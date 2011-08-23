New Study Says Stress Really Does Cause Gray Hair

If you go back and look at a picture of President Obama from, say, 2006 just five short years ago one thing is very noticeable. He was way less gray back then. It’s easy to speculate that the past few years in what is arguably the most stressful job in the world may have been a contributing factor. Now, researchers at Duke University believe they may be able to finally confirm the link between stress and graying hair.

According to the Telegraph the study found that when mice were given an adrenaline-like compound to cause stress, a reduction in a protein that helps to protect cells from developing abnormalities occurred. This, according to the researchers, could mean that chronic stress is responsible for a number of conditions, from gray hair to some more serious disorders.

It’s nearly impossible for most of us to avoid stress in our daily lives, but consider this a reminder to breathe deeply, stay calm even in tough situations and – if all else fails – treat yourself to the occasional relaxing spa treatment.