13 Vibrant New Polish Colors to Brighten up Your Digits This Spring

When it comes to our beauty routines, be they complicated or simple, nothing brings us more joy than a fresh manicure. And while some get annoyed by the number of color choices sitting on a salon wall, we actually find the search a bit thrilling; especially when the powers that be let us bring our own options from home.
With another spring season on the horizon, big-name brands such as OPI and Essie are already unleashing vibrant hues that reflect the warm weather we’ll soon get to bask in. So whether you’re making an appointment with your go-to technician or planning to do it yourself, here are 13 new polish shades for your upcoming paint job.
Butter London Spring Duo (Twist & Twirl and English Lavender)
Photo:
Butter London
Chanel Giallo Napoli
Photo:
Chanel
Christian Louboutin Bolidonna
This vibrant pink shade is inspired by Louboutin's Fall 2017 collection.
$50 at Christian Louboutin
Photo:
Christian Louboutin
Context Rocket Queen
A rich nude with just a hint of shimmer.
$15 at Context
Photo:
Context
Deborah Lippmann I Put a Spell on You
Photo:
Deborah Lippmann
Essie At the Helm
Photo:
Essie
Morgan Taylor Platinum Bling
Blind ’em with this holographic tint.
$12 at Loxa Beauty
Photo:
Morgan Taylor
Nails Inc Self Made Mermaid Duo
Photo:
Nails Inc
OPI Closer Than You Might Belém
You might just want to pack your bags after rocking this shade, named after a Brazilian city.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
OPI
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Flashy Fuchsia
Photo:
Sally Hansen
Smith & Cult 5th Ave Fortress
Imagine yourself sitting in a Fifth Avenue penthouse every time you wear this delicate shade.
$18 at Smith & Cult
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Smith & Cult
Smith & Cult Forever Fades Fast
Forever might fade fast, but this color won't.
$18 at Smith & Cult
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Smith & Cult
YSL Kinetic Blue
Dip your fingers into couture; you deserve it.
$28 at YSL Beauty
Available on Amazon
Photo:
YSL