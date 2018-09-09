The Newest Shower Gels and Solid Soaps for Your Next Cleansing Sesh

Self-care means different things to different people, but for some, a fragrant shower or bath is the simplest way to hit the reset button… and practice good hygiene, of course. With every season comes a slew of new hair and makeup products to swipe and slather, but oftentimes, bath and body options fall under the radar.

We may not walk out the door wearing shower gel or bar soap, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spoil ourself with a smell-good sesh before or after a busy day. Just in time for fall, there’s a handful of new cleansing products just waiting to claim space inside your shower. Here are the ones that should be in your virtual shopping cart.