer 2018 Beauty Launches | Kat Von D 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade
Kat Von D 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade

Available in seven neutral brow tones and seven rainbow colors, this waterproof pomade is the key to drawing on or enhancing natural brows that won't move throughout your day.

$19 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty

