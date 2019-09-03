Get Ready to ‘Fall’ In Love With Sephora’s Newest Autumn Drops

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, otherwise known as September, when Sephora’s newest launches arrive just in time for fall and Fashion Month. Though I predict a few more sweltering days on this month’s calendar, most of us are already in a fall state of mind, deciding when we want to a dark lipstick just because or attempt (once again) to apply a smoky eye. Personally, I’m excited to wear more makeup now that I’m overcome my fear of eyeshadow palettes (don’t laugh!).

Right now is a prime time to stock up on what you’ll need for those inevitable rushed mornings because there’s a new something to try every day. And when I say every day, I’m being almost literal. Pat McGrath gifted us with another one of her epic palettes and it finally lands on Sephora’s website tomorrow. Today marks the debut of Summer Fridays’ long-awaited follow-up to their Insta-famous masks. And that YSL Zoe Kravitz lipstick everyone can’t stop drooling over is up for grabs, too. See all of these drops and plenty more ahead.

Biossance Rose Vegan Lip Balm

A hyaluronic acid-infused lip balm that delivers long-lasting hydration without the help of ingredients that typically dry out the lips (beeswax, petroleum).

$18 at Sephora

Dermaflash DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

There’s already a waiting list for this two-in-one tool that gets the gunk out of your pores and also helps apply your favorite serum.

$99 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Say hello to five new shades of Fenty’s highlight-blush hybrid: Cognac (gilded chestnut), Beach Bum (radiant peach), Pink Lemonade (glimmering pink), Champagne Heist (glittering champagne), and Bordeaux Brat (radiant berry).

$25 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler

I’m already obsessed with the small brush on this sleek brow pencil, available in 14 different shades.

$20 at Sephora

Ilia Clear Line Gel Eyeliner

This carbon-black-free eye definer comes with a soft tip that you can glide for fine lines or blend out for a dramatic finish.

$26 at Sephora

Ilia The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette

This six-pan, talc-free palette comes in two color combos (Warm Nude, Cool Nude) with matte, metallic, and satin finishes.

$38 at Sephora

Ilia Clear Line Liquid Eyeliner

The precision tip is quick-drying and carbon-black-free for a clean finish.

$28 at Sephora

Innisfree(Green Tea Seed) Intensive Hydrating Serum

This K-beauty brand is hardly new, but for the first time ever, a slew of its best-selling products are available on Sephora shelves.

$27 at Sephora

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

You might want to replace your jade roller with this 24-karat gold vibrating bar that calms puffiness and encourages firmer skin.

$195 at Sephora

Kaja Wink Stamp Wing Eyeliner Stamp & Pen

This waterproof tool has a cat eye stamp on one side and liquid liner on the other so you can finally get straight, clean lines.

$25 at Sephora

La Mer The Regenerating Serum

This plant-stem-cell-powered serum is suitable for all skin types and made to support collagen production in the skin.

$365 at Sephora

Laura Mercier La Palette Naturelle Face & Cheek Palette

100% of proceeds from this blush-toned palette will go toward the Laura Mercier Ovarian Cancer Fund.

$52 at Sephora (date TBD)

Lilah B. Glisten + Glow Skin Illuminator in b. captivating

This multitasking illuminator instantly brightens the face while also delivering antioxidant support to the skin.

$60 at Sephora

Morrocanoil Color Depositing Mask

This dual mask delivers vibrant temporary color and an amino acid-infused treatment to the hair.

$28 at Sephora

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

Pair your Olaplex deep conditioner with this lightweight styler that helps repair the inevitable breakage caused by hair dye.

$28 at Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs MOTHERSHIP VI: MIDNIGHT SUN Eye Palette

All of your fall eye makeup needs are handled with this one palette, complete with shades that are both subtle and bold.

$125 at Sephora (9/6)

Stila Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation

Shake to activate this ultra-lightweight foundation for coverage that feels and looks like your skin.

$39 at Stila

Summer Fridays CC Me Serum

This multitasking serum is made with Vitamin C, squalane, and collagen to nix dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

$64 at Sephora

YSL Libre Eau de Parfum

This lavender-musk scent isn’t too heavy or too light. It might be close to perfect.

$78-$130 at Sephora

YSL Zoe Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick

Choose from three laidback nudes or three in-your-face reds to channel the effortlessly cool actress.

$38 at Sephora

