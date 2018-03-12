StyleCaster
Share

13 Vibrant New Polish Colors to Brighten up Your Digits This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Vibrant New Polish Colors to Brighten up Your Digits This Spring

by
13 Vibrant New Polish Colors to Brighten up Your Digits This Spring
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler

When it comes to our beauty routines, be they complicated or simple, nothing brings us more joy than a fresh manicure. And while some get annoyed by the number of color choices sitting on a salon wall, we actually find the search a bit thrilling; especially when the powers that be let us bring our own options from home.

MORE: OPI’s New Product Will Extend the Life of Your Mani

With another spring season on the horizon, big-name brands such as OPI and Essie are already unleashing vibrant hues that reflect the warm weather we’ll soon get to bask in. So whether you’re making an appointment with your go-to technician or planning to do it yourself, here are 13 new polish shades for your upcoming paint job.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Butter London Spring Duo
Butter London Spring Duo (Twist & Twirl and English Lavender)

The perfect pastel pair for Sunday brunch.

$25 at Butter London

Photo: Butter London
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Chanel 'Giallo Napoli'
Chanel Giallo Napoli

Shine bright like the sun in this luxe yellow.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Chanel
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Christian Louboutin Nail Colour in 'Bolidonna'
Christian Louboutin Bolidonna

This vibrant pink shade is inspired by Louboutin's Fall 2017 collection.

$50 at Christian Louboutin

Photo: Christian Louboutin
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Context 'Rocket Queen'
Context Rocket Queen

A rich nude with just a hint of shimmer.

$15 at Context

Photo: Context
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Deborah Lippmann 'I Put a Spell on You'
Deborah Lippmann I Put a Spell on You

Embrace your inner unicorn in this metallic shade.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Deborah Lippmann
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Essie 'At the Helm'
Essie At the Helm

A fire-orange nail polish tinged with salmon red.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Essie
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Morgan Taylor 'Platinum Bling'
Morgan Taylor Platinum Bling

Blind ’em with this holographic tint.

$12 at Loxa Beauty

Photo: Morgan Taylor
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Nails Inc Self Made Mermaid Duo
Nails Inc Self Made Mermaid Duo

Choose between a soft opalescent pearl or a sparkling sea blue.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Nails Inc
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | OPI 'Closer Than You Might Belem'
OPI Closer Than You Might Belém

You might just want to pack your bags after rocking this shade, named after a Brazilian city.

Available on Amazon

Photo: OPI
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 'Flashy Fuchsia'
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Flashy Fuchsia

You can never go wrong with a classic pink.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Sally Hansen
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Smith and Cult '5th Ave Fortress'
Smith & Cult 5th Ave Fortress

Imagine yourself sitting in a Fifth Avenue penthouse every time you wear this delicate shade.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Available on Amazon

Photo: Smith & Cult
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Smith and Cult 'Forever Fades Fast'
Smith & Cult Forever Fades Fast

Forever might fade fast, but this color won't.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Available on Amazon

Photo: Smith & Cult
STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | YSL 'Kinetic Blue'
YSL Kinetic Blue

Dip your fingers into couture; you deserve it.

$28 at YSL Beauty

Available on Amazon

Photo: YSL

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Embrace Your Thick Hair with These 15 Hairstyles

Embrace Your Thick Hair with These 15 Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Butter London Spring Duo
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Chanel 'Giallo Napoli'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Christian Louboutin Nail Colour in 'Bolidonna'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Context 'Rocket Queen'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Deborah Lippmann 'I Put a Spell on You'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Essie 'At the Helm'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Morgan Taylor 'Platinum Bling'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Nails Inc Self Made Mermaid Duo
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | OPI 'Closer Than You Might Belem'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 'Flashy Fuchsia'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Smith and Cult '5th Ave Fortress'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | Smith and Cult 'Forever Fades Fast'
  • STYLECASTER | New Spring 2018 Nail Polish Colors | YSL 'Kinetic Blue'
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share