The Newest Shower Gels and Solid Soaps for Your Next Cleansing Sesh

Self-care means different things to different people, but for some, a fragrant shower or bath is the simplest way to hit the reset button… and practice good hygiene, of course. With every season comes a slew of new hair and makeup products to swipe and slather, but oftentimes, bath and body options fall under the radar.
We may not walk out the door wearing shower gel or bar soap, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spoil ourself with a smell-good sesh before or after a busy day. Just in time for fall, there’s a handful of new cleansing products just waiting to claim space inside your shower. Here are the ones that should be in your virtual shopping cart.
Dove Anti-Stress Micellar Water Beauty Bar (4-Pack)
Who better than Dove to harness the benefits of its classic bar soap formula with the cleansing power of micellar water, typically found in makeup remover?
G.M. Collin Body Orange Blossoms Shower Gel
Cleanse, restore moisture and smooth the skin with just a dollop of this floral-scented gel cleanser.
$19.50 at Beauty Bridge
Little Barn Apothecary Muhuhu + Clementine Body Wash
This woodsy wash contains antioxidant-rich clementine, antiseptic ylang ylang oil and hydrating aloe.
$16 at Little Barn Apothecary
Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Bountiful Moisture Bar Soap
Like coconut oil, murumuru butter softens and heals dry skin.
Method Stay Hydrated Body Wash
Enjoy the scent of coconut milk as you wash off the grime of a sweaty workout with this vitamin-E-infused cleanser.
Nivea Foaming Silk Mousse Body Wash in Vanilla Caramel
No washcloth or loofah needed to work up a lather with this ultra-rich, moisturizing formula.
Olay Foaming Whip White Strawberry & Mint Body Wash
This light foam lathers into a rich cream and the entire bottle will last you up to 30+ showers.
Ren Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Ocean Plastic Body Wash
This bottle is made with 100 percent recycled plastic, 20 percent of which is reclaimed ocean plastic. Oh, and the pump is metal-free, too.
$27 at Ren Clean Skincare
Saje Wellness Eczema Ease Soap Bar
Olive oil, lemongrass and lavender make this a prime soothing cleanser for sensitive skin.
$6.95 at Saje Wellness
Schmidt's Jasmine Tea Body Wash
Nothing but plant-based ingredients, like ocean-sourced algae and organic argan oil, to be found in this drugstore wash.
Soap & Glory Call of Fruity Bubble In Paradise Body Wash
The custom fragrance of this entire "Call of Fruity" collection includes hibiscus, juicy cantaloupe melon and cedarwood notes.
Available at Amazon
