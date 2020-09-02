Beauty Is Back: 12 New Products Launching at Sephora This September

Since stay-at-home orders started in March, the beauty industry has been on hold, launching hand sanitizer instead of new makeup and skin care. That’s slowly starting to change and the new Sephora products for September 2020 show just that. There are a ton of innovative new items, including haircare, skin care and makeup to choose from. Because we’re still at home, wearing masks and socially distancing, skin care and body care are taking center stage.

Brands are banking that we all need a little self-care with hydrating body products and hand cream. They’re not wrong. But we’re not afraid to play around with makeup—especially rocking bold eyes with a cloth face mask. That’s where Sephora’s new clean makeup, Patrick Starrr’s One/Size collection and all the new mascara (especially from Kosas and Charlotte Tilbury) come in. Play around with colors and textures while you soothe your skin and treat any annoying maskne with these new Sephora launches.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Makeup Removing Meltaway Cleanser

This lightweight, oil-free cleanser removes dirt and impurities as well as stubborn makeup. Marine algae, hyaluronic acid and kiwi hydrate and lock-in moisture.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion

The brand’s first-ever body lotion contains five kinds of ceramides to hydrate and prevent water loss.

Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer

Farmacy is expanding its Honey Collection with a moisturizer for those with dry and distressed skin. It contains Buckwheat Honey with propolis and a Royal Jelly blend for all the antioxidant powder. Available September 7.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Plump and hydrate even the driest skin with this new multi-weight hyaluronic acid-infused serum. It also contains antioxidant-rich plums, vegan collagen and silk proteins.

Josie Maran Let’s Get Started Essentials Kit

This four-piece travel set will have you glowing all fall. It includes a 1 oz Pineapple Enzyme Pore Clearing Cleanser, .25 oz Argan Bright Skin Vitamin C Serum, .67 oz Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter and .5 oz 100% Pure Argan Oil.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder – Honey

Finally, everyone’s favorite matte setting powder in a shade perfect for medium skin tones with olive, warm and golden undertones.

Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner

This new leave-in formula really does do it all. A blend of argan oil, superfoods and pure amino acids helps detangle, protect against heat damage, provide softness and deeply hydrate.

Nécessaire The Hand Cream

Chances are, you’ve been washing your hands a lot more lately. Repair any environmental skin damage with this fragrance-free, peptide cream that contains niacinamide and marula oil. Available September 5.

Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution

This lightweight serum contains a concentrated solution of 16 percent AHAs (lactic acid and glycolic acid) to slough off dead skin and increase cell turnover. Plus, niacinamide helps minimize the look of pores and even skin tone.

Youth to the People Dream Eye Cream

Hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines with this new ceramide-enriched eye cream. It also contains line-smoothing Goji stem cell extract, plumping hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C and skin-protecting moringa seed oil. Available September 11.

Dermalogica Hydro Masque Exfoliant

This innovative mask both hydrates and exfoliates at the same time. Snow mushroom plumps skin while jojoba seed, sunflower, and safflower act as crucial antioxidants. The star here though is the little bamboo spheres that dissolve right in your fingers so you can move them around to places you need a little more exfoliation.