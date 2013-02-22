New Spring Nail Polishes for Your Best Manicure Ever

Despite some seriously chilly weather lately, spring is just around the corner, meaning new nail polish colors are about to start popping up everywhere. After a season of grey, oxblood and eggplant shades on our tips, we’re ready for some more cheerful colors. The latest trend to take over the nail world has been textured manicures, including everything from matte finishes to tulle appliques. We’re sure that as pastel, candy-colored shades come back into play for spring, these colors will find their way into the world of textured nails.

We believe the best manicure is the one that makes you happy each time you look at it, and we can already tell the cheerful spring colors will do just that. From China Glaze’s Avant Garden collection of lavender and neutrals to OPI’s glitzy collaboration with the much-anticipated movie “Oz,” the nail polishes about to hit the shelves are just the bit of whimsy our nails have been waiting for. Take a look at the newest nail polish collections available for Spring 2013 and tell us which you’ll be brushing on your tips!