Consider Your Winter Blues Handled With These New Spring Fragrances

Everyone’s got a can’t-walk-out-the-door-without thing in their house. For product junkies like myself, it’s usually a lipstick or sunglasses. Everyone’s answer to this should be sunscreen, but that’s beside the point I’m trying to make. Because when the sun starts to stay out longer, thus making life inexplicably better, I’m only concerned about one thing: securing new spring fragrances I can rotate and become obsessed with wearing.

The power of scent isn’t just a marketing gimmick. Studies have shown that certain ones can actually ignite reactions (both happy and sad) since the brain’s emotional receptors and our olfactory system are directly connected. So when you do find something that moves you, especially in the midst of seasonal depression, you should definitely keep using it. With that being said, there is no shortage of newness to get your hands on. Ahead, 20 new fragrances that smell and feel like the onset of a truly glorious spring.

Amo Ferragamo

This pretty prismatic bottle houses the perfume equivalent of a flower bouquet, thanks to elegant floral notes.

$120 at Salvatore Ferragamo

Malin & Goetz Stem

We love that this garden-inspired scent highlights the crisp, fresh scent of cut stems instead of the flower petals. Think of that subtle, refreshing smell that lingers on your hands after you’ve picked fresh flowers.

$95 at Malin & Goetz

Philosophy Amazing Grace Magnolia

This twist on the iconic Amazing Grace fragrance goes all in with a woodland scent made possible by the addition of magnolia petals.

$50 at Ulta

Cartier Carat

If you’re looking for a barely-there smell and something pretty to sit on your vanity, this designer standout is it.

$72 at Cartier

Juicy Bowdacious

An over-the-top, in-your-face blend of Italian mandarin, Williams pear and honeydew.

$99 at Ulta

Jo Malone London Lupin & Patchouli

Our favorite smell-good from the brand’s new Wild Flowers & Weeds collection is a nature-inspired blend of light lupin and rose with the deeper, woody patchouli.

$72 at Jo Malone London

Madewell Sedona

The clothing store just launched its first-ever line of fragrances and this one, made with natural essences and oils, is described as a lazy afternoon in the sun.

$65 at Madewell

Diptyque Eau Rose

If you like the candles, you’ll love the scents; especially this one, an homage to the pink rose.

$140 at Diptyque Paris

Aerin Aegea Blossom

The Greek islands served as inspo for this new scent, a floral mix of neroli petals and orange flowers in addition to bergamot, verbana, and jasmine.

$125 at Aerin

Dolce & Gabbana The Only One

Those looking for something on the warmer side will love this gourmand masterpiece, which plays on opposites with a unique layering of violet, coffee, and vanilla.

$94 at Sephora

Miu Miu Twist

The fruitiest of floral perfumes are in this new vintage-inspired bottle. Expect plenty of compliments when you spritz on this playful blend of floral and warm base notes.

$97 at Sephora

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden-Rose

Every scent in this haute couture line is made to be layered, but we’ve got our eyes on this one. It’s the perfect trifecta of florals (Bulgarian rose), musk, and wood.

$330 at Gucci

Alexander McQueen Luminous Orchid Eau de Parfum

McQueen’s line of eight precious fragrances, all inspired by the mystery of nature, include this warm, sensual ode to the orchid flower.

$245 at Alexander McQueen

Moschino Toy 2

Once you can get past the adorable packaging, consider this your daily pick-me-up, thanks to an invigorating orange and peony scent.

$76 at Sephora

Tory Burch Love Relentlessly

If we had to describe love with our smell, it would definitely be this feisty and addictive blend of pink pepper, rose, and sandalwood.

$120 at Sephora

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Midnight

If you’re already a fan of the iconic pink Flowerbomb, prepare to fall head over heels in love with the darker, more sensual version.

$115 at Viktor&Rolf

Maison Margiela Under the Lemon Trees

The name really says it all! A citrusy scent inspired by a country getaway.

$126 at Sephora

Marc Jacobs Daisy Sunshine

Marigold is the star note of the newest addition to the daisy line.

$84 at Sephora

Jimmy Choo Floral

You’ll feel like you’re walking on air every time you spritz on this light, delicate scent, made up of bergamot, sweet pea, and musk notes.

$82 at Ulta

Tiffany & Co. Sheer

The latest interpretation of Tiffany’s signature fragrance is a fresh and invigorating mash-up of black currant, ylang-ylang, and iris.

$117 at Macy’s