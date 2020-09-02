StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Is Back: 12 New Products Launching at Sephora This September

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Is Back: 12 New Products Launching at Sephora This September

Elizabeth Denton
by
Beauty Is Back: 12 New Products Launching at Sephora This September
Photo: Image: Retailers; Design: Cierra Miller/Stylecaster.

Since stay-at-home orders started in March, the beauty industry has been on hold, launching hand sanitizer instead of new makeup and skin care. That’s slowly starting to change and the new Sephora products for September 2020 show just that. There are a ton of innovative new items, including haircare, skin care and makeup to choose from. Because we’re still at home, wearing masks and socially distancing, skin care and body care are taking center stage.

Brands are banking that we all need a little self-care with hydrating body products and hand cream. They’re not wrong. But we’re not afraid to play around with makeup—especially rocking bold eyes with a cloth face mask. That’s where Sephora’s new clean makeup, Patrick Starrr’s One/Size collection and all the new mascara (especially from Kosas and Charlotte Tilbury) come in. Play around with colors and textures while you soothe your skin and treat any annoying maskne with these new Sephora launches.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dr. Dennis Gross cleanser

Dr. Dennis Gross.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Makeup Removing Meltaway Cleanser

This lightweight, oil-free cleanser removes dirt and impurities as well as stubborn makeup. Marine algae, hyaluronic acid and kiwi hydrate and lock-in moisture.

Meltaway Cleanser $30
buy it
Dr. Jart body lotion

Dr. Jart.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion

The brand’s first-ever body lotion contains five kinds of ceramides to hydrate and prevent water loss.

Ceramidin Body Lotion $25
buy it
Farmacy HoneyHalo

Farmacy.

Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer

Farmacy is expanding its Honey Collection with a moisturizer for those with dry and distressed skin. It contains Buckwheat Honey with propolis and a Royal Jelly blend for all the antioxidant powder. Available September 7.

Ceramide Moisturizer $45
buy it
glow recipe plum

Glow Recipe.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Plump and hydrate even the driest skin with this new multi-weight hyaluronic acid-infused serum. It also contains antioxidant-rich plums, vegan collagen and silk proteins.

Hyaluronic Acid Serum $42
buy it
josie maran essentials

Josie Maran.

Josie Maran Let’s Get Started Essentials Kit

This four-piece travel set will have you glowing all fall. It includes a 1 oz Pineapple Enzyme Pore Clearing Cleanser, .25 oz Argan Bright Skin Vitamin C Serum, .67 oz Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter and .5 oz 100% Pure Argan Oil.

Essentials Kit $52
buy it
laura mercier

Laura Mercier.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder – Honey

Finally, everyone’s favorite matte setting powder in a shade perfect for medium skin tones with olive, warm and golden undertones.

Loose Setting Powder - Honey $23
buy it
Moroccanoil leave in conditioner

Moroccanoil.

Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner

This new leave-in formula really does do it all. A blend of argan oil, superfoods and pure amino acids helps detangle, protect against heat damage, provide softness and deeply hydrate.

Leave-In Conditioner $28
buy it
necessaire the hand cream

Necessaire.

Nécessaire The Hand Cream

Chances are, you’ve been washing your hands a lot more lately. Repair any environmental skin damage with this fragrance-free, peptide cream that contains niacinamide and marula oil. Available September 5.

The Hand Cream $20
buy it

 

summer fridays AHA

Summer Fridays.

Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution

This lightweight serum contains a concentrated solution of 16 percent AHAs (lactic acid and glycolic acid) to slough off dead skin and increase cell turnover. Plus, niacinamide helps minimize the look of pores and even skin tone.

Exfoliating Solution $54
buy it
youth to the people eye cream

Youth to the People.

Youth to the People Dream Eye Cream

Hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines with this new ceramide-enriched eye cream. It also contains line-smoothing Goji stem cell extract, plumping hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C and skin-protecting moringa seed oil. Available September 11.

Dream Eye Cream $48
buy it

 

dermalogica mask

Dermalogica.

Dermalogica Hydro Masque Exfoliant

This innovative mask both hydrates and exfoliates at the same time. Snow mushroom plumps skin while jojoba seed, sunflower, and safflower act as crucial antioxidants. The star here though is the little bamboo spheres that dissolve right in your fingers so you can move them around to places you need a little more exfoliation.

Hydro Masque Exfoliant $60
buy it

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share